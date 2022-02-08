Here is the timetable for 2nd PUC exams in Karnataka

  1. Home
News Network
February 8, 2022

Bengaluru, Feb 8: The final timetable for the Pre University Course II (PUC II) examinations scheduled to be held between April 16 May 6, 2022, has been released.

On January 18, the department had issued a tentative timetable and sought objections from the parents. Students and their parents can visit the department's website for more details.

Time table:
April 16: Mathematics,  Education and Basic Maths
April 18: Political Science and Statistics
April 19: Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness
April 20: History and Physics
April 21: Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Marathi, Malayalam, Sanskrit, Arabic, French
April 22: Logic and Business Studies
April 23: Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Psychology and Chemistry
April 25: Economics
April 26: Hindi
April 28: Kannada
April 30: Sociology,  Electronics and Computer Science
May 2: Geography and Biology
May 4: English
May 6: Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science

News Network
February 7,2022

Shivamogga, Feb 7: Tension prevailed for a while at Sahyadri Commerce and Management College campus in Shivamogga when a group of students staged a protest on the college campus objecting to the hijab worn by Muslim girl students on Monday.

Noticing that some Muslim students attended the classes wearing hijabs, a group of pro-Hindutva students including women staged a protest wearing saffron shawls and demanded the college authorities to ask those girls to remove hijab in classrooms or permit them to attend the classes wearing saffron shawls.

Reacting to the protesting students' demand, the college Principal Veena said that all students must attend classes wearing their uniform and there would be no compromise in it. She added that the college had however yet to receive the government order mandating that students wear their uniform.

Sensing that the situation may move from bad to worse, police rushed to the college campus and held talks with agitating students.

Meanwhile, Muslim students staged a protest in the premises of the deputy commissioner's office, urging the government to allow them to attend classes wearing the hijab, which they said is their fundamental right.

News Network
February 1,2022

udupi.jpg

Udupi, Feb 1: The protesting Muslim girl students of the Government Girls Pre-University College here, who attended their Class wearing ‘hijab’ thereby defying the Karnataka government order, were sent out of the respective Classrooms on Tuesday.

The issue is more likely to be blown into a major controversy as February 1 is celebrated as the World Hijab Day.

The entry to media has been prohibited in the premises of the college and security has been beefed in the campus to avoid any untoward incident.

The government recently issued an order to maintain the status quo in the college until the high-level committee submitted a report on allowing hijab along with uniform.

Incidentally, February 1 is celebrated as World Hijab Day. Aliya Assadi, one of the protesting students, said on her social media platform that the protesting girls will come to the college wearing hijab, which is their religious and constitutional right. “The college is being run on the tax money that we gave to the government. There is no necessity for anyone’s interference. Our judicious fight can’t be sidelined by threats."

BJP MLA Raghupathy Bhat had earlier stated that the police have been informed about the matter and no outer persons, including those from the Muslim as well as Hindu organisations will be allowed into the campus as the hijab row has put the academic career of the 1,000 students studying in the college at stake. The students have to be ready for examinations, which are going to be held in another two months.

He further stated after holding a meeting that the students, who are protesting for wearing hijab in Classrooms, are being told to come to the college campus only if they decide to shun hijab. “Otherwise, we have clearly told them not to come to the college and spoil the academic environment," he said. On the other hand the students have moved a petition in the High Court seeking relief in this regard.

“We have told them clearly to come to the college only if they have decided to come to class without a hijab. They can’t come to the premises of the college and spoil the college academic environment. We have also informed the police regarding the entry of media and other organisations into the campus," he stated.

“In another 2 months exams are nearing. Parents are complaining that every day, international media is coming, various Muslim organisations and Hindu organisations are visiting. There will be no entry to the college from Tuesday. They can submit the memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner," he said.

One among the protesting students moved the state High Court seeking relief. Resham Farooq, the student has said the ‘wearing of hijab as a fundamental right under Articles 14 and 25 of the Indian constitution’. The student has sought interim order from the High Court regarding students attending classes wearing hijab.

