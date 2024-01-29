  1. Home
‘Hanuma Dhwaja’ row a BJP-JDS sponsored conspiracy ahead of LS polls, says Karnataka CM

January 29, 2024

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday accused the opposition BJP and JD(S) of trying to instigate people on the issue of removal of a saffron flag hoisted on a 108-ft tall flagpole by the government authorities at Keragodu village in Mandya district, with an eye on the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Clarifying that the authorities had to intervene as the permission was taken to hoist the national and Kannada flag only, he also hit back at the BJP for calling him 'anti-Hindu', and said he is a Hindu, who loves people from all religions.

The situation remained tense in Keragodu, but under control on Monday, a day after it witnessed strong protests and police action, following the removal of the saffron flag bearing Lord Hanuman's image hoisted on the flag post.

Police on Sunday resorted to lathi charge to disperse the protesting crowd and bring the situation under control. The police and administration had hoisted the tricolour on the flagpole replacing the 'Hanuma Dhwaja'.

"BJP is unnecessarily creating things to promote their agenda. The permission was taken to hoist the national flag or Kannada flag. We are not opposed to any flag. Tomorrow they may want to do it (hoist saffron flag) at the DC (Deputy Commissioner) office, it cannot be done. So, the flag for which the permission was taken should be hoisted, so the district administration has taken action," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka (BJP) and state JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy joining the protest, he said they are engaged in instigating people.

"Why are they protesting? Why are they instigating the people? What for? As elections are coming, they are doing all these things. See, we have no objection, if they (those who hoisted saffron flag) had abided by the conditions under which permission was granted by Panchayat, why would the district administration have interfered?" he added.

On the BJP dubbing him 'anti Hindu' and 'anti Hanuma Dhwaja', the Chief Minister said, "as they don't have anything else to speak about me, they call me anti-Hindu."

"I'm a Hindu. I love all people from all religions. What does secularism mean? What is said in the Constitution? Coexistence and tolerance. I believe in it," he added.

January 28,2024

United States and British forces have conducted new joint airstrikes on targets in Yemen, hours after the United States military said it had destroyed an anti-ship missile in the country following a missile attack on a British oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden.

Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah television network reported on Saturday that two airstrikes targeted the port of Ras Issa, Yemen's main oil export terminal, in the strategic western province of Hudaydah.

No further details were immediately available.

Earlier in the day, the US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement published on social media platform X that it had carried out a strike on a Yemeni “anti-ship missile aimed into the Red Sea and which was prepared to launch.”

On Friday evening, an oil tanker operated on behalf of the commodities group Trafigura was struck by a missile after transiting the Red Sea, a company spokesperson said in a statement.

The Marlin Luanda, a petroleum products tanker vessel, was struck by the missile in the Gulf of Aden. Firefighting equipment on board is being used to suppress a fire in one of the cargo tanks, the spokesman said.

“We are pleased to confirm that all crew on board the Marlin Luanda are safe and the fire in the cargo tank has been fully extinguished. The vessel is now sailing towards a safe harbor,” Trafigura, which has offices in Britain, said in an update.

The Singapore-based trading firm also said the vessel is flagged under the Marshall Islands.

Yemeni Armed Forces later claimed responsibility for the attack, describing the vessel as a “British oil ship.”

Yemeni forces used a “number of appropriate naval missiles. The strike was direct and resulted in the burning of the vessel,” the Yemeni military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a statement.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

The United States and Britain have been carrying out strikes on Yemen after Washington and its allies offered the Tel Aviv regime unqualified support and said Yemeni forces bear the consequences of attacks against Israeli-owned ships or merchant vessels heading to the occupied territories.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said they won’t stop their attacks until ground and aerial offensives by Israel in Gaza end. The regime has killed over 26,000 people in Gaza since October 7. 

Leader of the Ansarullah resistance movement, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, has said it is “a great honor and blessing to be confronting America directly.”

The attacks have forced some of the world’s biggest shipping and oil companies to suspend transit through one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes. Tankers are instead adding thousands of miles to international shipping routes by sailing around the continent of Africa rather than going through the Suez Canal.

January 26,2024

Bengaluru, Jan 26: Communalism has emerged as an obstacle to the development of India, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in a recorded Republic Day message on Friday.

“We have to regretfully accept that we have not been able to make progress to achieve the development of an India that we dreamed about. There are new challenges in the path of development and the chief among them is the recent rise of communalism which poses a threat to our secular society, and this is a concern,” Siddaramaiah said in his message.

“The results of the Karnataka elections last year are a sign of hope for protection of the secular traditions of the country. Our government is ready to combat communalism. People should not fall prey to the politics of division of people on the basis of religion.

“The failures of elected governments and representatives are being hidden by creating caste and religion-based divisions in society. This is undemocratic and goes against the values of the Constitution,” he added.

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge who was in Bengaluru on the occasion of Republic Day and participated in a flag-raising event at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office said 2024 would be a crucial year for saving the values enshrined in the Constitution.

“The year 2024 is a very important year for India. This year will decide whether we will be able to save the values of the Constitution and democracy or go back to the age where not all people are equal,” Kharge said in his message to party workers.

The Congress president said the Union government was using emotional issues to divert attention and hide the truth from citizens.

“The Constitution ensured fundamental rights, social justice, and political rights to every citizen. Today, these pillars are under attack from the government itself.

“The founding fathers of the Constitution – Pandit Nehru, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Sardar Patel, Babu Rajendra Prasad, Maulana Azad, and others – in the Constituent Assembly would have never imagined that the Constitution would face such challenges, Kharge said.

“Today, the fundamental and basic rights guaranteed by the Constitution to every Indian, are slowly being encroached upon and being eroded. The Constitution ensured fundamental rights, social justice, and political rights to every citizen. Today, these pillars are under attack from the government itself,” he added.

Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot who spoke on behalf of the Congress government in the state – after the Republic Day parade at the Manekshaw Parade ground – said the value of “unity in diversity” must be protected in India.

“India is a nation where humanity has lived since ages. It is a country which is blessed with different religions, societies, cultures, and languages, all interplaying with each other in harmony. We have to establish peace and harmony amongst all by giving the message of ‘unity in diversity’ to the whole world and we should strive for consolidation and solidarity of our national unity,” the Karnataka Governor said.

January 18,2024

Udupi, Jan 18: Sri Sugunendra Teertha, chief of the Puthige mutt, ascended the ‘Paryaya Peeta’ at Udupi Sri Krishna temple amid festivities in the small hours on Thursday.

For the next two years, the Paryaya seer will oversee the administration and pujas at the Udupi Sri Krishna temple, as per the traditional cyclic rotation of the administration among the eight mutts of Udupi.

Sri Sugunendra Teertha Swami took a holy dip at Dandatheertha lake in Kaup at 1.30 am and reached Jodukatte to take part in the rituals and grand Paryaya procession. He was accompanied by his junior pontiff Sri Susheendra Teertha.

After having darshan of Lord Krishna, the Puthige seer was handed over the charge of the Udupi Sri Krishna temple by Admar mutt seer Sri Vishwapriya Teertha by leading him to the Sarvajna Peeta.

Earlier, various tableaus, ‘pili vesha’ teams and music bands joined the colourful Paryaya procession. The Puttige seers were taken in a beautifully decorated palanquin placed on open vehicles.

Udupi district in-charge minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP and Union Minister Shobha Karandlanje, MLAs Yashpal Suvarna, V Sunil Kumar and former minister Pramod Madhwaraj were present.

