Govt will decide on reducing duration of Karnataka state anthem: Sunil Kumar

News Network
August 24, 2021

Udupi, Aug 24: Karnataka Kannada and Culture minister, V. Sunil Kumar on Monday said that the state government will take a call on reducing the duration of the 'Nada Geethe' (State Anthem) during the 10-day legislature session starting from September 13.

The Nada Geethe - Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujate (Victory to you Mother Karnataka, The Daughter of Mother India) - is a Kannada poem, which was penned by Karnataka's most revered poet Kuvempu and this poem was officially declared the state anthem of Karnataka on 6 January 2004.

Since then, there has been demand for reducing the duration of this song which currently varies between four to five minutes depending on the rendition.

The 'Nada Geethe' is sung at all government functions and in schools.

Participating in an official meeting here, the minister told reporters that besides reducing the duration of the state anthem the state government will also take a decision on how the photograph of Kannadambe Bhuvaneshwari (Goddess of Kannada land) is to be displayed.

He added that his department would also be holding meetings with Youth Empowerment and Education departments to deliberate celebrating various 'Jayanthis' (birth anniversaries) in a meaningful manner by involving the participation of people.

"Tentatively we have decided to meet on August 27 in this regard," he said.

The minister added that he was also thinking of involving these three departments to be part of 'amrit mahotsav' celebrations of independence to infuse the spirit of patriotism among youths, students and people.

In 2014, there was a proposal to reduce the duration to one minute 50 seconds by the committee headed by Kannada prominent poet Channaveera Kanavi as the song currently varies between four to five minutes depending on the rendition.

However, the formal proposal in this regard was made by Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) in July 2019 to cap the duration of Naada Geethe - Jaya Bharatha Jananiya Thanujaathe - at two minutes and thirty seconds but the successive state government had been dilly dallying over this.

Prior to making this proposal, in November 2018, the committee headed by KSP president Manu Baligar was formed to decide on the capping the duration without leaving out any lyric from the composition of poet laureate, Kuvempu.

This committee was headed by eminent poets and jnanapeetha awardee Chandrashekar Kambara, Siddalingaiah, Doddarange Gowda, Kamala Hampana, B.T. Lalita Naik and other eminent personalities were part of the committee, who had given nod for the proposal.

News Network
August 13,2021

Qatar, Aug 13: Twelve nations, including the US, India, Pakistan and China, along with representatives of the UN and EU have decided that they would not recognise any government in Afghanistan that seeks to take control through the barrel of a gun, the State Department has said, amid the continued Taliban offensive across the war-torn country.

Representatives from the United States and Qatar, the UN, China, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, the UK, the EU, Germany, India, Norway, Tajikistan, Turkey and Turkmenistan joined a regional conclave on Thursday to discuss ways to contain the escalating security situation in Afghanistan.

The conclave was hosted by Qatar.

The participants "agreed, first and foremost, that the peace process needs to be accelerated. And they also agreed, importantly, that they will not recognise any government that is imposed through military force," State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Thursday.

His remarks came as the Taliban advanced across Afghanistan and took control over key provincial capitals.

Reports say that the militant group has captured Herat and Kandahar, the country’s second and third largest cities after Kabul, and a strategic provincial capital on Thursday.

It comes just weeks before the end of the American military mission in Afghanistan. The US Embassy in Afghanistan issued a security alert Thursday, urging Americans to “leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options.”

"So this is not just the United States making this point. This is not just the United States speaking with our voice. This is the international community, as you see represented in the consensus that has emerged today," Prince said.

He said the consensus is on "this very simple point: any force that seeks to take control of Afghanistan with the barrel of a gun, through the barrel of a gun, will not be recognised, will not have legitimacy, will not accrue the international assistance that any such government would likely need to achieve any semblance of durability."

Price said the international community came together to speak with one voice on this point over the course of weeks and months.

"I’ve spoken just recently about the UN Security Council statement that emanated last week, where the members of the Security Council recalled Resolution 2513, reaffirmed that there is no military solution to the conflict, and declared they do not support the restoration of an Islamic emirate," Price said.

J P Singh, the Joint Secretary in the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), represented India at the meeting in Doha, officials said in New Delhi.

India on Thursday said the situation in Afghanistan is of concern and that it continues to hope for a comprehensive ceasefire to end violence in that country.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also said India is in touch with all the stakeholders in Afghanistan and closely monitoring the ground situation in the strife-torn country.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the US envoy, travelled to Doha, Qatar, where the Taliban maintain a political office to persuade the insurgents to return to peace talks with the Afghan government as American and NATO forces finish their pullout from the country.

The latest US military intelligence assessment suggests Kabul could come under insurgent pressure within 30 days and that, if current trends hold, the Taliban could gain full control of the country within a few months.

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Thursday, 19 Aug 2021

AFGHANISTAN AND TALIBAN:
The Taliban would establish the tyrannical regime and they will be accepted by the most Afghani.

Ramesh Mishra, Victoria, BC, CANADA

News Network
August 12,2021

Kabul, Aug 12: The negotiators representing the Afghan government in Qatar have offered the Taliban a power-sharing deal in an attempt to end the violence in the war-torn region, according to reports.

The Taliban has been reluctant to strike a political settlement with the Afghan government and other regional stakeholders since the US-led troops finalised their withdrawal from the region.

"Yes, the government has submitted a proposal to Qatar as mediator. The proposal allows the Taliban to share power in return for a halt in violence in the country," AFP quoted a government negotiator as saying.

The Taliban fighters have intensified their offensive against Afghan security forces as they make rapid gains in the region. The Islamist fundamentalist group has taken control of 10 provincial capital so far and the US has reportedly expressed concerns that Kabul may fall to militants within three months.

News Network
August 14,2021

Chamarajanagar, Aug 14: A 23-year-old man allegedly set himself and the woman whom he loved on fire inside a car after she rejected his marriage proposal, police said on Saturday.

According to police, Srinivas (23) and Kanchana (22) were found charred to death inside the burnt car outside Mamballi village near here yesterday.

A case of murder has been registered at the Agara-Mamballi police station.

Police suspect that the car was set ablaze after petrol was sprinkled inside, killing both of them instantaneously.

The two were classmates. Kanchana worked as a nurse in a government hospital while Srinivas was a cab driver.

He had proposed to her several times but she rejected it every time, police said.

On Friday, Srinivas offered to drop her in the village and took her in the car, they said, adding that he had attempted suicide three months ago.

