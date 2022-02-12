  1. Home
Hijab row: Comments by United States, others not welcome, says govt of India

News Network
February 12, 2022

A day after the United States waded into the controversy over ban on Hijabs in the schools in Karnataka, the government of India said that the “motivated comments” on its “internal issues” were not welcome.

New Delhi apparently reacted to a tweet by Rashad Hussain, the US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom. Hussain had argued in the tweet that the ban on Hijab in schools in Karnataka had violated religious freedom.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi stated on Saturday that the matter regarding dress code in some educational institutions in Karnataka was under judicial examination by the High Court. “Our constitutional framework and mechanisms, as well as our democratic ethos and polity, are the context in which issues are considered and resolved,” Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the MEA, said. “Those who know India well would have a proper appreciation of these realities.”

Hussain tweeted on the Hijab controversy in Karnataka late on Friday.

“Religious freedom includes the ability to choose one's religious attire,” Rashad Hussain, the US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, tweeted. “The Indian state of Karnataka should not determine permissibility of religious clothing. Hijab bans in schools violate religious freedom and stigmatize and marginalize women and girls.”

Hussain, an Indian-American attorney and diplomat, was appointed by President Joe Biden’s administration last year as the US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom.

He was the first US Government official to publicly make a comment on the controversy that erupted in Karnataka.

Hussain’s comment on the controversy over Hijab in India came on a day External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a bilateral meeting with the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, on the sideline of a meeting of the a Quad Foreign Ministers at Melbourne in Australia.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had earlier hit out at the Government of India for depriving Muslim girls of education and called it a “grave violation of fundamental human rights”. “To deny anyone this fundamental right & (and) terrorise them for wearing a hijab is absolutely oppressive. The world must realise this is part of Indian state plan of ghettoisation of Muslims,” Qureshi had posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

The Biden Administration has been tacitly conveying to the Modi Government concerns in the US over the perception that India was backsliding on human rights and freedom of speech and religion. The US President as well as his Vice President Kamala Harris subtly nudged the Prime Minister to protect democratic principles of India, when they had hosted him in Washington DC on September 24 last year.

The US has been nudging India on the issue of declining religious freedom even during Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump’s four-year term in the White House.

Hussain’s predecessor Samuel Brownback had in June 2020 expressed concern over violence and discrimination against religious and ethnic minorities in India.

The US Commission for International Religious Freedom – an independent, bipartisan US federal government commission – on November 5 last year reiterated its plea to the Biden Administration to designate India – along with Russia, Lebanon and Vietnam – as a 'Country of Particular Concern' in view of the impact of the policies implemented by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s government in New Delhi on religious freedom of the minority Muslims, Sikhs and Christians as well as of the Dalits and the Adivasis.

The Modi Government, however, has been defending its track record in protecting democratic principles, human rights and religious freedom.

News Network
February 7,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 7: Amid escalation row over students wearing hijabs, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today said that students of all government schools, colleges should follow the government circular issued on uniform.

"The state government already issued circular on school uniform taking into account of individual rights as per Constitution of India and various court judgements on this issue. Everybody has to abide by the circular," he said when asked about his comment on hijab row.

The CM, who was in Delhi to meet the party central leaders, told reporters that the matter is also coming up in the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday. The state government will abide by the court order on this issue, he said.

He also appealed to the students not to get involved in this issue. Since examination is coming up soon, the students should focus on studies and prepare for exam, he said.

On BJP leaders giving statements on hijab row, the CM said, "I will not make any further statement on this issue as matter is in the court."

The state government on Saturday referring to judgements of various High Courts, instructed that children at government schools, colleges must wear uniforms approved by the state government and in private institutions, the uniform approved by the management.

News Network
February 9,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 9: While all attention is on the Karnataka High Court's verdict expected Wednesday on wearing hijab, Karnataka BJP Minister for Power, Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar said, "We should respect the order of the High Court on hijab row."

Speaking to reporters, Minister Sunil Kumar attacked the Congress, saying "if it comes to power, the leaders of Congress will make the wearing of hijab compulsory for Hindus. Congress should come out of a communal mindset.

"Congress party has always been sided with divisive forces from 1947. During partition also Congress was with forces who wanted to divide the country. In the present situation also the party is supporting the divisive agenda," he said.

Sunil Kumar turned his guns on Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said that he started celebrating Tipu Jayanti which led to the killing of Hindu leaders. "Siddaramaiah says he is against wearing of the tilak, he is opposing the Anti-Conversion Bill," he said.

Araga Jnanedra, the state Home Minister said that those arrested for the violence are outsiders and not students. Action will be initiated on the untoward incidents happening in the state. He also criticized state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar for alleging that Tricolour was removed for hoisting 'Bhagwa Dhwaj' in Shivamogga College.

Meanwhile, Nassir Hussain, the Congress Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka addressing media persons in New Delhi said that the internal politics within the BJP Karnataka unit is resulting in the hijab crisis. "A group of leaders within the BJP do not want Basavaraj Bommai to become the Chief Minister. Now, they are at play. Due to internal politics of BJP, the state is suffering," he stated.

Basavaraja Rayareddy, senior Congress leader and former minister demanded implementation of the President's Rule in the state as the state government failed to control the law and order situation in the state. "The government is in the clutches of RSS. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has zipped his mouth," he stated.

Meanwhile, another Congress local leader Ibrahim Khan has kicked up a controversy by stating that if anyone comes against the hijab, they will be cut into pieces. "We will not tolerate it when it comes to the matter of our religion," he said.

Reacting to BJP MLA Basavanagouda Patil Yatnal's statement that those 'who want to wear hijab can go to Pakistan', he stated that "we are Indians. We were born here and will die here and the country does not belong to Yatnal," he stated.

Meanwhile, Vachananda Seer has asked the people to maintain peace in the society and accept the ruling of the High Court on hijab row and follow it without giving room for any untoward incidents.

Hijab row started last month with a few students of Udupi Government Pre-University College wearing hijab being denied permission to attend classes. The college authorities maintained that the students who used to come without hijabs have suddenly started wearing hijabs. The students later went on protest refusing to attend classes without hijab. The issue became a controversy and spread to other districts snowballing into a major crisis in the state.

News Network
February 4,2022

Mangaluru, Feb 4: Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislature Party and Mangalore MLA U T Khader has condemned the move of the Government PU College in Kundapura for allegedly denying permission to girl students to attend classes wearing hijab.

He alleged that owing to the pressure from outside forces, the college authorities have decided to deny permission to the students. "It is not right to deny permission to attend classes by breaking the system that was followed for the last several years," he said.

He said that he has discussed the issue with Udupi Deputy Commissioner and has asked that the practice be allowed inside the classroom.

Terming it as a sensitive issue, Khader said that the failure on the part of the state government to take a clear stand on the issue and silence the government makes one wonder over the motive behind the government's move.

Khader further said that he has discussed the issue with Mangalore University vice chancellor and promised to hold a discussion with the minister for Primary and Secondary Education.

