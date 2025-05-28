His dream home was nearly ready—now his toddlers are fatherless: Bantwal murder shatters dreams

Bantwal: What was meant to be a new beginning for Abdul Rahman has now become a memory soaked in grief. Just days away from completing the modest home he had poured his life savings into, the 34-year-old dreamer and father of two was brutally murdered in cold blood.

His dream of moving his young family into their nearly-complete house now lies unfinished—its silence echoing a loss too deep for words.

Rahman had been toiling for years to build a better life. “He was so close to finishing the new house,” said a neighbour. “He often stood outside it with a smile, imagining the day they'd finally move in. That day will never come.”

His aging father, Abdul Khader, is inconsolable. “My son never hurt anyone. If they had a grudge, they could have just slapped him. But they killed him. Why didn’t they kill me instead?” he wept.

“I saw him drive by our house around 3 pm. He had returned from morning work. I didn’t know that would be the last time I’d see him alive. We’re sick. He brought us medicines. Who will now?” he asked, his voice trembling.

Rahman leaves behind two tiny children—one just 3 years old, the other only 1 year and 8 months—and a wife who now must carry a mountain of pain with no shoulders beside her.

Locals affirmed that Rahman had no enemies, no criminal record, and never even visited a police station. His murder has sparked suspicions of a calculated, communal motive—especially in the wake of recent killings in Dakshina Kannada.

Abdul Rasheed Hanifi, Vice President of SKSSF Mangaluru Zone, demanded that the investigation be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“This is not an isolated incident. We want the NIA to investigate. ₹1 crore compensation and a government job for the family are basic expectations. The home minister must meet the family,” he said.

“Compensation doesn’t heal, but the family needs support. This is not just justice—it’s survival,” he added.

As the walls of Rahman’s unfinished home stand mute, one thing is certain: Another innocent life has been lost. Another family shattered. And yet, no answers.