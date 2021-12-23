  1. Home
  2. Hindutva activists storm into Karnataka school to stop Christmas celebration

Hindutva activists storm into Karnataka school to stop Christmas celebration

News Network
December 24, 2021

xmas.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 24: Christmas celebrations at a school in Karnataka's Mandya district were interrupted on Thursday by a group of Hindutva activists who forced their way in and threatened the school authorities in the latest such attack caught on video.

According to the headmistress of Nirmala English High School and College, members of right-wing groups forced their way into the institution when the students had organised a Christmas celebration.

"We have been organising Christmas celebrations every year. But due to covid induced restrictions, we decided to call it off. At the insistence of the students, we organised a small celebration. The students had voluntarily pooled in money and ordered a cake, to which one of the parents has objected," the headmistress Kanika Francis Mary said.

A parent of one of the students had informed the right-wing groups that the school was "preaching Christianity" and celebrating Christmas but not Hindu festivals.

After learning about the celebrations, members of the group barged into the institution and began questioning the school management.

The video that captured the commotion shows the men questioning the school authorities, why Hindu festivals were not being celebrated.

One of the men who is seen threatening the school authorities, says in the video, "We are leaving this decision to you, parents. If we take this into our own hands, the situation will be different."

The school management has decided to file a complaint today.

"They delivered a scathing attack on us. The Hindu activists said they will hang a photo of Goddess Saraswati in our institution and also ordered us to celebrate Ganesh Chathurthi festival on the school premises. They made allegations against us that we are carrying out conversions in the institution," the headmistress said.

This was the second attack that was reported on the day when the Karnataka assembly passed the controversial anti-conversion bill which has faced strong criticism from religious minorities. The Karnataka government has also been accused by the rights activists of going easy on Hindutva groups who have repeatedly struck Christian institutions including churches in recent weeks.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 20,2021

New Delhi, Dec 20: State governments can allow teaching the Bhagavad Gita to school students, the government told Lok Sabha on Monday.

Replying to members' questions in the Lower House, Union Minister for Education Annapurna Devi said that state governments can also make provisions for the teaching of Bhojpuri language in schools if they wish to do so. She added that under the New Education Policy, the education of children in regional languages has been made compulsory.

"Education comes in the concurrent list of (the Constitution). If the states want, they can add Bhagavad Gita to the curriculum. Under the CBSE [Central Board of Secondary Education] pattern, Bhagavad Gita is already taught in various classes. If states want, they can add Bhagavad Gita," the minister told the House during the Question Hour.

She was replying to the question asked by BJP's North Mumbai MP Gopal Shetty. The BJP member wanted to know from the government if it is considering bringing provisions for the teaching of Bhagavad Gita to school students across the country.

While asking his question, Shetty also suggested that the Congress members read Bhagavad Gita "so that they get the wisdom to do good work".

Congress members were at that time protesting in the House over Lakhimpur Kheri violence and demanding the sacking of Union Minister for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra as his son Ashish Mishra is one of the accused arrested in the case.

"Some contents from the Bhagavad Gita are already there for the students of classes Class 6, 7 and 8. Bhagavad Gita is taught," the minister said in her reply.

In his question, BJP member Nishikant Dubey sought to know from the government if it was considering giving recognition to Bhojpuri or making the language part of the school curriculum for students of classes 1-12 and the higher education institutions as well.

He said people from Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have been demanding it for a long time.

"Under the New Education Policy, education of children in Indian language and regional languages has been made compulsory. States can teach (school) children in Bhojpuri. States can implement the new education policy and teach (Bhojpuri) in classes 1 to 12," the minister of state for education replied.

The minister said the Union government issues advisories to the state governments from time to time. "If the state governments want, they can comply with them and make provisions for teaching (Bhojpuri) to students of Classes 1 to 12," she said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 22,2021

raya.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 22: Several pro-Kannada organisations and transport unions have called for a day-long Karnataka bandh on December 31 demanding a complete ban on the activities of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi (MES) in Karnataka over its repeated involvement in "anti-Karnataka and anti-Kannada activities" in the recent times.

Demanding a complete ban on the activities of the MES outfit in Karnataka, the organisations have set a deadline of December 29. “If the state government does not order a ban by December 29, we will go ahead with the Karnataka bandh on December 31,” said Vatal Nagaraj, former MLA and Chairperson of Federation of Pro-Kannada organisations. As many as 35 organisations have extended support for the dawn-to-dusk bandh.

“We request everyone to support our call and come out in large numbers in the interest of Karnataka and Kannada. We do not want any moral or virtual support from anybody but we need actual support by joining us on the Bandh day. This would entirely be apolitical and in the interest of the state,” Vatal Nagaraj told media persons.

According to the organisers, all services barring emergency services would be suspended on December 31. Sources told DH that more than 35,000 autorickshaws, 10,000 taxis including Ola, Uber will remain off the roads as the transport organisations have publicly expressed their support to the bandh. 

While more than 35 Kannada and transport organisations have expressed support to the Karnataka Bandh, the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) led by TA Narayana Gowda has distanced itself from the bandh. Making its stand clear, Narayana Gowda told media persons that there are several other methods to register our protest. “Observing Bandh is not the only solution. People have already suffered due to the pandemic.

There are several other ways to express our anguish,” Gowda clarified. However, Gowda said that they would support the growing demand for a total ban on the activities of MES in Karnataka and they would carry out different kind of activities on December 31 across Karnataka. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 24,2021

festive.jpg

‘Tis indeed the season to be jolly but the emergence of a new Covid variant and reimposed restrictions in some places just when things were looking up has the hospitality sector– and party-goers hoping to make the most of Christmas and year-end festivities – worried yet again.

Though Christmas lights are up in several cities, the feeling of déjà vu, of another year-end of lengthening Covid shadows – this time of the Omicron variant – has dampened the Yuletide spirit. And while many restaurants and hotels are going ahead with their Christmas and New Year plans, it’s all edged with uncertainty and dread that another wave might be just around the corner.

The party may not go on. But nobody can be sure. Be it Delhi or Mumbai, Kolkata or Bengaluru, optimism for a happy and healthy end to the year clashes with the stress of not really knowing what lies ahead. The mantra, as an industry insider put it, is cautiously optimistic

In the national capital, where the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday directed district magistrates to ensure no Christmas and New Year gathering takes place in view of the rising Omicron cases, restaurateurs sought more clarity.

The DDMA order, they said, permits bars and restaurants to operate with up to 50 per cent of seating capacity without specifying whether they can host Christmas and New Year parties.

"Whether we can organise a party or not is a grey area. We hope the government will issue a clarification before December 31," Joy Singh, co-partner of Raasta and Yeti, said.

He said they are opting to be cautious and organise only sit-down lunches and dinners.

A restaurant owner in Khan Market, the buzzing shopping and eating destination in the heart of the city, said this is their turnaround moment but it may not happen.

"We were hoping the (DDMA) order would bring some relief but we will have to settle for 50 per cent of the crowd. Ever since the pandemic, we have been facing issues with lockdown and then the curbs… We understand there is the Omicron threat, but other areas are fully functional, so why to target our industry?"

Sahil Sambhi of the Drunken Botanist, a bar-eatery in Gurgaon’s Cyber Hub abutting Delhi, is equally despairing.

“…This is the most rewarding time for the F&B industry. That said, we will abide by the 50 per cent rule strictly and will follow all Covid protocols to the tee. We had planned a few events on the occasion, but I am afraid we have to cancel those now amid the fresh curbs imposed by the state government,” the director of Drunken Botanist said.

Given the escalating number of cases and the fear of another wave, the industry is battling tremendous odds anyway.

According to a survey by English news app Inshorts,  about 63 per cent of Delhi residents said they will "stay at home" while 29 per cent said they would like to be part of "small get-togethers". Of the 15,000 people surveyed, four per cent said they would like to dine out or travel on the occasion.

In Karnataka, the state government has said there will no deejays, no parties from December 31 to January 2. And the 50 per cent cap on occupancy also stands. To add to it, some groups have announced a shutdown on New Year’s Eve to press for a ban on the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti, which recently allegedly defaced the statue of 19th-century warrior Sangolli Rayanna, in Belagavi.

Chetan Hegde, the owner of 1522- The Pub in the state capital Bengaluru, said business has dipped by 30 to 40 per cent in the last two years.

"We were expecting a good business this year but again the Omicron has surfaced. We are bound by all the restrictions," Hegde said.

"We had sold our tickets online in good numbers but the restrictions came in the last minute,” added Hitesh Tulsani, operations manager of the Raahi Neo Kitchen and Bar in the city.

Tracking the falling numbers during peak season for the business, he said there was a crowd of about 500 people in his restaurant on December 31, 2019. This plunged to only 30 last year. And this year looks dismal too.

The mood is distinctly downcast in Tamil Nadu as well.

Residency Group COO Gopinath B said they are waiting for official communication from the government.

If there is a ban, celebrations will be subdued; if not, New Year’s Eve will be a big celebration, complete with deejays.       

"Covid will not only affect the hospitality industry but also other kinds of industries… We want to be very careful instead of slipping into another mess," he said.

The mood is optimistic but the uncertainty is palpable in Mumbai as well.

"Currently, we are witnessing positive consumer sentiment following pent up demand," said Nikhil Sharma, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Regional Director - Eurasia.

The company's Ramada Plaza Juhu property has been getting over 55 per cent footfalls for the Christmas and New Year period, and these bookings are expected to rise further for this period.
"Mumbai, as a destination, sees last-minute bookings by locals during this period, and we remain cautiously optimistic," Sharma added.

“Business has been encouraging in the last two months and the sentiment for the festive season is very positive,” said Ravi Ramachandran, general manager, Radisson Mumbai, Andheri MIDC.

But the situation could change. At the moment, due to reports on rising Omicron cases in Maharashtra, bookings for New Year celebrations a week away are low and the outlook is not as promising as it seemed at the beginning of the month.

In Kolkata, famous for its year-end festive vibe, the mood is optimistic.

According to Sudesh Poddar, president of the Hotel and Restaurants Association of Eastern India, the threat of Omicron has so far not impacted the hospitality industry in the city and in other parts of West Bengal. "All our restaurants are recording good turnout which is only increasing in the run-up to Christmas. Restaurants will be open till 1 am from December 24 to January 1 and those serving liquor beyond that if permitted by the Excise department,” Poddar, who also runs Songhai and Manthan, said.

Nitin Kothari, the owner of Peter Cat and Mocambo, said the popular eateries have been seeing full houses for the last week. "We have been maintaining all Covid protocols since the restaurants opened after the lockdown. There has been no laxity… we are adhering to the 70 per cent occupancy limit as stipulated by the state."

India recorded 122 cases of the Omicron variant, the highest so far, pushing its tally in the country to 358, according to Union Health Ministry data on Friday. Of these, 114 have either recovered or migrated.

India recorded 6,650 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally of cases to 3,47,72,626.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.