  2. Hanuma flag row: PDO suspended for providing an issue to BJP-JDS to instigate people

News Network
January 30, 2024

hanumaflag.jpg

Mandya, Jan 30: Amid simmering tension in Mandya over the removal of Hanuma Dhwaja from 108 feet tall flagpost, the Keragodu village Panchayat Development Officer has been suspended.

The order issued by Mandya Zila Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Tanveer Asif on Monday said the permission was granted only to hoist the Indian tricolour at Keragodu village.

However, the PDO not only gave an opportunity to the people to hoist the Hanuma Dhwaja, but also did not take steps to remove it, the order said.

It was only on January 28, that the Panchayat Sub-divisional Officer along with Tehsildar and police officers removed the flag, which created a law and order problem for which the PDO was held accountable.

As the opposition BJP and its ally JD(S) staged a massive protest in Mandya against the removal of the Hanuma Dhwaja and its restoration, security was beefed up on Monday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has accused the opposition BJP and JD(S) of trying to instigate the people over the issue, with an eye on the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Police on Sunday had resorted to mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd at Keragodu village, and subsequently hoisted the national flag replacing Hanuman flag in the presence of officials of the administration.

On Monday, the protestors marched from Keragodu to the Deputy Commissioner's office in the district headquarters of Mandya, covering a distance of about 14 km, holding saffron flags amid chants of 'Jai Sri Ram'. They also raised slogans against the Congress government.

BJP leaders C T Ravi and Preetham Gowda and JD(S) leaders Suresh Gowda and K Annadani joined the demonstrators.

As the march reached Mandya city, police resorted to mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd as some of the activists allegedly tried to bring down a flex board featuring the image of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders, according to official sources.

Later, scores of protestors gathered near the Deputy Commissioner's office, where police were deployed in large numbers and barricades were erected.

Ravi and the JD(S) leaders along with former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy addressed the crowd. 

News Network
January 18,2024

Tehran, Jan 18: Iran's foreign minister has said that the country's missile attack on areas in Pakistan adjacent to Iranian borders was directed at the so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group and no Pakistani national was targeted.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said members of the terrorist group are Iranians who have taken shelters in Pakistan and that Tehran had repeatedly warned Islamabad to prevent their anti-Iran cross-border operations.

"None of the nationals of the friendly and brotherly country of Pakistan were targeted by Iranian missiles and drones," he said.

"The so-called Jaish al-Adl group, which is an Iranian terrorist group, was targeted," he said, adding that this was a response to the recent attacks on Iran by the group, which he said is linked to Israel.

Jaish al-Adl, which was formed in 2012, has carried out several attacks on Iranian soil in recent years.

The group claimed responsibility for an attack in December on a police station in the southeastern city of Rask that killed at least 11 Iranian police officers. On January 10, another attack by the group on a police station in the city killed a policeman. 
On Tuesday, Iran launched simultaneous drone and missile attacks into two bases of Jaish al-Adl.
The strike came after Iran launched missile attacks on spy headquarters and terrorist targets in Syria, and in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region.

‘Regional security’

The minister also touched on Iran’s attack into Iraq’s Kurdistan region, saying they were retaliation for recent anti-Iran attacks staged by Israel’s Mossad.

The Iranian minister said Tehran has shared intelligence with Iraq about Mossad activities in Iraq’s Kurdistan, adding that Israel is an enemy of both Iraq and Iran.

He cited a 2023 security pact between Iran and Iraq, saying it obliges Iraqi officials not to allow Iran’s security to be threatened from their soil.

The top Iranian diplomat said Iran respected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan and Iraq but would strongly react to any attack on its national security.

"We respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan and Iraq, but we do not allow our national security to be compromised, and we have no compunction about [dealing with] terrorist parties inside Pakistan and Israeli movements in the Kurdistan region of Iraq."

He said the attacks were aimed at protecting the security of Iran, its neighbors, and also the wider region.

"What we did was aimed at boosting the security of Iran, Pakistan, Iraq, and the region. We consider the security of Iraq and Pakistan to be that of the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said.

Self-defence

New Delhi: After Iran carried out missile strikes on two camps of the terrorist group, Jaish al-Adl, in Pakistan, India on Wednesday stated that it understood actions taken by the countries in self-defence.

New Delhi also underlined its policy of zero-tolerance for terrorism.

“This is a matter between Iran and Pakistan,” Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said in New Delhi. “Insofar as India is concerned, we have an uncompromising position of zero tolerance towards terrorism. We understand actions that countries take in their self-defence.”

News Network
January 24,2024

rahulassam.jpg

Guwahati: The Assam police has filed an FIR against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, K C Venugopal, Kanhaiya Kumar and others hours after Assam Chief Minister Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asked his director general of police to register a case against the former Congress chief for adopting “Naxalite tactics” to instigate party workers during the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra.

At around 9.30 pm, the Assam CM in a post on ‘X’ said an FIR was lodged for violence, provocation and assault on the police under sections of IPC and Prevention of Public of Damage to Public Property Act 1984.

The CM’s order came after Congress workers clashed with the police who stopped Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra from taking its route via Guwahati city under “instructions from New Delhi”. The Congress on Tuesday said some of its leaders and workers were injured by the police.

Sarma later told reporters that Rahul would be arrested after the Lok Sabha elections.

“With reference to wanton acts of violence, provocation, damage to public property and assault on police personnel today by Cong members, a FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Kanhaiya Kumar and other individuals under section…” the CM Xed. 

Before this, Rahul said that he was also not allowed to visit the campus of the University of Science Technology and Management.

“The university invited me to meet you all but a call came from New Delhi following which it was cancelled,” he told a large crowd of students who gathered along the road as the yatra started moving towards Guwahati.

“It is not important whether Rahul Gandhi comes or does not come. But what is important is that you are not allowed to listen to anybody that you want to.”

Rahul also claimed that the Assam CM called up the university authorities not to allow him to visit the campus.

“This is taking place in every university, college and school in India. You are being told that you must blindly obey the RSS and leadership of this country.”

As the yatra marched towards Assam, they found their route via Guwahati city blocked by police. This led to a scuffle between the police and Congress workers during which Bhupen Kumar Borah, president of the party’s Assam unit, and a few others were injured.

The police had earlier denied permission to the yatra to enter Guwahati city citing possible congestion following instructions from the CM.

The police had asked the Congress to take the highway route to Kamrup district, where Rahul was scheduled to address a gathering. The yatra later took the highway route. 

Rahul told reporters at Hajo in Kamrup district, “The CM is trying to intimidate me by doing all these. It was not the CM who was doing all these, it was being orchestrated in Delhi. If the CM says something which is not liked by his masters in New Delhi, anybody can imagine his condition given the cases pending against him. He is one of the most corrupt CMs.” 

He said BJP got rattled by the “grand success” of the yatra last year. “So they are trying to stop it early here. But people are supporting us. They want to share their problems, huge unemployment, price rise and massive corruption,” Rahul said. “Whatever the CM is doing is, in fact, helping the yatra get more publicity.” 

To a query whether other partners of I.N.D.I.A. bloc would join the yatra in Bengal and other states, Rahul said he and Congress president Mallikrjun Kharge invited all of them. “It is a fight of ideology between RSS and Narendra Modi on one side and I.N.D.IA. on the other. Today, I.N.D.I.A. has 60 per cent votes on its side.”

News Network
January 30,2024

bjpkilled.jpg

Alappuzha, Jan 30: A Kerala court on Tuesday, January 30, sentenced to death 15 persons associated with the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with the murder of BJP’s OBC wing local leader Ranjith Sreenivasan in this district in 2021, the special prosecutor of the case said here.

The sentence was pronounced by Mavelikkara Additional District Judge V G Sreedevi.

The family of the slain leader and the BJP welcomed the judgement, with the saffron party hailing Sreenivasan as a "great martyr" who got justice today.

Responding to the court verdict, BJP state president K Surendran said the deceased Sreenivasan "got justice."

"Finally truth prevails— Ranjith Sreenivasan, the great martyr got justice today...we are happy with the judgement," and welcome it wholeheartedly, he added.

According to special prosecutor Prathap G Padickal, although 14 out of the total of 15 persons convicted in the case were produced before the court on Tuesday, the judge orally stated that the sentence would also apply to the convict who was not produced today.

When the remaining convict, who is currently hospitalised due to an illness, is produced in court, the sentence against him will be pronounced, he said.

The court had convicted the 15 men on January 20.

Reacting to the verdict, the family of Sreenivasan said they were satisfied with it.

"This was an exceptionally rare case, and our loss is immense. We express our gratitude to the prosecution and investigating officers for conducting a thorough and honest investigation into the incident, ultimately resulting in the imposition of the maximum punishment," Sreenivasan's wife told reporters.

The prosecution had sought the maximum sentence for the convicts, saying they were a "trained killer squad" and the cruel and diabolical manner in which the victim was killed in front of his mother, infant, and wife brings it within the ambit of the "rarest of the rarest" of crimes.

Sreenivasan, the BJP OBC Morcha state secretary, was brutally attacked and killed in his home on December 19, 2021, in front of his family, by activists affiliated with PFI and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), according to the police. 

According to the prosecutor, the court found that out of the 15, accused one to eight were directly involved in the case.

It also found four men (Accused number nine to 12) guilty of murder because they, along with those directly involved in the crime, came to the spot armed with deadly weapons.

Their objective was to prevent Sreenivasan from escaping and stop anyone entering the house after hearing his screams.

The court had accepted the prosecution's argument that they were also liable for the common offense of murder under IPC Section 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), Padickal said.

The court found three persons (Accused number 13 to 15) who hatched the conspiracy for this crime to be convicted of murder.

As a result, the court had found all the 15 accused in the case guilty of murder.

They were also found guilty under various other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

