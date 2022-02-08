Hijab row: Section 144 imposed in Shivamogga after stones hurled at college

Shivamogga, Feb 8: Section 144 has been imposed across Shivamogga as the anti-hijab agitation turned violent in parts of the district.

As per the reports, violence is also being witnessed in Shikaripura. According to TV reports, police have resorted to lathicharge as some people pelted stones at private buses near the Junior college.

Meanwhile, stones were pelted at the government first grade college in the city too.

Besides, the administration has also deployed additional forces to avoid any untoward incidents.

Chikkamagaluru

After initial protest in the morning, students of IDSG government College in Chikkamagluru entered the classes by removing saffron shawls. Six students wearing headscarves returned to their houses after the college denied entry to classrooms