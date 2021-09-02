  1. Home
  2. Here’s Karnataka’s revised covid protocol for travellers from Kerala

News Network
September 2, 2021

Bengaluru, Sept 2: The Karnataka government has revised its Covid-19 protocol for people coming from Kerala, exempting a set of people from mandatory seven days institutional quarantine.

It had earlier stated that all those coming from Kerala have to be under institutional quarantine for seven days in view of the alarming rise in Covid cases.

The revised protocol exempted constitutional functionaries, healthcare professionals and their spouses from institutional quarantine.

Apart from them, children below two years, people in dire emergency situation such as death in the family or medical treatment, short term travellers (within three days), students arriving to Karnataka for examination along with one parent each and go back within three days and passengers in transit from and to Kerala via any mode of transport have been exempted, the order said.

According to the government order, all students and employees should compulsorily bring negative RT-PCR certificate that is not older than 72 hours irrespective of their Covid-19 vaccination status. It clarified that the validity of such certificates is for one week.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the situation in Kerala was "scary."

"We are scared of the prevailing situation in Kerala. The number of Covid patients is not reducing. Yesterday also more than 30,000 people were tested positive for Covid-19," Sudhakar told reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday.

He also said that the situation had prompted the Karnataka government to make institutional quarantine mandatory for those coming from Kerala.

"Students appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) have complained that institutional quarantine for a week will affect them. Hence, keeping in view the academic future of the students, the government has directed the centres and institutions to arrange for institutional quarantine," Sudhakar said.

He further said the employers will have to make arrangement for institutional quarantine of their staff. Others coming here will be home quarantined, he explained.

The Karnataka government had earlier made it mandatory for everyone coming from Kerala to get quarantined for a week even if they possess a negative RT-PCR report or have taken the Covid-19 vaccine.

These measures were taken in view of the alarming rise in Covid cases in the neighbouring Kerala which reported 32,803 new Covid-19 cases and 173 deaths on Wednesday.

News Network
August 23,2021

Kabul, Aug 23: Taliban political office spokesman Mohammed Naeem said in an interview with Saudi-owned Al Hadath TV that al-Qaeda is not present in Afghanistan and that the movement has no relationship with them.

He added that talks are ongoing with the United States and other countries regarding the situation in Afghanistan, after the Islamist movement seized power in Kabul a week ago.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden once again defended his decision to go ahead with the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan by saying the country has no interest since al Qaeda is gone.

Biden, while interacting with reporters, said there is a need to put things in perspective (about US troops' withdrawal from Afghanistan). "What interest do we have in Afghanistan at this point, with al Qaeda gone?" the President said.

But the Pentagon contradicted that statement by saying the terror group still has presence in Afghanistan. However, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that the presence of al Qaeda is not significant enough to merit a threat to the US as it used to be 20 years ago. 

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Monday, 30 Aug 2021

TERRORISTS
All the Global Terrorists have established the Branch in India, the latter has become a heaven for the career criminals. The Indian Police are corrupt and justice is for sale in India by IAS and PCS Justices.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, BC, CANADA

coastaldigest.com news network
August 31,2021

kulal.jpg

Udupi, Aug 31: The youth, who stabbed his ex-girlfriend before slitting his own throat on National Highway 66 near Santhekatte petrol station in Udupi yesterday, died in the hospital today.

The victim, identified as Sowmyashree (28), daughter of Vittal Bhandary and Susheela couple living in Kakkunje near Ambagilu, succumbed to stab injuries after she was rushed to hospital yesterday. The attacker Sandesh Kulal (28), a resident of Alevoor Rampura, too succumbed to injuries today morning.

Sowmyashree used to work on contract basis in the capacity of data entry operator for a nationalised bank at Santhekatte. Two of her brothers work abroad and her father is unwell. Sandesh Kulal was a computer operator of a medical shop in the city.

Sandesh Kulal and Sowmyashree were in love for past several years. However, the parents did not give green signal for the wedding due to caste and other differences.

Recently, Sowmyashree reportedly got engaged with a youth from Moodbidri. Angered by this development, Sandesh had quarrelled with her.

On Monday (August 30) evening, Sowmyashree, who was returning home in her scooter was stopped by Sandesh who was riding his motorbike, on national highway. 

After verbal altercation ensued between the two, Sandesh, who was hiding a knife, stabbed Sowmyashree and then slit his own neck. The locals had rushed the critically injured duo to hospital. 

News Network
August 27,2021

Mysuru, Aug 27: Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday suggested that the police should shoot and kill those who gang-raped a student in Mysuru, citing the example of what the Hyderabad police did two years ago. 

"Culprits in a sexual assault case usually get a jail time and then secure bail. This is not effective to curb such crimes. The government here should take similar action that the Hyderabad police did," Kumaraswamy told reporters. 

In 2019, four persons accused of gang-rape were shot dead in an encounter by the Hyderabad police.

Kumaraswamy said the government had to put stringent regulations in place to curb drinking in deserted areas. "This is a lapse on part of the government. Deserted areas should be monitored and people should not be allowed to drink in public like that. The government has failed to curb illegal activities even in rural areas," he said, referring to reports that the accused in the Mysuru case were consuming alcohol in the place where the crime happened.  

Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy's statement drew sharp criticism on social media. Supreme Court advocate KV Dhananjay tweeted, "Sri HD Kumaraswamy wants the police to encounter the Mysore rapists just like, he says, ‘the Andhra Pradesh Police did it’. Well, it is the Telangana Police who did that. Isn’t it a criminal offence for a person to publicly demand that the police should murder an accused person?"

When he was chief minister, in December 2018, Kumaraswamy courted controversy for instructing officials to kill a person who was accused in the murder case of a JD(S) leader. He apologised following an outrage.

