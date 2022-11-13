  1. Home
  2. Hours after his arrest, cops release BJP leader who threatened to kill Karnataka MLA Priyank Kharge

Hours after his arrest, cops release BJP leader who threatened to kill Karnataka MLA Priyank Kharge

News Network
November 14, 2022

accused.jpg

Kalaburagi, Nov 14: Karnataka police on Monday briefly arrested BJP leader Manikanth Rathod on the charge of issuing threats to Congress MLA Priyank Kharge.

However, he was released on station bail with a warning, police sources said.

An FIR was registered against Rathod for issuing a statement which read “we are ready to shoot you” to the Congress MLA in Kalaburagi.

Bramhapura police in Kalaburagi district, who had taken up the investigation, arrested the accused BJP leader in Hyderabad. He was brought to the Brahmapura police station and given station bail, sources said.

The Congress has warned of disrupting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s programmes in Kalaburagi, if legal action is not taken against the accused.

Manikantha Rathod had issued the statement in response to Priyank Kharge, who is in-charge of social media in KPCC. MLA Kharge had stated that Congress party is very much alive in Kalaburagi and that no BJP leader is able to move anywhere in the constituency.

Earlier, BJP had taken up “MLA is missing” poster campaign against Kharge in Chittapur assembly constituency, which he represents.

Manikanth Rathod had responded, “We are ready to die if you (Priyank Kharge) shoot us with an AK-47 gun and ready to shoot you down as well.”

“We are standing behind all communities like an Army. We are ready to die. You can shoot us at your will by an AK-47 gun or country made gun,” he had stated.

The Congress workers staged a protest against BJP and laid siege to the office of the Superintendent of Police of Kalaburagi demanding action against the BJP leader.

Bramhapura police had filed an FIR in this regard and booked a case against BJP leader Manikantha Rathod under IPC Section 506 for issuing life threat.

Priyank Kharge is the son of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. The family holds great influence over the masses in the Kalaburagi district. However, the BJP managed to give a jolt to them by defeating Mallikarjuna Kharge in the last parliamentary elections. Later, Kharge was elected to the Rajya Sabha.

The ruling BJP is also equally influential in the district as the party enjoys the support of powerful Lingayats. The district is all set to witness a political high drama in the upcoming assembly elections.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 6,2022

BJP.jpg

The ruling BJP in Karnataka has sounded poll bugle in the state, with organisation of back-to-back conventions starting from Monday, November 7. 

The Scheduled Tribe Morcha convention will be held in Ballari on November 20 and the SC Morcha rally in Mysuru on November 30, announced Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Sharing this information with reporters here on Sunday, he said the 'Jan Sankalp Yatra' will resume from Monday and it will be held continuously for three days in Udupi, Gadag, Haveri and Belagavi districts.

The 'Jan Sankalp' yatra will go on till December. The response has been very good everywhere and this time, the yatra will be in Mumbai-Karnataka region. This has given the indication of victory in the coming days.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the State on November 11 to take part in three important functions.

PM Modi will be flagging off Vande Bharat Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru hi-speed train; inaugurating the second terminal at Kempegowda International Airport and unveiling the 108-foot tall statue of 'Nadaprabhu' Kempegowda near Bengaluru Airport, during the visit, he said.

The second terminal at the airport was required due to an increase in the arrival of international passengers. The new terminal will have the capacity to handle 25 lakh passengers and there will be 100 counters to handle international commuters. Both Terminal 1 and II put together, Bengaluru Airport will become the second largest airport after Delhi Airport, Bommai explained.

This will help in development of tourism as well as of Bengaluru, industry, IT/BT, R&D sectors, he said.

Bommai said since 'Nadaprabhu' Kempegowda was a visionary king because of which the statue is named as 'Statue of Prosperity'. Since the PM is taking the country towards progress & prosperity, the government felt he is the right person to unveil the statue. After this function, the PM will be addressing a public meeting, he added.

Asked about the mysterious death of a nephew of Honnali BJP MLA, M.P.Renukacharya recently, Bommai said he has already spoken to the MLA and collected whatever information he has with him.

The same information has been shared with the IGP and Superintendent of Police of Davangere for a proper investigation. The truth will almost come after the postmortem report and thereafter a decision will be taken regarding the course of investigation. The incident will be probed from all angles, he stated. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 8,2022

medicalstudent.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 8: The Supreme Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Bengaluru, to probe the death of Kerala native Rohit Radhakrishnan, a final-year student of a Mangaluru medical college, who was found beheaded here in 2014.

Based on the representation from Rohit's father MS Radhakrishnan, an advocate in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, the case was handed over to CID, Bengaluru. 

In February 2015, the victim's father sent a letter to the Karnataka chief minister, seeking the formation of an impartial probe team or the transfer of investigation to a credible agency, such as the CBI, to find out the cause of his son's death.

Rohit, a student of AJ Institute of Medical Science, Mangaluru, was found dead with his head severed on the road to Tannir Bhavi beach on March 23, 2014. 

Since there was no action on his request, Rohit's father filed a writ petition before the Karnataka high court in April 2016, seeking handover of the probe to CBI, Bengaluru. Radhakrishnan moved the apex court under Article 32 of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court, on November 3, observed that except for obtaining a further expert opinion from the department of forensic medicine and toxicology, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, there has been no further investigation in the case. The CBI has been directed to submit a periodical status report before the high court every two months on its probe.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 10,2022

hubballi.jpg

Hubballi, Nov 10: Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik and other workers of the outfit were detained by the police on Thursday when they moved to stage a protest against the Tipu Jayanti programme at Idgah Maidan near Chennamma Circle in Hubballi.

The BJP-controlled Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP) had given permission to AIMIM to hold the Tipu Jayanti programme at the maidan.

"Tipu is not a freedom fighter, he was anti-Hindu and anti-Kannada, and he demolished temples. His birth anniversary should not be celebrated. The AIMIM is an anti-national party," Muthalik said.

Stating that he would file a PIL in the High Court against allowing Tipu Jayanti at Idgah Maidan, he said that BJP gave permission for the programme only to get political benefit by dividing the votes of the Congress.

He also said that HDMP's move of giving permission for Tipu Jayanti is wrong as the government had banned this. "We will celebrate 'Kanakadasa Jayanti' at the maidan for which an application has already been submitted to the Palike," he added.

Heavy police security was arranged in and around Idgah Maidan.

The programme was allowed to be conducted in a portion of the ground. The area having the Idgah structure was separated with 'shamiyana' and a fence.

Permission was given to hold the event for two hours from 10 AM. Led by AIMIM district unit joint secretary Vijay Guntral, Tipu Jayanti was celebrated in a simple manner for 25 minutes from 11.25 AM.

The portraits of Tipu Sultan were garlanded and floral tributes paid. Slogans hailing Tipu Sultan were also raised and sweets distributed. Over 30 persons attended the programme. Samata Sainik Dal leader Shankar Ajmani and others were present on the occasion.

Three corporators of the AIMIM, including the party's district unit president Nazir Ahmed Honnyal, did not attend the event. Honnyal had stated that the party is against holding Tipu Jayanti at Idgah Maidan.

"It is a historical day as freedom fighter Tipu Sultan's birth anniversary is celebrated at Idgah Maidan for the first time," Guntral said.

He also termed Muthalik ignorant and an anti-national for opposing Tipu Jayanti.

AIMIM district unit joint secretary Vijay Guntral had sought permission to hold Tipu Jayanti at Idgah Maidan, and the BJP-ruled HDMP had given the permission with terms and conditions even amid opposition from Congress and AIMIM corporators.

AIMIM district unit president president and corporator Nazir Ahmed Honnyal said the party is against holding Tipu Jayanti at Idgah Maidan, and Guntral's move has been brought to the notice of the senior leaders of the party. However, Guntral stated that the application was given in consultation with the party leaders, and they might be under some pressure now to change their stand.

BJP city district unit and Vishwa Hindu Parishad had also raised an objection to Tipu Jayanti being held at Idgah Maidan.

After holding a meeting with ruling and Opposition leaders, Mayor Iresh Anchatgeri had announced on Wednesday night that permission would be given to celebrate birth anniversaries of great personalities and such events at Idgah Maidan except on Independence Day, Republic Day, Ramzan and Bakrid.

The HDMP had also allowed Ganesh Chaturthi programme for three days at the maidan over two months back after a house committee gave a recommendation for that though the Congress corporators opposed it. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.