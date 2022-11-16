Gram panchayat honours Padma Shri Hajabba with wall painting

Mangaluru, Nov 17: Harekala Gram Panchayat in Dakshina Kannada district has honoured Padma Shri awardee Harekala Hajabba with his painting on its newly built wall.

The panchayat building utilised the special grant released by MLA U T Khader and other funds and is being constructed at Bavaliguri.

The work has been accelerated and will be inaugurated shortly.

''The wall has paintings on Hajabba and his life. By selling oranges, Hajabba realised his dream of building a school in his village for educating the children. His work won him honour across the world apart a Padma Shri award,'' said Gram Panchayat president Badruddin.

"All the members in the panchayat unanimously decided to honour him through paintings in the gram panchayat building," he added.

Harekala Hajabba is a poor orange vendor, who saved money to build a school in his village. In 2020, he was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for his initiative and achievement.