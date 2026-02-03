  1. Home
No cases yet, but vigilance high: Karnataka braces for Nipah threat

News Network
February 3, 2026

Bengaluru: Following reports of fresh Nipah virus (NiV) cases in West Bengal and heightened vigilance across parts of Southeast Asia, the Karnataka Health Department has placed the state on high alert and activated emergency preparedness protocols.

Health officials said enhanced surveillance measures have been initiated after two healthcare workers in Barasat, West Bengal, tested positive for the virus earlier this month. While no cases have been reported in Karnataka so far, authorities said the state’s past exposure to Nipah outbreaks and high inter-state mobility warranted preventive action.

Officials have directed district health teams to intensify monitoring, particularly at hospitals and points of entry, and to ensure early detection and isolation of suspected cases.

High Mortality Virus with Multiple Transmission Routes

Nipah virus is a zoonotic disease that can spread from animals to humans and has a reported fatality rate ranging between 60 and 75 per cent. Fruit bats, also known as flying foxes, are the natural reservoirs of the virus and can transmit it by contaminating food sources with saliva or urine.

Known modes of transmission include:

•    Contaminated food: Consumption of fruits partially eaten by bats or raw date-palm sap
•    Animal contact: Exposure to infected pigs or other animals
•    Human-to-human transmission: Close contact with body fluids of infected persons, particularly in healthcare settings

Symptoms and Disease Progression

The incubation period typically ranges from 4 to 14 days, though delayed onset has also been reported. Early symptoms often resemble common viral infections, making prompt clinical suspicion critical.

•    Initial symptoms: Fever, headache, body aches, fatigue, sore throat
•    Progressive symptoms: Drowsiness, disorientation, altered mental state
•    Severe stage: Seizures, neck stiffness and acute encephalitis, which can rapidly progress to coma

Public Health Advisory

The Health Department has issued precautionary guidelines urging the public to adopt risk-avoidance practices to prevent any local spillover.

Do’s
•    Wash fruits thoroughly before consumption
•    Drink boiled and cooled water
•    Use protective equipment while handling livestock
•    Maintain strict hand hygiene

Don’ts
•    Avoid fruits found on the ground or showing bite marks
•    Do not consume beverages made from raw tree sap, including toddy
•    Avoid areas with dense bat populations
•    Do not handle sick or dead animals

Preparedness Measures

Officials confirmed that isolation wards are being readied in major government hospitals and that medical staff are being sensitised to identify early warning signs.

“There is no cause for panic, but there is a need for heightened vigilance,” a senior health official said, adding that there is currently no approved vaccine or specific antiviral treatment for Nipah, and care remains largely supportive.

News Network
February 1,2026

The coastal city of Mangaluru is gearing up for a major sporting milestone with the launch of a Golf Excellence Academy at the Pilikula Golf Club (PGC), scheduled to open on May 31. The initiative aims to position Mangaluru firmly on India’s national golfing map.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday during PGC’s first-ever floodlit Pro-Am tournament, club captain Manoj Kumar Shetty said the project is being funded by UAE-based philanthropist Michael D’Souza and is currently in the design phase. Experts from leading golf academies across the country are expected to visit Mangaluru to help shape the training programme and infrastructure.

The academy will train 20 young golfers at a time, with a long-term vision of producing national-level players from the region. Until now, PGC relied on an in-house coach, but the recent renovation of the course and the introduction of floodlights have opened new possibilities for expanding the sport.

Shetty said discussions are underway with two reputed coaching academies, whose heads are expected to visit PGC shortly. “A dormitory for trainers is already under construction. We are inviting academies to assess the facilities and suggest changes so we can build a truly world-class Golf Excellence Academy,” he said.

Professional golfer Aryan Roopa Anand noted that the floodlit course would be a game-changer for young players. “Students can now practise after school hours, even up to 8 or 9 pm, without compromising on academics,” he said.

News Network
February 3,2026

Mangaluru, Feb 3: Kanachur College of Physiotherapy and Kanachur Hospital & Research Centre, in association with U.T. Fareed Foundation (R), organised the 11th Late Mrs. Naseema Fareed Memorial Lecture on Tuesday.

The programme was inaugurated by Dr. Subramanyam K, Head of the Department and Professor, Department of Cardiology, Srinivas Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Centre, Mangaluru. In his inaugural address, Dr. Subramanyam delivered an insightful talk highlighting the vital role of physiotherapy in modern medical care, particularly in cardiac rehabilitation, patient recovery, and improving overall quality of life through a multidisciplinary healthcare approach.

The presidential address was delivered by Dr. Haji U.K. Monu, Chairman, KIET. The keynote address was presented by Dr. Mohammed Ismail Hejamady, who spoke on the evolving scope and significance of physiotherapy.

The event was held in the presence of Mr. Abdul Rahiman, Director, Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangaluru; Dr. Vaishali Sreejith, Senate Member, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bengaluru; Dr. Sudhan S.G., Professor and Principal, Krupanidhi College of Physiotherapy, Bengaluru; Dr. Shanavaz Manipady, Dean, Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangaluru; and Dr. Venkat Rai Prabhu, Member, Kanachur Health Science Advisory Council, Kanachur Hospital & Research Centre.

Dr. Mohammad Suhail, Dean, Kanachur College of Physiotherapy, welcomed the guests and delegates.

As part of the programme, a two-day free workshop was organised on the following topics:

•    Art of Practice in Cardiopulmonary Conditions by Dr. Sudhan S.G., Principal, Krupanidhi College of Physiotherapy

•    The Gift of Life – Organ Donation by Dr. Rohan Monis, Chief Administrative Medical Officer

•    Chest X-ray Interpretation by Dr. Hemanth, Department of Radiology, KIMS

•    Pulmonary Rehabilitation by Dr. Vijaya Kumar, Department of Respiratory Medicine, KIMS

Organisers noted that the memorial lecture series has been conducted continuously for the 11th year, benefiting interns and postgraduate students from various colleges across Mangaluru. A total of 130 delegates attended the workshop.

Dr. Reshma, Vice Principal, Kanachur College of Physiotherapy, Mangaluru, delivered the vote of thanks.

News Network
February 3,2026

Dakshina Kannada MP Capt Brijesh Chowta has urged the Centre to give high priority to offshore wind energy generation along the Mangaluru coast, citing its strategic importance to India’s green energy and port-led development goals.

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha under Rule 377, Chowta said studies by the National Institute of Oceanography have identified the Mangaluru coastline as part of India’s promising offshore wind ‘Zone-2’, covering nearly 6,490 sq km. He noted that the region’s relatively low exposure to cyclones and earthquakes makes it suitable for long-term offshore wind projects and called for its development as a dedicated offshore wind energy zone.

Highlighting the role of New Mangalore Port, Chowta said its modern infrastructure, multiple berths and heavy cargo-handling capacity position it well as a logistics hub for transporting and assembling large wind energy equipment.

He also pointed to the presence of major industrial units such as MRPL, OMPL, UPCL and the Mangaluru SEZ, which could serve as direct buyers of green power through power purchase agreements, improving project viability and speeding up execution.

With Karnataka’s peak power demand crossing 18,000 MW in early 2025, Chowta stressed the need to diversify renewable energy sources. He added that offshore wind projects in the Arabian Sea are strategically safer compared to the cyclone-prone Bay of Bengal.

Calling the project vital to India’s target of 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030, Chowta urged the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy to initiate resource assessments, pilot projects and stakeholder consultations at the earliest.

