  2. Gulf retirees unite in Mangaluru: Fresh committee for 2025-27 announced

August 2, 2025

Mangaluru: The annual general body meeting of the Gulf Retirees’ Association, Mangaluru, was held on July 29 at the Jamiyyatul Falah Auditorium, Kankanady, under the chairmanship of Mittur Hamza.

The event commenced with a welcome address by Joint Secretary Yusuf Aladka, followed by the reading of the annual report by Secretary Jamaluddin and the presentation of accounts by Treasurer Abdul Khader Bava.

A key highlight of the meeting was the election of the new executive committee for the term 2025–2027. The newly elected members are as follows:

•    Honorary: Hamza Mittur

•    President: Shahul Hameed Thangal

•    Secretary: Melwyn Lobo

•    Vice Presidents: Adam Beary, Muhammad Hussain Araki, Abdul Hameed Uchhil

•    Treasurer: Abdul Khader Bava

•    Joint Secretary: Yusuf Aladka

•    Executive Committee Members: Preethesh Kumar, Basheer Ahmad, Ibrahim Jogibettu, Ismail Shareef, and Abdul Razak Muttikal

Chief Advisor Muhammad Beary Bollai was present on the occasion. The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Joint Secretary Yusuf Aladka. Notable guests included Tayyub Salmar and KKMA office-bearers Ayub, Iqbal, and Rahman Khan.

July 22,2025

Mangaluru, July 22: The Mangaluru City Police have filed a formal petition before the jurisdictional court seeking custody of the prime accused in a multi-crore investment fraud case, officials said on Tuesday.

Roshan Saldanha, a resident of Bajal in Mangaluru, is currently in judicial custody, they said.

He is accused of duping investors of several crores of rupees through fraudulent investment schemes that promised high returns, police said, adding that multiple complaints have been lodged against him by victims from various parts of Dakshina Kannada and beyond, alleging that they were misled by Saldanha's schemes and guarantees.

According to Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy, in one case, Rs 10 crore has been fleeced from an investor.

The case involves the use of forged documents, shell companies, and sophisticated methods of financial manipulation, sources said.

The police now seek custodial interrogation to uncover the full extent of the fraud, track the flow of funds, identify accomplices, and determine whether more victims are involved.

Investigators in the police department believe that Saldanha may have operated through multiple channels to project legitimacy, thereby gaining the confidence of unsuspecting investors. The case has garnered widespread public interest given the high value of the fraud and its ripple effect on individuals and families across the region.

Meanwhile, authorities have urged the public to come forward with any additional complaints or information related to the case.

The investigation is ongoing and further revelations are expected once custodial interrogation commences.

August 1,2025

Dharmasthala, Aug 1: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has intensified its probe into the alleged mass burials in Dharmasthala, with skeletal remains being unearthed at multiple suspected sites near the Netravathi river. The operation, now in its seventh day, stems from shocking allegations made by a former sanitation worker who claims he was forced to secretly bury over 100 bodies — most of them women and minors — over two decades.

Fresh Discovery in Forested Area

On Friday, SIT teams began digging at a seventh location, recovering 15 partial bones believed to belong to a male. Notably, the skull was missing. Preliminary on-site examination by forensic experts suggests the remains are male, but detailed lab analysis will confirm identity and cause of death.

“Forensic doctors and scene-of-crime officers recorded the exact position of the remains before seizing them for examination,” an SIT official confirmed.

Clues from Personal Documents

Earlier searches had turned up a PAN card and a RuPay debit card at one of the sites. Initial checks revealed the PAN card belonged to a man from Nelamangala who reportedly died of jaundice and was cremated. Investigators suspect he might have lost the card during a visit to Dharmasthala. Details linked to the debit card are still being verified.

Allegations of Over 100 Secret Burials

The whistleblower, a former sanitation worker who served in Dharmasthala from 1995 to 2014, alleges he was coerced into disposing of more than 100 bodies linked to criminal activities. He recently revisited one of the burial spots, photographed skeletal remains, and submitted the images to authorities, sparking the SIT probe.

He has since fled the town with his family, fearing reprisals, and has sought legal protection while offering to lead investigators to all burial sites and name those allegedly involved.

Investigation Broadens

Under SP Jitendra Kumar Dayama’s supervision, the SIT is continuing excavations across 13 suspected locations identified by the complainant. Security has been tightened at dig sites, which are being examined using mini-earthmovers, water pumps, and dog squads.

A dedicated SIT office has been set up at the IB in Mallikatte, Mangaluru, where the public can share leads. A helpline has also been launched: 0824-2005301 / 8277986369 or [email protected].

Wider Call for Justice

The All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) has demanded the probe be widened to include other mysterious deaths and crimes in Dharmasthala, including the Padmalatha abduction and murder, the Soujanya case, and the 2012 double murder of Narayana and Yamuna. A resolution passed by the forum urged the government to ensure autonomy for the SIT and maximum security for the complainant and his legal team.

The Karnataka State Commission for Women has also recommended a thorough SIT probe into related allegations of abuse, murders, rapes, and disappearances spanning two decades. The government has directed that all related cases registered across the state be transferred to the SIT for a unified investigation.

‘Truth Will Prevail’

Advocate Manjunath N, representing the mother of missing medical student Ananya Bhat, expressed cautious optimism, stating simply: “Satyameva Jayate.”

July 24,2025

Bengaluru, July 24: The Supreme Court on Thursday came down heavily on the Karnataka High Court for granting bail to Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa — accused in the kidnap, torture, and murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy — calling it a “perverse exercise of judicial power.”

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan expressed shock at the High Court’s reasoning in its December 2024 order, questioning whether it had effectively amounted to an “order of acquittal.”

“The manner in which the High Court dictated the order… very sorry to say. Does the High Court dictate the same kind of orders in other cases too?” Justice Pardiwala asked, pointing out the court’s unusual observation that “grounds of arrest were not furnished” in a murder case.

“This is, prima facie, a perverse exercise of judicial power,” the Supreme Court remarked. “A trial court judge making such a mistake is acceptable… but a High Court judge?”

This marks the second reprimand of the Karnataka High Court by the Supreme Court in a week over Darshan’s bail. Earlier, the top court had faulted the High Court for “failing to exercise discretion.”

During Thursday’s hearing, the bench also questioned the state government on why this trial was being fast-tracked with daily hearings, while many other accused in different cases remain incarcerated for years awaiting trial. The state informed the court that the trial would conclude within six months.

Darshan and 13 co-accused are charged with abducting and killing Renukaswamy in June 2024 after he allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda, a friend of the actor and the primary accused. Renukaswamy’s body was recovered from a stormwater drain on June 9 last year.

