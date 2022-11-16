  1. Home
Gram panchayat honours Padma Shri Hajabba with wall painting

News Network
November 17, 2022

hajabba.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 17: Harekala Gram Panchayat in Dakshina Kannada district has honoured Padma Shri awardee Harekala Hajabba with his painting on its newly built wall.

The panchayat building utilised the special grant released by MLA U T Khader and other funds and is being constructed at Bavaliguri.

The work has been accelerated and will be inaugurated shortly.

''The wall has paintings on Hajabba and his life. By selling oranges, Hajabba realised his dream of building a school in his village for educating the children. His work won him honour across the world apart a Padma Shri award,'' said Gram Panchayat president Badruddin.

"All the members in the panchayat unanimously decided to honour him through paintings in the gram panchayat building," he added. 

Harekala Hajabba is a poor orange vendor, who saved money to build a school in his village. In 2020, he was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for his initiative and achievement. 

News Network
November 2,2022

shivakumar.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 2: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee has announced a 10-day application process for the 2023 Assembly tickets in what can be termed an effort to make sure candidates are serious enough about elections.

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar said: “We’re inviting applications from all those who want to contest as Congress candidates. The application window is open between November 5 and 15. Applications are available in our office.” 

Even incumbent lawmakers who want the party’s ticket should apply, Shivakumar said, adding that the application fee is Rs 5,000. 

“General category applicants have to give a demand draft of Rs 2 lakh. For SC/STs, it is Rs 1 lakh,” Shivakumar said. “Even sitting MLAs have to apply. This includes myself. If I want to contest, I must submit the application,” he said.

Congress sources said that applications are invited for every election. "This time, applications are being invited very early. Also, the amount has been hiked to filter out people who aren't serious enough," a source said. 

Shivakumar also said that the party had reopened memberships owing to demand. "Many are in touch with me. We have opened online memberships. There are leaders who are in touch with me. I can't name them," he said, extending an open invitation to everyone who wants to join Congress. 

"Anybody who accepts the leadership of (AICC president) Mallikarjun Kharge, guidance of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and the Congress's ideology can apply to join. There's a committee under Allum Veerabhadrappa that will decide," he said. 

News Network
November 3,2022

masjid.jpg

Mandya, Nov 3: The row over Jamia Masjid at Srirangapatna, Mandya district, has resurfaced with a section of hardline Hindutva outfits deciding to file a petition against the mosque before the High Court of Karnataka.

Bajrang Sene district unit claimed that the mosque was constructed by destroying Moodala Bagilu Anjaneyaswamy temple, and urged the court to direct the authorities concerned to clear the mosque and hand over the land to the Hindus to construct the temple. 

Interestingly, the plaintiff will be Moodala Bagilu Anjaneyaswamy, the deity. In all, 108 devotees will be filing petitions in this regard, according to B Manjunath, state president of Bajrang Sene.

Inscriptions on the mosque written in Persian, however state that Tipu Sultan as the builder of the Mosque.

It may be mentioned that the Hindutva outfits have been demanding the district administration to give permission to do puja at the Masjid, claiming it to be a temple.

Manjunath said that the petition would be filed in a couple of days, while suitable evidence had been collected to prove that the structure was built by destroying the temple.

The Jamia Masjid, also called Masjid-e-Ala is located inside the Srirangapatna Fort in Srirangapatna in Mandya District in Karnataka. It was built in 1786-87, during the regime of Tipu Sultan.

The mosque has three inscriptions that mentions the nine names of the Islamic prophet Muhammad. The inscriptions also mention the way Tipu Sultan as the builder of the mosque. In modern times, the mosque is maintained and administered by the Bangalore Circle of Archaeological Survey of India. The mosque has a Madrasa and a cloister for rooms.

News Network
November 14,2022

naushad.jpg

Puttur, Nov 14: A youth lost his life and other suffered critical injuries after a collision between a scooter and a motorbike on Mysuru-Mani highway at Darbe in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. 

The deceased has been identified as Naushad (20), a resident of Sampya. He was working in Red Clubs cloth shop of Puttur.

The incident occurred when he was riding his scooter to his work place on Sunday, November 13.

 A case in this connection is registered in Puttur traffic police station. 

