  1. Home
  2. Govt will monitor covid situation; people should follow safety norms: Karnataka CM

Govt will monitor covid situation; people should follow safety norms: Karnataka CM

News Network
December 24, 2022

Bengaluru, Dec 24: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday appealed to the people not to panic but exercise caution, amid rise in Covid-19 cases in certain countries and said his government has taken adequate measures to manage the situation.

Speaking to reporters here, Bommai said, “We will continuously monitor the situation, but there is no need to panic. Only thing is that people should be cautious. The government, people, organisations and the society have to face Covid together.”

The CM said he recently held a meeting to review the Covid situation and gave directions to officials concerned to implement the decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state as well. The health department officials have been directed to increase the booster dose coverage and organize camps at Taluk and district level to administer doses and ramp up testing for Covid-19.

All the Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases should be tested and wearing masks in the indoor events should be made mandatory. “I have instructed Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and health department officials to enhance the health infrastructure. It’s not just about hospitals but also stocking drugs and vaccines. There should not be any shortage at any level,” he added.

On specific guidelines for Bengaluru, Bommai said there will be a follow-up meeting by the Health Minister Sudhakar and Revenue Minister R Ashoka. To another query, the CM said issues pertaining to North Karnataka will be discussed in the assembly on Monday and Tuesday.

Asked about Congress state president D K Shivakumar’s apprehension that early polls may take place, Bommai said, “Neither our government nor our party has not decided to hold elections before completion of the current term. We will take our programmes and report card to the people and seek their mandate.” According to Bommai, Shivakumar’s statement was a message to the Congressmen to gear up for the election and give up squabbling. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 15,2022

teacher.jpg

Mandya, Dec 15: The female students of a school hostel have thrashed a headmaster for allegedly misbehaving with the inmates and handed him over to the police at Katteri village in Pandavapura taluk, Mandya district, on Wednesday night.

It is alleged that the headmaster, identified as Chinmaya Ananda Murthy, had called the students to his room and tried to misbehave. 

He had also allegedly warned them that he would mention that their conduct was bad in the transfer certificate if it was disclosed to others.

However, the students along with other inmates thrashed him with sticks and handed him over to the KRS police, who rushed to the spot.

DDPI Javaregowda visited the hostel on Thursday morning and took stock of the situation.

The villagers took the official to task for their negligence of the department and alleged that the authorities had not taken any steps though a similar incident was reported a few years ago.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 16,2022

shelling.jpg

Jeddah, Dec 16: Ukrainian forces staged their heaviest shelling attack in years in the country’s Russian-controlled east on Thursday as both sides ruled out a Christmas truce in the nearly 10-month-old war.

Alexei Kulemzin, the Russian-backed mayor of Donetsk city, said 40 rockets were fired from BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers at civilians in the city center in the early hours.

Meanwhile, Russian forces kept up shelling and airstrikes along the entire eastern front line, killing one person, while two were killed in the southern city of Kherson, Ukrainian officials said.

“The Kremlin ... is seeking to turn the conflict into a prolonged armed confrontation,” a senior Ukrainian officer, Brig. Gen. Oleksiy Gromov, told a briefing, also dismissing the possibility of a truce over the festive period.

Kulemzin cast the Donetsk attack as a war crime and said it was the biggest on the city since 2014, when pro-Moscow separatists seized it from Kyiv’s control. Preliminary estimates showed five people had been hurt, including a child, he said.

Ukraine’s military General Staff said Moscow’s focus remained on the eastern cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka, and that Ukrainian forces had repelled Russian attacks.

It also said Russian forces continued to strike Ukrainian troops and civilian infrastructure in the Donetsk region and in the southern areas of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

“(The Russians) are crawling like zombies on our positions in Bakhmut, creating pressure in the south of the Donetsk region,” Andriy Yermak, head of the presidential office, wrote on Telegram.

“They understand that if they do not stretch the front now, then this winter will be a disaster for them.”

In a move that would significantly bolster Kyiv’s air defense, US officials said a decision on providing the Patriot missile system to the Ukrainian military could be announced soon.

The Kremlin said the US was getting “deeper and deeper into the conflict,” and that US Patriot systems would be legitimate targets, something that Russia’s Foreign Ministry said applied to all weapons supplied to Ukraine by the West. It warned that if the US confirms reports, it would be “another provocative move by the US” that could prompt a response from Moscow.

Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a weekly briefing that the US had “effectively become a party” to the war in Ukraine.

Growing amounts of US military assistance, including the transfer of such sophisticated weapons, “would mean even broader involvement of military personnel in the hostilities and could entail possible consequences,” Zakharova added.

Asked about the possibility of Ukraine getting the US Patriot systems, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said: “It hasn’t been confirmed yet but it will show quite how concerned people are by Russia’s deliberate targeting of civilian, critical national infrastructure.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 19,2022

messi.jpg

For his legions of admirers, the debate about Lionel Messi's right to be regarded as the greatest footballer in history is officially over.

The absence of a World Cup winners' medal has long been Exhibit A in the argument about why Messi does not rank above Pele and Diego Maradona in football's pantheon.

But with Argentina's victory over France in Sunday's jaw-dropping World Cup final in Doha, the case against the 35-year-old maestro is now surely closed.

In a glittering career that has spanned three decades, Messi has won 37 club trophies, seven Ballon D'Or awards and six European Golden Boots.

There has been a Copa America title, an Olympic gold medal and a list of scoring and statistical records that may never be beaten.

The only remaining gap on Messi's CV -- a World Cup victory -- was comprehensively filled in on Sunday night over the course of 120 mesmerising minutes at the Lusail Stadium.

In his final World Cup appearance -- a record-breaking 26th for what it's worth -- Messi scored twice as Argentina battled to a 3-3 draw in extra-time before prevailing on penalties.

Not even Kylian Mbappe's magical hat-trick for Les Bleus could upset Messi's appointment with destiny on a night that seemed pre-ordained.

Former England and Barcelona forward Gary Lineker tweeted: "It's been an absolute privilege to watch Lionel Messi for nearly 2 decades. Moment after moment of spellbinding, breathtakingly joyous football. He's a gift from the footballing Gods."

"Lionel Messi. The best ever," was the instant verdict of England midfielder Declan Rice after Sunday's triumph. "We will never see a player like Messi ever again."

Whether Messi really is the 'greatest ever' is a question, of course, that is as futile as the answer is subjective, a parlour game that boils down to the eye of the beholder.

What is undeniable though is that by sheer volume and range of silverware, Messi has won more than the other serious rivals to his "G.O.A.T" status: Pele and Maradona.

While Pele's three World Cup triumphs remain unrivalled, the Brazilian icon's club career pales in comparison to Messi's.

In his peak years with Barcelona, the Argentinian regularly scaled the pinnacle of European club football, winning four Champions League titles - arguably a technically superior arena than international football.

Maradona meanwhile won only one World Cup, and never lifted a European Cup during a club career in Europe spent mostly with Barcelona and Napoli.

The counter-argument of course is that Pele and Maradona played in an era where players were offered far less protection than the likes of Messi and his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Pele hobbled out of the 1966 World Cup finals after taking one brutal tackle too many; Maradona was also subjected to roughhouse treatment throughout his career.

Maradona's former international team-mate Jorge Burruchaga is reluctant to compare players across generations.

Burruchaga, scorer of the winning goal -- set up by Maradona -- in the 1986 World Cup final victory over West Germany says simply that Messi is the greatest player of his era.

"Win or lose, Messi is not more or less than Maradona," Burruchaga told AFP ahead of Sunday's final. "Messi is going to be in history whatever happens."

"There are five players in the past 70 years who can be considered the best in the world -- Di Stefano, Johan Cruyff, Pele, Maradona and Messi.

"Messi is in that list, whether he wins the World Cup or not. But I hope he does."

On Sunday, the hope of Burruchaga, and millions of Argentinian compatriots came true. 

messi1.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.