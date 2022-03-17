  1. Home
  2. Hijab ban in classroom: Another plea in Supreme Court challenges Karnataka HC verdict

News Network
March 17, 2022

Bengaluru, Mar 17: A fresh plea was filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict which dismissed the petitions seeking permission to wear a Hijab inside the classroom saying Hijab is not a part of the essential religious practice in the Islamic faith.

The petition has been filed by one Sajeeda Begum, who had also sought to get herself impleaded as a party in the proceedings related to Hijab ban before the Karnataka High Court.

The top court on Wednesday said that it would list other pleas on the issue for hearing after Holi vacation.

When senior lawyer Sanjay Hedge, appearing for a student, mentioned the plea for urgent listing on March 16, Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana had said, “Others also mentioned, let us see...we will list (the petitions) after the vacation. Give us time.” Begum, in her fresh appeal filed through lawyer Talha Abdul Rahman and others, said that the teenage girls covering themselves modestly while going to receive education pose no threat to “public order." “In fact, the threat to law and order is manufactured by hecklers who are to be controlled by the State. The impugned government order would affect young girls' minds forever,” the appeal said.

The plea said that the high court failed to apply the tests applicable to restrictions on the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression and the fundamental right of privacy without reasons.

The high court treated dress code or uniform prescribed as not involving the issue of breach of the fundamental right, without appreciating that no such uniform has yet been prescribed that takes away the right to wear hijab.

Prior to this, several other pleas including a Muslim student, who was one of the petitioners before the high court, had moved the apex court against the full bench high court verdict on the case in which it was held that wearing hijab is not a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith under Article 25 of the Constitution.

The high court had dismissed the petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear Hijab inside the classroom.

The prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction, constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to, the high court had said.

In one of the pleas filed in the top court, the petitioner said the high court has “erred in creating a dichotomy of freedom of religion and freedom of conscience wherein the court has inferred that those who follow a religion cannot have the right to conscience.” “The high court has failed to note that the right to wear a Hijab comes under the ambit of the right to privacy under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. It is submitted that the freedom of conscience forms a part of the right to privacy,” it said.

The plea said the petitioner had approached the high court seeking redressal for the alleged violation of their fundamental rights against the state government order of February 5, 2022, issued under Sections 7 and 133 of the Karnataka Education Act, 1983.

The high court had maintained that the government has the power to issue impugned order dated February 5, 2022, and no case is made out for its invalidation.

By the said order, the Karnataka government had banned wearing clothes that disturb equality, integrity, and public order in schools and colleges, which the Muslim girls had challenged in the high court.

Challenging the February 5 order of the government, the petitioners had argued before the high court that wearing the Islamic headscarf was an innocent practice of faith and an Essential Religious Practice (ERP) and not a mere display of religious jingoism.

The petitioners had also contended that the restriction violated the freedom of expression under Article 19(1)(A) and Article 21 dealing with personal liberty.

News Network
March 14,2022

New Delhi: Russia has not asked China for military assistance, said Kremlin on a controversy which broke out after some US officials said Moscow has asked Beijing for military and economic aid for its war in Ukraine.

Here are the developments of Russia's invasion of Ukraine:

Russia has sufficient military clout to fulfil all of its aims in Ukraine in time and in full, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier today, US officials told media that Russia has asked China for military and economic aid for its war in Ukraine. The request for equipment is not new and was made soon after Russia launched an offensive in Ukraine on February 24, Bloomberg quoted an US official as saying.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said, "The US has been spreading disinformation targeting China on the Ukraine issue, with malicious intentions."

The comments came during a regular Chinese foreign ministry briefing in Beijing.

China has declined to directly condemn Moscow for launching its invasion, and has repeatedly blamed NATO's "eastward expansion" for worsening tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine are stepping up, with Ukrainian and Russian negotiators set to talk again after both sides cited progress over the weekend.

Ukraine reported renewed air strikes on an airport in the west, heavy shelling on Chernihiv northeast of the capital and attacks on the southern town of Mykolayiv.

More than 2,500 residents of the Black Sea port city of Mariupol have been killed since Russian invaded Ukraine on February 24, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said.

The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR reported that nearly 2.7 million people had fled Ukraine as of Saturday, nearly 1.7 million of them heading to Poland.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday urged NATO to impose a no-fly zone over his country. He warned that its member states would soon be attacked by Russian forces after an air strike hit a Ukrainian military base close to the Polish border.

News Network
March 3,2022

harshahistory.jpg

Shivamogga, Mar 3: The Karnataka government has announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family of history-sheeter and saffron activist Harsha, who was killed on February 20 over old rivalry.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa said on Thursday that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai communicated to him about his decision over the phone.

Eshwarappa said that he along with former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will pay a visit to the house of Harsha on March 6 and hand over the compensation amount to his family.

Through the online campaign, more than Rs 60 lakh has been collected in the account of Harsha’s mother.

Harsha, was murdered in Shivamogga leading to widespread violence in the district. The government has said that it was more than a murder and the miscreants wanted to give a ‘message with the murder’. CM Bommai said that the probe agencies will go to the roots and find out the ‘invisible’ hands behind murder.

The police have arrested 10 persons so far. The Shivamogga city was placed under curfew for seven days and returned to normalcy from Monday (February 28).

The Hindutva activists in Karnataka have launched a movement on social media demanding ticket for one of the family members of Harsha from the ruling BJP to contest the Assembly elections. Sri Rama Sena Founder Pramod Muthalik has issued a strong statement that the BJP party should not corner Hindutva activists with whose backing they come to power.

The campaign is growing stronger day by day and the ruling BJP is miffed about the turn of events. The Hindutva activists have slammed the ruling BJP government for reaping political gains and doing little for the grassroots workers who pay with their lives fighting for Hindutva principles. The seat is presently represented by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa.

According to police sources Harsha was involved in as many as five cases of assault and attempts to murder in incidents with communal overtones.

Superintendent of Police Laxmi Prasad said there were two cases against the deceased, including that of rioting. “There were two cases against the victim – a rioting case and a matter of hurting religious sentiments in 2016-17,” he was quoted as saying.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 17,2022

 

band2.jpg

Mangaluru/Udupi, Mar 17: Most of business establishments and institutions owned by Muslims in the twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi remained shut today in response to a bandh call against Karnataka High Court’s verdict which upheld the BJP government’s hijab ban rule in educational institutions.  

The State Bank and central market areas in the city that usually is abuzz with activities from early morning, are wearing a deserted look. The old Manglauru port (Dakke) has almost come to a standstill. 

In Udupi too, the impact of bandh can be seen Muslim dominant areas. However, some shops owned by Muslims remained open. 

Most of the vehicles belonging to Muslims including buses and auto-rickshaws also remained off the road in the coastal districts. 

However, Muslims have decided not to take out any protest rallies during the bandh.  Meanwhile, police department has tightened the security measures in the region. Additional forces have been deployed in sensitive areas of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.   

The state-wide bandh call was given by the Ameer-E-Shariat of Karnataka, Maulana Sagir Ahmad Khan Rashadi. Hundreds of Muslim organisations across the state have supported the bandh. "Expressing our anger against the sad order of the Karnataka High Court regarding hijab, a state-wide bandh will be observed on Thursday," Rashadi stated, as he appealed to the entire Muslim community to support the bandh between 6 am and 6 pm on Thursday.

The Popular Front of India, Social Democratic Party of India, Jama’at-e-Islami Hindi among other organisations have also supported the bandh call. These organisations maintained that the high court verdict is against the constitutional rights of an individual.

bandh1.jpg

bandh.jpg

bandh2_0.jpg

