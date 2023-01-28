IndiGo commences Mangaluru - New Delhi daily flight services

Mangaluru: The daily flight to Delhi from here, commenced on Friday. IndiGo Flight 6E 6303 departs Delhi at 2.55 pm, and lands at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) at 6.05 pm. Flight 6E 6304 departs MIA at 6.35 pm, to reach Delhi at 9.35 pm.

Flight 6E 6304 (MIA-Delhi), had 147 passengers booked on Friday. Bookings for 6E 6304 on Saturday stood at 170, for the flight scheduled to depart MIA.

Currently, IndiGo, Air India Express, and Air India are operating all their schedules in the revised operating time frame of 6 pm to 9.30 am, from Monday to Saturday at MIA, due to the runway re-carpeting work that commenced on Friday.

IndiGo will however, not be operating flight 6E 172 from Monday-Saturday. This flight will now operate only on Sundays, when re-carpeting work will not be carried out. Flight 6E172 operated from Mangaluru to Kolkata via Bengaluru.

This flight on Sundays will depart Mangaluru at 12.15 pm, and arrive at Bengaluru at 1.20pm. From Bengaluru, this flight will depart at 2pm, and is scheduled to reach Kolkata at 4.35 pm.