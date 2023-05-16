  1. Home
‘I am ready if high command…” Parameshwara too throws his hat in ring as race for CM post hots up

News Network
May 16, 2023

parameshwara.jpg

Bengaluru, May 16: Amid intense lobbying for the Chief Minister's post in Karnataka, senior Congress leader G Parameshwara on Tuesday said he was ready to take up the responsibility if the party high command asked him to run the government. The former state Congress President said, the high command is aware of his service to the party, and he doesn't feel the need to lobby for the post. "If the high command decides and asks me to run the government, I'm ready to take up the responsibility," the former Deputy Chief Minister told reporters here.

"I have faith in the party high command. I have certain principles. I can also take about 50 legislators and do the shouting, but for me the discipline of the party is important. If people like us don't follow things, there won't be any discipline in the party. I have said that if the high command gives me the responsibility, I will take it up. I have not said I won't.", he said.

"They (high command) too are aware that I have worked for the party, served it for eight years (as KPCC President) and brought it to power (in 2013). Also I have served as the Deputy Chief Minister. They know everything, there is nothing for us to say afresh. So I feel there is no need for me to ask for the post or lobby for it, and I'm quiet. That doesn't mean i'm incapable, I'm capable and if given an opportunity will do the job," he added.

State Congress President D K Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are locked in an intense power struggle over who will lead the government, after the Congress stormed to power by winning 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly. Both the leaders are in Delhi to discuss with the party central leadership on the government formation and the next CM.

The three central observers of the Congress, who interacted with newly elected party MLAs on their choice for Chief Minister, briefed party chief M Mallikarjun Kharge and submitted their report on Monday. The Congress Legislature Party (CLP), which met at a hotel in Bengaluru on Sunday, had passed a unanimous resolution authorising Kharge to pick the next Chief Minister. Noting that the party had faced the elections under collective leadership, but Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah were at the front, as someone has to lead, Parameshwar said, the high command will decide on the next CM, and felt it won't be a difficult task. He said, the party has the responsibility to deliver to the people, with the huge mandate in hand. Parameshwara, a Dalit, was Deputy Chief Minister during Congress-JD(S) coalition government led by H D Kumaraswamy.

He was also the longest-serving KPCC chief (eight years) and has a PhD in plant physiology from the Waite Agriculture Research Centre of the University of Adelaide. Parameshwara, who represents Koratagere in Tumakuru district, had lost the 2013 assembly polls, when he was KPCC president. He was a contender for the chief minister's post then, but as he lost the elections, he was made an MLC and a minister in the Siddaramaiah government. 

News Network
May 13,2023

RahulDKS.jpg

 
Hailing the Bharat Jodo Yatra's role for its success in the Karnataka assembly polls, the Congress on Saturday said in the clash of narratives between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the yatra, the cross-country foot march is a "clear winner".

The Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' entered Karnataka on September 30 at Gundlupet in Chamarajanagara district. It passed through Chamarajanagara, Mysuru, Mandya, Tumkur, Chitradurga, Bellary and Raichur, traversing a distance of over 500 km in about 22 days in the state.
 
The march had seen massive crowds during its stay in the state with people from all walks of life joining it. It was hailed as a success but many had raised questions over its electoral impact.

Many in the party feel it has played a critical role in boosting the Congress' electoral fortunes in the state and its impact is there for everyone to see.

Talking about the yatra's role in Cong's performance in the southern state, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh told PTI, "It was the Sanjeevini for the party. It energised the organisation and instilled a deep sense of unity and solidarity among leaders and workers."
 
"The Bharat Jodo Yatra started a particular narrative in Indian politics which the people of India were waiting for," Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said when asked about the yatra factor.

"In Karnataka, the Bharat Jodo Yatra spent about 22 days. If you remember the visuals of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi being drenched in the rain and continuing his speech in October, I think these visuals have stayed in people's mind," he told PTI.

The message of the yatra has resonated across the country but more so in Karnataka, Khera said while also crediting the poll campaigns run by former party chief Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"The guidance that we all got from our seasoned leader Mr Kharge (Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge), the result is there for everyone to see," he added.

Referring to the Kanyakumari to Kashmir campaign headed by Rahul Gandhi who walked some 3,000 km over three months, Congress spokesperson Shama Mohammed said, "The Bharat Jodo Yatra made a lot of difference.

Asked if the yatra had passed the test of electoral impact, Khera said the foot march had nothing to do with elections.

He, however, said, "Elections are a clash of narratives, in the clash of narratives between Narendra Modi versus Bharat Jodo Yatra, I think the Bharat Jodo Yatra is a clear winner."

News Network
May 11,2023

Bengaluru, May 11: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday ruled out the possibility of an ‘Operation Lotus’, saying the BJP would get 120 to 125 seats in the Assembly election and return to power.

The term ‘Operation Lotus’ was coined several years ago by the opposition Congress and the JD(S) in the state, referring to alleged attempts by the BJP earlier to “poach opposition MLAs” when it failed to get a majority on its own.

Stating that the party would prove the exit polls wrong, most of which have given the Congress an edge over the BJP, the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare said that the “primary reports” obtained post elections on Wednesday suggested that her party was getting an absolute majority.

Asked whether the BJP would need to resort to ‘Operation Lotus’, she said, “Absolutely not. Have faith. No situation will arise for any sort of ‘Operation Lotus’. This time the people of the state will vote for the development of the state and will give a majority government.” The state election management committee convener said there would not be any “chaotic situation” (hung verdict).

“According to the primary reports obtained from our booth-level workers, we are winning 120 to 125 seats,” Karandlaje said.

The minister claimed that the party had done extremely well in some of the seats “beyond imagination”.

On why the party which had claimed it would win 150 seats reduced its estimate to 120, she said the latest tally was based on the primary report obtained from the ground by the booth-level workers. 

News Network
May 13,2023

ramulu.jpg

Bengaluru: BJP candidate B Sriramulu has lost the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections to Congress’ B Nagendra by over 23,000 votes in the Ballari Rural constituency. 

Nagendra is the incumbent MLA from Ballari Rural. The official results by the Election Commission of India (ECI) were yet to be declared.

Sriramulu is among the 11 BJP ministers who are trailing in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. He is the Minister of Transport and Tribal Affairs in the Basavaraj Bommai government formed in 2021.

During the 2018 Assembly elections, Sriramulu won from the Molakalmuru Assembly constituency. He lost from Badami against Siddaramaiah.

According to his poll affidavit, Sriramulu has assets worth Rs 73.2 crore (Rs 12.8 crore moveable assets and Rs 60.4 crore immovable assets).  His liabilities are Rs 5.7 crore, his poll affidavit showed. Sriramulu has four pending criminal cases.

About Nagendra 

Nagendra won the seat in 2018. His self-sworn poll affidavit states that he has 42 pending criminal cases. Nagendra has declared assets worth Rs 17.6 crore. His movable assets amount to Rs 12.5 crore and his immovable assets are worth Rs 5.1 crore.

