Govt will decide on reducing duration of Karnataka state anthem: Sunil Kumar

Udupi, Aug 24: Karnataka Kannada and Culture minister, V. Sunil Kumar on Monday said that the state government will take a call on reducing the duration of the 'Nada Geethe' (State Anthem) during the 10-day legislature session starting from September 13.

The Nada Geethe - Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujate (Victory to you Mother Karnataka, The Daughter of Mother India) - is a Kannada poem, which was penned by Karnataka's most revered poet Kuvempu and this poem was officially declared the state anthem of Karnataka on 6 January 2004.

Since then, there has been demand for reducing the duration of this song which currently varies between four to five minutes depending on the rendition.

The 'Nada Geethe' is sung at all government functions and in schools.

Participating in an official meeting here, the minister told reporters that besides reducing the duration of the state anthem the state government will also take a decision on how the photograph of Kannadambe Bhuvaneshwari (Goddess of Kannada land) is to be displayed.

He added that his department would also be holding meetings with Youth Empowerment and Education departments to deliberate celebrating various 'Jayanthis' (birth anniversaries) in a meaningful manner by involving the participation of people.

"Tentatively we have decided to meet on August 27 in this regard," he said.

The minister added that he was also thinking of involving these three departments to be part of 'amrit mahotsav' celebrations of independence to infuse the spirit of patriotism among youths, students and people.

In 2014, there was a proposal to reduce the duration to one minute 50 seconds by the committee headed by Kannada prominent poet Channaveera Kanavi as the song currently varies between four to five minutes depending on the rendition.

However, the formal proposal in this regard was made by Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) in July 2019 to cap the duration of Naada Geethe - Jaya Bharatha Jananiya Thanujaathe - at two minutes and thirty seconds but the successive state government had been dilly dallying over this.

Prior to making this proposal, in November 2018, the committee headed by KSP president Manu Baligar was formed to decide on the capping the duration without leaving out any lyric from the composition of poet laureate, Kuvempu.

This committee was headed by eminent poets and jnanapeetha awardee Chandrashekar Kambara, Siddalingaiah, Doddarange Gowda, Kamala Hampana, B.T. Lalita Naik and other eminent personalities were part of the committee, who had given nod for the proposal.