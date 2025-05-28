  1. Home
  2. His dream home was nearly ready—now his toddlers are fatherless: Bantwal murder shatters dreams

His dream home was nearly ready—now his toddlers are fatherless: Bantwal murder shatters dreams

coastaldigest.com news network
May 29, 2025

murderbantwal.jpg

Bantwal: What was meant to be a new beginning for Abdul Rahman has now become a memory soaked in grief. Just days away from completing the modest home he had poured his life savings into, the 34-year-old dreamer and father of two was brutally murdered in cold blood.

His dream of moving his young family into their nearly-complete house now lies unfinished—its silence echoing a loss too deep for words.

Rahman had been toiling for years to build a better life. “He was so close to finishing the new house,” said a neighbour. “He often stood outside it with a smile, imagining the day they'd finally move in. That day will never come.”

His aging father, Abdul Khader, is inconsolable. “My son never hurt anyone. If they had a grudge, they could have just slapped him. But they killed him. Why didn’t they kill me instead?” he wept.

“I saw him drive by our house around 3 pm. He had returned from morning work. I didn’t know that would be the last time I’d see him alive. We’re sick. He brought us medicines. Who will now?” he asked, his voice trembling.

Rahman leaves behind two tiny children—one just 3 years old, the other only 1 year and 8 months—and a wife who now must carry a mountain of pain with no shoulders beside her.

Locals affirmed that Rahman had no enemies, no criminal record, and never even visited a police station. His murder has sparked suspicions of a calculated, communal motive—especially in the wake of recent killings in Dakshina Kannada.

Abdul Rasheed Hanifi, Vice President of SKSSF Mangaluru Zone, demanded that the investigation be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“This is not an isolated incident. We want the NIA to investigate. ₹1 crore compensation and a government job for the family are basic expectations. The home minister must meet the family,” he said.

“Compensation doesn’t heal, but the family needs support. This is not just justice—it’s survival,” he added.

As the walls of Rahman’s unfinished home stand mute, one thing is certain: Another innocent life has been lost. Another family shattered. And yet, no answers.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 24,2025

shubhmanG.jpg

Mumbai, May 24: In a significant shift that marks the beginning of a new era in Indian Test cricket, Shubman Gill has been named the new captain of the Indian Test team. Rishabh Pant, making a remarkable comeback, has been appointed vice-captain. The announcement comes ahead of India’s challenging five-match Test series in England.

This leadership transition was widely anticipated following the retirement of senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the longest format of the game. With this move, the selectors have clearly signaled a generational change in the team's direction.

“Over the last year or so, we have been looking at Shubman for leadership. We are hopeful he’s the one to take the team forward. It’s a high-pressure job, but he’s a terrific player. We wish him all the best,” said chief selector Ajit Agarkar at the press conference.

Why Shubman Gill?

At just 24, Gill has already proven himself as one of the most technically sound and mentally composed young batters in international cricket. With a Test average above 45, overseas centuries, and strong domestic credentials, he represents the calm yet assertive leadership style the team needs in the post-Kohli-Rohit era.

Key Inclusions and Comebacks

•    B. Sai Sudharsan has earned his maiden Test call-up, after consistent domestic performances.

•    Karun Nair, who once scored a historic triple century in Tests, has made a surprise return after seven years.

•    Abhimanyu Easwaran and Nitish Reddy also find places in the squad, adding depth to the batting unit.
Notable Absences

•    Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out due to fitness concerns. “His workload is not where it needs to be. We were hoping he would be available, but it’s unfortunate,” Agarkar noted.

•    Rising talents Harshit Rana and Sarfaraz Khan, both part of the previous Test squad in Australia, have been dropped.

India’s Test Squad for England Tour:

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, K. L. Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

With Gill at the helm and a mix of fresh and returning talent in the squad, India’s tour of England promises not only thrilling cricket but also a glimpse into the future of Indian Test leadership.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 29,2025

New Delhi: In what many view as yet another blow to the Muslim community, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led union government has decided to exclude unregistered waqf properties, including those classified as ‘waqf by user’, from its upcoming Central Waqf Portal — a move that critics say could lead to the erasure of lakhs of historic Muslim endowments across India.

Expected to be launched in early June, the new portal will replace the existing Waqf Assets Management System of India (WAMSI). But unlike WAMSI, which allowed broader inclusion, the Central Waqf Portal will enforce a rigid three-tier verification process (maker-checker-approver), requiring fresh registration of all existing entries — a bureaucratic maze that may disproportionately affect small waqf caretakers and historically recognized waqf lands maintained by usage over centuries.

The move will particularly affect over 4.2 lakh ‘waqf by user’ properties, which have been preserved through generational community use and are often unregistered due to colonial and post-colonial neglect — not due to any illegitimacy. Denying them recognition under the new system raises concerns about a deliberate effort to delegitimize Muslim community assets.

Under the new process:

•    The mutawalli (caretaker) must now act as the ‘maker’, entering data into the system;

•    A Waqf Board official will serve as the ‘checker’;

•    A government-appointed authority — not necessarily from the community — will act as the final ‘approver’.

This centralized control and discretionary power at the “approver” level opens the door to biased rejections and political interference, critics warn.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs, now tightly controlled by the central government, claims the process will ensure “transparency” — yet it provides no clarity on how traditional waqf lands will be protected or what redressal mechanisms will be in place for unjust exclusions.

Experts argue this move fits into a larger pattern of state-led encroachment on Muslim institutions — from the demolition of madrasa structures in Assam to the targeting of Urdu schools and the UCC narrative.

According to government figures, over 8.7 lakh waqf properties exist in India, spread across 39 lakh acres. With the exclusion of unregistered properties, vast swathes of Muslim community land may effectively become unprotected, opening them up to state acquisition or corporate takeover.

Even while claiming “digital modernization,” the Modi government’s Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 appears to be a tool for institutional disempowerment of Muslim endowments, critics say. The move comes amid rising concerns over the shrinking space for minority rights, and the increasing use of bureaucratic measures to weaken Muslim self-governance in religious and community affairs.

Waqf Board officials from various states participated in a training session recently — but several raised concerns informally about the lack of consultation with grassroots Muslim stakeholders.

Observers warn: “The new portal doesn’t just register properties — it redraws the legal boundary between community ownership and state control.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 15,2025

Udupi, May 15: A routine surgery turned tragic at a private hospital in Udupi’s Karkala on Wednesday evening when a 54-year-old woman died during a procedure to remove a suspected abdominal lump. 

The incident triggered immediate outrage from the deceased’s family, leading to a protest outside the hospital premises.

The deceased has been identified as Zubaida, a resident of Sanur, who had been living in a rented house near the hospital. She was admitted after complaining of severe abdominal pain, and doctors advised surgical intervention to remove a lump believed to be the cause of her discomfort.

However, Zubaida reportedly passed away mid-surgery, sparking anger and grief among her relatives and local residents. A crowd soon gathered outside the hospital, demanding an explanation from the medical staff and questioning the circumstances surrounding her death.

As tensions rose, police personnel from the Karkala Town Station were called in to pacify the situation and prevent further escalation. Authorities managed to restore calm and are reportedly investigating the incident.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.