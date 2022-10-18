  1. Home
  2. Honour killing rocks Karnataka: Minor girl, boyfriend tortured to death; bodies dumped into river

News Network
October 18, 2022

Bagalkot, Oct 18: In a suspected case of honour killing, a minor girl and her lover were murdered and their bodies dumped into the Krishna river here, police said on Tuesday.

The bodies are yet to be recovered.

According to the Bagalkot Rural Police police, the incident took place in the early hours of October 1 when the minor girl's family took her and 22-year-old Vishwanatha Nelagi out on the pretext of uniting them.

They were taken in two separate cars to the banks of the river where the girl was strangled with her dupatta, while the boy was continuously hit on his groin and chest and beaten to death.

The accused then flung the bodies into the river from a bridge on Almatti Road. Barring innerwear, they removed all the clothes from the corpses fearing identification, police said.

Failing to locate his son, the boy's father approached the police and filed a missing complaint with Nargund police station on October 3.

To mislead the police, the girl's father also lodged a kidnap complaint on October 11.

During questioning, the girl's brother failed to give convincing answers, raising suspicion. On sustained interrogation, he broke down and confessed to having killed the two.

Based on his statements, Ravi Hullannanavara (19), the girl's brother, cousins -- Hanumantha Malnadada (22) and Beerappa Dalwayi (18) were arrested.

Agencies
October 16,2022

During the just concluded annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, several countries including India expressed concern over the spillover effects of political and economic decisions of developed nations, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

The Minister said she raised the issue prominently during her meetings here.

Earlier this week, Ms. Sitharaman had said that in the near-term, advanced nations must take responsibility for the global spillover of their political and economic decisions and put in place safety nets rather than impose sanctions on nations who are merely fulfilling their moral and democratic obligations for their people.

Her remarks came in the wake of the push by the U.S.-led western countries to reduce their oil purchase from Russia and warning to other nations that they would face sanctions if they continued to do so.

In an interaction with a group of Indian reporters here on Saturday, she said she raised the issue during her bilateral and multilateral meetings as well.

"I repeated it in some of the meetings inside as well," she said in response to a question.

"I didn't particularly notice any one minister and their reaction but I did say this. And incidentally, at a different meeting, Sri Mulyani (Indrawati, Finance Minister of Indonesia) also voiced it. Maybe one or two of the countries also voiced it. If I'm not mistaken, maybe the finance minister from Nigeria also voiced it," she said.

"There are several others who said it as well... that the unintended consequences of certain action taken, or the spillover (effects) of policies is definitely hurting our countries," she added.

Ms. Sitharaman is on a six-day visit to the U.S., which began on October 11. Besides attending the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank, she held bilateral meetings with her counterparts from several countries during the visit.

News Network
October 17,2022

accident.jpg

Mangaluru, Oct 17: A 12-year-old boy was crushed to death when a two-wheeler was hit by a speeding private bus at Lalbagh area in the city today. 

The victim has been identified as Dhanu, a resident of Neermarga. Eye witnessed held the recklessness on part of the bus driver responsible for the tragedy. 

Dhanu was riding pillion with his relative when the Mangaluru-Kateel-Kinnigoli bus knocked their scooter down. 

Dhanu was thrown on to the road when the bus hit the scooter. Within seconds the same bus ran over him killing him on the spot.

News Network
October 15,2022

Yadgir, Oct 15: More than 400 Dalits renounced Hinduism and embraced Buddhism at a programme organised by Buddha Vihar Trust and Dalit organisations on the occasion of the 66th Dhamma Chakra Pravarthana Dina of Dr B R Ambedkar on Friday. 

The day is observed to mark Ambedkar's conversion to Buddhism with thousands of his followers at Nagpur's Deekshabhoomi on October 14, 1956. 

Ambedkar's granddaughter Ramatai Ambedkar took part in the programme.

She said Buddhism is a scientific religion and gives guidance on how to lead a good life. 

Women and children were among those who embraced Buddhism. They took 22 vows including never to worship any Hindu deities. Varajyothi Bhantheji graced the occasion. 

Dalit leaders Mavalli Shankar, Ennoor Srinivas, Mareppa Halli, Parashuram, Neelanayak and others took part in the programme.

