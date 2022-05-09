Hotel management student among 6 held for rowdy-sheeter's murder in Manglauru

  1. Home
News Network
May 9, 2022

Mangaluru, May 9: Six persons, including a hotel management student, have been arrested by the police in connection with the murder of a rowdy-sheeter on April 29 at Emmekere grounds in the Mangaluru South Police Station jurisdiction.

The arrested are Mahendra Shetty (27) from Emmekere, Akshay Kumar (25) from Bolar, Sushith (20) from Emmekere, Dillesh Bangera (21) from Morgan’s Gate, Shubham (26) from Bolar and Vishnu P (20) from Emmekere.

An old rivalry is suspected to be the reason for the murder, according to Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar. 

Four of the accused hacked the victim - Rahul Thingalaya alias Kakke - to death. The police are on the hunt for eight more suspects who were part of the conspiracy to murder Rahul.

While Mahendra, Kumar, Sushith and Bangera were arrested at Surathkal Railway Station late Sunday night, the other two were arrested at Suthan Battery and Someshwar Beach on Monday.

The police have recovered three talwars, four sickles, three knives, two scooters, one bike and five mobile phones from the suspects.

The commissioner said that those arrested along with others had conspired to murder Rahul a day before the incident near Marigudi Temple in Mangaluru.

The prime accused Mahendra and the victim Rahul had a personal enmity following a clash between two groups in Emmekere in 2016. Rahul had allegedly attacked Mahendra in 2019.

Rahul had also attacked one Karthik Shetty and his associates in 2020. So, Shubham had introduced Karthik Shetty and his brother Bharath Shetty to youth from the Emmekere group of Mahendra. As Rahul had attacked the groups of Mahendra and Karthik Shetty, they allegedly decided to murder him. After hatching the conspiracy, all were in contact with Kumar to work out their shelter and the means of escaping after the crime. Vishnu had allegedly helped the accused to flee.

About 13 members are believed to be part of the conspiracy. 

News Network
May 3,2022

Jodhpur, May 3: In an unfortunate development, a clash erupted between members of two communities over hoisting a flag on a freedom fighter’s statue in Jodhpur’s Jalori Gate area late last night. 

Miscreants pelted stones and it led to a few policemen getting injured. Meanwhile internet services being suspended in the district.

According to the police, the incident took place at 11.10 pm on Monday. The clashes started over some flags that were put up on the occasion of Parashuram Jayanti, which is on the same day as Eid.

“There were flags of Parashuram near the area where namaaz is offered. There was a dispute about removing the flags as the local Muslim community puts up a flag on the occasion of Eid,” said Additional Director General (Law and Order) Hawa Singh Ghumaria.

With the area being adjacent to the Eidgah and the possibility of a large number of people offering namaaz in the area on Eid, the police commissioner intervened and did not let the crowd come near the place. 

“But while dispersing, tension escalated and there was stone pelting. At present, the situation is under control and internet services have been suspended in Jodhpur,” Ghumaria added.

“The tension resulting from a clash between two groups in Jodhpur’s Jalori gate is unfortunate. I have instructed the administration to maintain peace and order at any cost. Respecting the tradition of love and brotherhood in Jodhpur, Marwar, I appeal to all sides to help in maintaining peace and law and order,” Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted on Tuesday morning. Jodhpur is the chief minister’s home district.

News Network
May 7,2022

Udupi, May 7: Three persons from Udupi district including a child and his mother lost their lives in a collision between a KSRTC bus and Innova car on Halagoor-Kanakapura main road near Kemmalli Doddi village of Satanur in Ramanagara district today.

The deceased have been identified as Akshata from Udupi, her six month old child Sumanth and car driver Umesh.

Akshata’s husband and another passenger have been hospitalized with critical injuries.

It is learnt that the car was heading from Udupi’s Brahmavar to Kanakapura when the tragedy occurred. The front portion of the car was completely mangled in the mishap. 

Satanur police visited the spot and undertook investigation.

News Network
May 6,2022

Bengaluru, May 6: As BJP sets its focus on southern Karnataka, where it is traditionally weak, with an eye on the 2023 assembly polls, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said there is a wave in favour of the party in the region, as he hinted that leaders from other parties will be soon joining the organisation.

He said the party is having discussions about holding a large-scale public meet in Mandya, which comes under the old Mysuru region or south Karnataka belt. "From various parts of the state many people are eager to join the party, especially Kolar, Mandya and other places, they will be inducted batch by batch," Bommai said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said there is a huge liking among people, especially youths, towards BJP in the Southern Karnataka region. "So in Mandya and in the region, a new and young leadership is likely to emerge and there is a wave in favour of the BJP there....we are talking to several people, whoever agrees with the party and its ideology, we will speak to them," he added.

The old Mysuru region, comprising the southern districts of Karnataka, is dominated by the Vokkaliga community and has traditionally been a bastion of Congress and JD(S), where they contest as arch rivals. BJP has been making consistent efforts to make inroads, aimed at reaping political dividends.

In the 2018 polls, the BJP managed to win one seat in Hassan; later in a high-voltage 2019 bypolls, it managed to win the KR Pet seat, its first victory in Mandya district, and also won Chikballapur, another first. Creating history of sorts, the party bagged the Sira assembly segment in Tumakuru district for the first time in November, 2020 bypolls.

State BJP Vice-President and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra, who is widely credited for the paty's victory in K R Pet and Sira, has recently stated that he is interested in working in the region, if the party decides. The Chief Minister on Friday met former External Affairs Minister and former CM S M Krishna, who hails from Mandya, and held discussions with the veteran leader. Bommai, however, termed it as a courtesy visit to greet Krishna, who recently turned 90.

