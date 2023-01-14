  1. Home
  2. Hindu activist, who threatened to bomb Bhatkal police station, remanded in 4-day police custody

January 14, 2023

Bhatkal, Jan 14: A Hindu activist, who had threatened to blast the Bhatkal Town police station in a letter, was remanded in four days police custody by a local court. 

The accused, identified as Hanumanthappa, a resident of Hospet, was arrested in Chennai by Tamil Nadu police, earlier this month. He had allegedly sent a postcard to Bhatkal town police station on December 25, warning that “it will be bombed’’. 

The postcard, according to an official, was written in Urdu and English. The letter read, “Next target Happy New Year 2023. He had reportedly posted the card from Dharmasthala. 

Hanumanthappa was taken into to custody by Bhaktal police on January 13 and was produced before a local court. 

A similar letter had also reached Chennai police. Getting into action immediately, a Chennai police team arrested him on January 5. 

“He stole a laptop from a shop and tried to get its Id. When he could not, he wrote a letter using the phone number of the store owner, from where he stole the hardware,” the Chennai police said. 

The Chennai police team used the number and traced the store owner who turned out to be a victim. His number was misused by the miscreant. On further inquiry, the police arrested Hanumanthappa. Later the Bhatkal police sought his body warrant to investigate the reason for targeting Bhatkal. 

January 8,2023

Mangaluru: Two more radar stations are being set up by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) to beef up security along the Karnataka Coast.

"Radars will be installed at Kundapura in Udupi and Belekeri in Uttara Kannada districts," Coast Guard District No 3, Karnataka Commander DIG Praveen Kumar Mishra said at the sidelines of an interaction with fishermen at Coast Guard headquarters in Panambur on Saturday.

The entire 320-km-long coastline of Karnataka is under surveillance with the help of radar stations at Surathkal and Bhatkal, he said.

The radar station is ready at Belikere and the work is in progress at Kundapura. Each radar station can cover up to 30 nautical miles into the sea. The camera in radar will cover five to seven nautical miles.

The radar stations were set up under the coastal surveillance network after the Mumbai terror attack. He appealed to fishermen on having life-saving equipment on boats and availing government insurance and pension schemes.

AIS for fishing boats

The DIG said Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponders on fishing vessels, that are more than 20 metres long, will help Coast Guards in reaching fishermen in distress.

There are 2,553 fishing boats in Dakshina Kannada district and 1,607 among them are mechanised boats. About 400 mechanised boats had installed AIS. The Fisheries Department, while renewing the licenses, had insisted on installing AIS on boats.

Applications from owners of fishing boats, seeking AIS installation, are sent to Mercantile Marine Department (MMD) in Kochi.

"The MMD will issue MMSI number and call sign, which needs to be activated by fishermen by visiting the agency from where transponder was purchased," Fisheries Department deputy director Sushmitha Rao said.

Fishermen leaders Nithin Kumar and Chethan Bengre accused Kerala officials of seizing fishing boats from Karnataka.

"A heavy penalty is slapped on boats fishing within a distance limit of 12 nautical miles," they charged. The fishermen also highlighted shortage of kerosene supply for traditional fishermen and failure to release subsidy amount for subsidised diesel.

Shashi Kumar Bengre, representing Purse Seine Fishing Boat Owners' Association, urged the government to upgrade the fisheries college in Mangaluru into a fisheries university.

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, responding to complaints, said that the issue of the seizure of boats will be drawn to the notice of the Fisheries Ministry. Steps will be taken to upgrade the fisheries college into a university, he promised.

DPR ready

Commander of the Indian Coast Guard Western Region Inspector General M V Baadkar said that the detailed project report for the Indian Coast Guard Academy in Kenjar will be submitted to the government.

On Cargo ship MV Princess Miral that sunk off the Ullal coast, DIG P K Mishra said that measures were taken for the de-fueling of the vessel, and the work is in progress.

December 31,2022

Kasargod: A 3-year-old child lost his life while his mother suffered hinjuries after being hit by a private bus at Jerkala in Kasaragod district, on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

The deceased child is Abdul Wahid, son of Aashik and Zubeida, residents of Seethamgoli.

This accident occurred when the child was walking with his mother and the bus was taking a reverse at the Jerkala bus station.

Although the child was immediately rushed to the hospital Wahid had already died.

An autopsy was conducted at the Kasargod General Hospital before handing over the mortal remains to the family for last rites. 

January 9,2023

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday, January 9, warned private satellite channels against compromising on 'good taste and decency while covering incidents of accidents, deaths, and violence including violence against women, children and elderly. 

In a detailed advisory, the Ministry said it observed several television channels reporting incidents of accidents, deaths, and violence including violence against women, children and elderly in w way that grossly compromised on "good taste and decency" and were quite unpalatable to the eyes and ears of a common viewer.

The Ministry called for adherence to the programme code under The Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.

The advisory noted that "television channels have shown dead bodies of individuals and images/videos of injured persons with blood splattered around, people, including women, children and elderly being beaten mercilessly in close shots" without taking the precaution of "blurring the images or showing them from long shots". 

"The manner of reporting such incidents is distasteful, heart wrenching, distressful, indignifying, sensational, thereby offending good taste and decency," it added. 

Television, being a platform usually watched by families in households with people from all cohorts - old aged, middle aged. children, etc., and with various socio-economic backgrounds, place certain sense of responsibility and discipline among the broadcasters, which have been enshrined in the Programme Code and the Advertising Code laid down under the said Act, it said.

