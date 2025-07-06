How fraudsters used fear and legal threats to extract ₹3.16 crore from Mangaluru woman

  1. Home
News Network
July 6, 2025

Mangaluru, July 6: In a chilling reminder of how fear and impersonation can override rationality, a Mangaluru woman was allegedly defrauded of a staggering ₹3.16 crore by cybercriminals posing as senior law enforcement officials and a public prosecutor.

This incident underscores the urgent need for public awareness about increasingly sophisticated impersonation scams, where fraudsters exploit legal jargon and fear tactics to drain victims financially.

According to a complaint filed at the CEN Crime Police Station, the ordeal began on June 5 when the woman received a call from an individual claiming to be Inspector Anu Sharma from the National Cyber Response Portal (NCRP). The caller informed her that a SIM card was allegedly purchased in her husband’s name and was being used for sending fraudulent messages and suspicious links.

The call was transferred multiple times — first to a so-called sub-inspector Mohan Kumar from ‘Sahar Police Station’ in Mumbai, who gathered personal details, and then to someone identifying himself as Public Prosecutor Deepak Venkata Ramana. The supposed prosecutor convinced the woman that her and her husband’s bank accounts were under scrutiny and needed to be “verified” through urgent fund transfers.

The complainant was threatened to maintain complete secrecy and promised that all transferred amounts would be refunded once the verification process was complete. Gripped by fear and manipulated through psychological pressure, she allegedly made a series of RTGS transfers between June 10 and June 27, totaling ₹3,16,52,142, into multiple bank accounts provided by the fraudsters.

Once the funds were drained, the fraudsters cut all communication and blocked the victim’s number. Only after she confided in her children did she realise that she had been conned.

Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

Why this matters:

This case highlights a disturbing trend in digital fraud, where scammers combine technology with fearmongering and impersonation to bypass even the most cautious minds. Authorities urge the public to be extremely wary of unsolicited calls claiming to be from police, banks, or legal institutions — especially when money is demanded under the guise of investigation or legal procedure.

News Network
June 23,2025

Mangaluru, June 23: A woman in the city has reportedly lost ₹2.3 lakh after falling victim to an online scam that began with a Telegram group promising easy commissions for liking social media reels.

According to her complaint filed at Kavoor police station, the incident began on June 14 while she was browsing Telegram. She was added to a group named Cold Winter, where a post instructed members to like Instagram reels, take screenshots, and send them to a Telegram user identified as Ishita.Roy.

After following the instructions, she was told she would receive a commission. To her surprise, ₹150 was credited to her bank account, which seemingly confirmed the legitimacy of the offer. Encouraged, she shared her bank details and was soon directed to another user, Laveta Crooks C, with whom she shared a specific code as asked.

Things escalated when she was promised a 10% return on investment. Trusting the scheme, she initially transferred ₹4,500 via UPI to an account provided. She was then added to another Telegram group titled Quality Task Linkage 109 (2-4 tasks), where she was urged to complete more “tasks” and invest higher amounts for greater returns.

Between June 14 and 16, using her own and a friend’s bank accounts, she transferred a total of ₹2.3 lakh across several UPI IDs, as directed by the fraudsters. The scam came to light after the promised returns never materialized, and the suspects became unresponsive.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the fraud. Authorities have urged the public to exercise caution and avoid sharing personal or financial details with unknown individuals online.

News Network
June 23,2025

khameneitrump.jpg

Tehran, June 23: Iran’s Military Central Command issued a fiery warning to US President Donald Trump on Monday, declaring that the US attacks on Iranian soil had expanded the battlefield and that powerful retaliatory operations are imminent.

The warning came in a video message delivered by the Command’s spokesperson, who also directly addressed Trump.

“Mr. Trump, the gambler, you may start this war-- but we will be the ones to end it,” the spokesperson said in English, in a defiant statement aimed at the American leadership.

The remarks followed a series of US bomb attacks on Iran's three key nuclear installations, which Washington claimed 'obliterated' Tehran's nuclear weapons building programme.

The Iranian military, however, described the strikes as an act of aggression that has only intensified the conflict.

The entry of the United States into this conflict has officially expanded the scope of legitimate targets for the Iranian armed forces, the spokesperson said.

"US entering conflict expands the scope of legitimate targets for the Iranian armed forces," Iran’s Military Central Command spokesperson was quoted as saying by Reuters.

He added that “powerful operations with heavy consequences” for the US are to be expected.

The statement signals a sharp escalation in rhetoric and posture from Tehran, as tensions between the two countries-- already inflamed by the Israel-Iran conflict--rise.

US bombs deepen conflict

The unprecedented escalation comes after the US carried out coordinated airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan early Sunday morning. President Trump later declared that the sites had been “totally obliterated.”

Experts say this has pushed the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict into a “decisive phase.” Former diplomat and strategic analyst Rajiv Dogra criticised the US move as reckless, warning of long-term consequences.

“Only time will tell whether there has been a radiation leak or if that has been contained in one way or the other,” Dogra said. He stressed that strikes on nuclear sites violate international norms and carry the risk of cross-border radioactive contamination. “All bets are off once nuclear facilities are attacked.”

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), meanwhile, confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that “no increase in off-site radiation levels has been reported” so far. The agency said further assessments are underway.

Fears rise over global oil shock

Strategic affairs experts also warned that Tehran may retaliate economically by shutting down the Strait of Hormuz—a critical oil shipping corridor connecting the Persian Gulf with the Arabian Sea. Former diplomats Rajiv Dogra and Dilip Sinha both said such a move would severely affect global oil supplies and prices, particularly hurting India, which imports most of its crude through that route.

“Iran naturally will look at all options that are available to it,” Dogra said. “Closing the Strait of Hormuz or attacking shipping going through it are the options that seem it (Iran) might exercise.”

Sinha echoed the concern: “If the critical corridor is closed, not just the supply will be impacted but oil prices will also go up.” He said the situation was already deteriorating due to Israel’s Operation Rising Lion, launched on June 13 to destroy Iran’s nuclear and missile infrastructure.

Lt Gen K.J.S. Dhillon (retd) added that Iran’s military capacity had been significantly degraded due to Israel’s precision strikes. “Attrition on Iran’s side is higher than on the Israeli side,” he said, warning that Iran may not be able to sustain a prolonged conflict.

He also noted that while closure of the Strait may not immediately disrupt oil delivery chains, “it would shake global stock markets within days.”

News Network
June 30,2025

Gazansstarv.jpg

Palestinian authorities in Gaza have released alarming figures on the starving civilians killed by Israeli live fire while waiting in line for humanitarian aid.

The Palestinian authorities condemned the regime forces’ ongoing attacks on Palestinians seeking aid across the territory.

Gaza’s Government Media Office said approximately 580 Palestinians have been killed and over 4200 others injured as a result of Israeli attacks on civilians seeking aid.

It held Israel and its allies, particularly the US, the UK, France, and Germany, legally and morally responsible for supporting the systematic extermination of civilians in Gaza.

The office also urged the international community to pressure Israel to open Gaza’s crossings, lift its blockade, and allow the immediate entry of humanitarian aid before it is too late.

The new revelation came after Israeli media reported that soldiers have deliberately shot at unarmed Palestinians seeking aid in Gaza after being “ordered” to do so by their commanders.

UN agencies have also condemned the so-called US-Israeli food distribution system in Gaza, calling it a death trap.

Researchers have found that almost 100,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

The figure was published in a new study led by University of London economist Professor Michael Spagat and Palestinian political scientist Khalil Shikaki, who surveyed 2,000 households in the besieged Gaza, comprising almost 10,000 people.

The researchers concluded that, as of January 2025, some 75,200 people died a violent death in Gaza during the Israeli aggression, the vast majority caused by Israeli munitions, along with 8,540 killed via a non-violent death.

Since January, more than 10,000 people have also been reported killed by the Gaza Health Ministry, bringing the combined fatality count to nearly 100,000.

The new death toll shows that the Gaza Health Ministry understates the true scale of the crisis caused by the Israeli aggression, compounded by hunger, disease, and gunfire at food distribution centers

