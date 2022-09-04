  1. Home
  2. Heavy rains to lash Karnataka including coastal, malnad regions till Sept 9

September 4, 2022

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of thunderous rainfall till September 9 across Karnataka. Heavy rains are going to lash Bengaluru, three districts of coastal Karnataka and hilly regions of the state from Sunday.

Yellow alert has been issued to Kodagu, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Chikkamagalur districts. Incessant rains have continued in the state for a month.

The fishermen have been told not to venture into the sea as dangerous speedy winds are predicted. The rains are expected to pound north Karnataka districts of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Gadag, Dharwad, Haveri, Davanagere for the next 4 days.

Heavy rains are predicted on the first day of the week - Monday, in Bengaluru city. The capital city has been facing the fury and many of the regions especially those in IT corridors have been affected.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is visiting the flood affected localities and directing officials to respond to the flood affected local residents. Mahadevapura, Marathahalli, Outer Ring Road stretches of roads are inundated affecting the movement of software professionals.

The companies have written to the government and conveyed their displeasure over crumbling infrastructure due to heavy rains. Thousands of houses have been inundated across Bengaluru and authorities have taken up an operation to clear encroachments on storm water drains amid incessant rains.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) has also warned of heavy rainfall.

September 3,2022

aravind.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 3: A video in which senior BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali is clearly seen scolding a woman, who posed questions regarding a land encroachment in the city and tried to hand over a petition to him, has gone viral. The opposition Congress hit out at the BJP government in the state over the video clip.

Congress state President D K Shivakumar on Saturday condemned Limbavali's behaviour, saying he is not eligible to be a legislator. The BJP government in the state cannot remain in power, he said. The incident occurred on Friday when the saffron party legislator was on rounds in his assembly constituency here, which had seen severe water-logging due to heavy downpour a week ago.

The woman had approached Limbavali and asked him to look at the complaint letter relating to land encroachment in Mahadevapura constituency. However, he is seen yelling at her and directing the police to take her away. When the woman asked the former minister to behave properly, he allegedly said that there was nothing to talk to her as she was an 'encroacher.'

On his instruction, two women police personnel took the woman to the police station. The incident comes months after Limbavali’s daughter was caught on camera threatening and misbehaving with policemen, who stopped her overspeeding car in the city. 

August 28,2022

shivamurthy murugha sharanu.jpg

Chitradurga, Aug 28: The Chitradurga police began investigations into POCSO case against Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the chief of Murugha Mutt, on August 28, a day after the Mysuru police registered a case and transferred to Chitradurga.

“The victim girls have reached Chitradurga on Sunday. Their statement would be recorded before the CWC today. Later medical examination of victims and spot mahjar will be done,” a senior police officer said. “Based on evidences available, the investigation officers will take a call on arresting the accused,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, investigating officers have found out that one of the victims belongs to Dalit communities. This fact has come to light on Sunday. Provisions of the prevention of atrocities against SC/STs will likely be invoked against the seer,” police officers said. 

Some people shared an audio clip purportedly containing the voices of the seer and some of his confidantes. In the clip, the seer reportedly says that he was ready for a conciliation or a trial.

The seer has responded to the allegations that it was ‘a big conspiracy’ against him. He suspected that some adversaries from inside the mutt had conspired against him. “Some people tend to believe that roll call and black mail are the methods to gain power. Such people are behind this,” he is heard saying in the audio clip.

Time will decide everything. Even great personalities like Gandhi and Basavanna have faced serious challenges. Jesus Christ was nailed to the cross, for saying good things and for trying to change the society. But the bad people, those who acted against religious rituals have never been treated like this. I am happy that my supporters are with me in these trying times,” he added.

September 2,2022

Mangaluru, Sept 2: A UAE-bound passenger was detained by the sleuths of Customs at Mangaluru International Airport for trying to carry foreign currency out of the country illegally.

The accused, a native of Kasargod, was about to board a Dubai-bound flight.

During checking, the custom officials found AED 27,500 (Rs 5,77,500) in his possession.

An offence case is registered against the passenger.

