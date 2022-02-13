  1. Home
  2. Hijab row: Gatherings restricted under Sec 144 near high schools in Udupi till Feb 19

Hijab row: Gatherings restricted under Sec 144 near high schools in Udupi till Feb 19

News Network
February 13, 2022

Udupi, Feb 13: In an apparent bid to prevent Muslim girls from protesting against the hijab ban, Udupi Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code within a 200-metre radius of high schools in the district from 6 am of February 14 to 6 pm of February 19.

The sessions for classes 9 and 10 will reopen Monday after the government issued an order for holiday following a row over hijab and saffron stoles in various educational institutions.

The prohibitory order was issued in the wake of protests and agitations in various parts of Karnataka in connection with the enforcement of a dress code in schools and colleges. 

The High Court, in its interim order, has restrained all students, regardless of their religion or faith, from wearing saffron stoles, scarves and religious flags within the classroom, until further orders.

The DC's order restricts people from holding protests or staging agitations near any high school. Gathering of more than five people, shouting slogans are banned.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
February 8,2022

princi.jpg

Udupi, Feb 8: Devidas Naik, principal of MGM College Principal in Udupi, said that the college will take a decision after High Court pronounces its judgement on the row over hijab. 

Speaking to media persons, the principal said that holiday has been declared for students in the college to avoid untoward incidences.

Asked about provocative slogans raised by the saffron clad students who are protesting against Muslim girls wearing hijab, the principal said that it was completely a new development. 

“There was no tension in the college so far. Today some of our students were provoked due as the hijab row has become an issue across the state,” he said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 7,2022

Udupi, Feb 7: The BJP-government backed Hindutva agitation against hijab has spread to one more college in Udupi. Students having links with saffron organisation today demanded that the Muslim girl of MGM College to remove hijab before entering the campus.

The pro-Hindutva students have threatened to launch saffron shawl agitation if the Muslim girls failed to expose their hair in the college. “We will wear saffron shawl, dhoti and rudraksh beads if Muslim girl students continued to cover their hair with scarf,” the claimed.

They also have reportedly warned to forcefully impose the recent controversial order issued by the Karnataka government not to wear hijab inside any government school and college premises.

Meanwhile, principal of the college held meeting with students of both groups and asked the Muslim girl students to enter the classroom without hijab from February 8.

Leaders of Hindu Jagarana Vedike and other hardline Hindutva organisations are reportedly encouraging the Hindu students of the college to launch agitation against hijab. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 11,2022

Udupi, Feb 11: BJP leader and local MLA Raghupathi Bhat has demanded an NIA probe into the Karnataka Hijab row that attracted the global attention. 

Addressing media persons the MLA, without any proof, claimed that, "around 1500 to 2000 trainers have arrived from Hyderabad and Kerala to frame the strategies to fight for Hijab. There is information that some trainers had even come to Udupi from Hyderabad."

The MLA said he has written a letter to the state government demanding a thorough investigation into the incident. "The entire issue is a conspiracy by some international forces. The strategy was formulated in November 2021 and the agitation was taken up after a well-planned strategy. The truth will come out only with a high-level inquiry and the probe should be handed over to the NIA," he said.

Lashing out at the Muslim girl, who are protesting for hijab, the MLA said that they have become puppets in the hands of the "Tukade gang". "All these activities were well planned and the role of the Tukade gang is clearly visible. There is a need to stop these forces from misleading the students," he said. Bhat accused the PFI and CFI of using agitating girls to disrupt the peace in the country.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.