Hotel management student among 6 held for rowdy-sheeter's murder in Manglauru

Mangaluru, May 9: Six persons, including a hotel management student, have been arrested by the police in connection with the murder of a rowdy-sheeter on April 29 at Emmekere grounds in the Mangaluru South Police Station jurisdiction.

The arrested are Mahendra Shetty (27) from Emmekere, Akshay Kumar (25) from Bolar, Sushith (20) from Emmekere, Dillesh Bangera (21) from Morgan’s Gate, Shubham (26) from Bolar and Vishnu P (20) from Emmekere.

An old rivalry is suspected to be the reason for the murder, according to Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar.

Four of the accused hacked the victim - Rahul Thingalaya alias Kakke - to death. The police are on the hunt for eight more suspects who were part of the conspiracy to murder Rahul.

While Mahendra, Kumar, Sushith and Bangera were arrested at Surathkal Railway Station late Sunday night, the other two were arrested at Suthan Battery and Someshwar Beach on Monday.

The police have recovered three talwars, four sickles, three knives, two scooters, one bike and five mobile phones from the suspects.

The commissioner said that those arrested along with others had conspired to murder Rahul a day before the incident near Marigudi Temple in Mangaluru.

The prime accused Mahendra and the victim Rahul had a personal enmity following a clash between two groups in Emmekere in 2016. Rahul had allegedly attacked Mahendra in 2019.

Rahul had also attacked one Karthik Shetty and his associates in 2020. So, Shubham had introduced Karthik Shetty and his brother Bharath Shetty to youth from the Emmekere group of Mahendra. As Rahul had attacked the groups of Mahendra and Karthik Shetty, they allegedly decided to murder him. After hatching the conspiracy, all were in contact with Kumar to work out their shelter and the means of escaping after the crime. Vishnu had allegedly helped the accused to flee.

About 13 members are believed to be part of the conspiracy.