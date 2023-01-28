IndiGo commences Mangaluru - New Delhi daily flight services

  1. Home
News Network
January 28, 2023

Mangaluru: The daily flight to Delhi from here, commenced on Friday. IndiGo Flight 6E 6303 departs Delhi at 2.55 pm, and lands at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) at 6.05 pm. Flight 6E 6304 departs MIA at 6.35 pm, to reach Delhi at 9.35 pm.

Flight 6E 6304 (MIA-Delhi), had 147 passengers booked on Friday. Bookings for 6E 6304 on Saturday stood at 170, for the flight scheduled to depart MIA.

Currently, IndiGo, Air India Express, and Air India are operating all their schedules in the revised operating time frame of 6 pm to 9.30 am, from Monday to Saturday at MIA, due to the runway re-carpeting work that commenced on Friday.

IndiGo will however, not be operating flight 6E 172 from Monday-Saturday. This flight will now operate only on Sundays, when re-carpeting work will not be carried out. Flight 6E172 operated from Mangaluru to Kolkata via Bengaluru. 

This flight on Sundays will depart Mangaluru at 12.15 pm, and arrive at Bengaluru at 1.20pm. From Bengaluru, this flight will depart at 2pm, and is scheduled to reach Kolkata at 4.35 pm.

News Network
January 24,2023

israeli.jpg

Ramallah, Jan 24: A Palestinian man shot dead by Israeli soldiers last week posed no threat or danger, the Israeli army has openly admitted.

Ahmed Kahla, 46, from Ramon, near Silwad in the occupied West Bank, was shot in the neck from close range at a military checkpoint on Jan. 15.

The Israeli army initially claimed that Kahla had been shot because he got out of his car with a knife in his hand and ran toward soldiers with the intention of stabbing them.

Kahla’s son Qusai, 20, who was with his father at the time, said their car was stopped at the checkpoint and a soldier fired a stun grenade that hit the roof of the vehicle. When Kahla asked why they were being attacked, an officer used pepper spray on him and pulled him from the vehicle before the soldier shot him dead.

An army investigation found that Kahla had no intention of carrying out a stabbing attack and “the incident should not have ended in death.”

The victim’s brother Zayed, 45, said: “They killed him for no reason. We will take all measures to prosecute them.” The family intends to seek financial compensation from the army in the Israeli courts, and will also go to the International Criminal Court.

“We realize that their trial will not bring our brother Ahmed back to life, but we want them to pay the price for their crime,” Zayed said. “We want to deter them from killing more Palestinians in cold blood and without reason.”

News Network
January 17,2023

contractor.jpg

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Contractors’ Association has alleged that they are being pestered by the Ministers and ruling BJP MLAs to pay them bribe.

The Association members released before reporters here a purported conversation on WhatsApp and the audio of the conversation with the MLAs seeking money.

According to them, at least 14 MLAs and three or four Ministers were involved in the alleged extortion.

The Association working president Manjunath accused an MLA with arm-twisting an assistant executive engineer to collect bribe from the contractors.

He claimed that he paid money to the MLA directly and also through engineers. “I’ve been giving the bribe to the BJP MLA in installments since 2019,” Manjunath alleged.

The contractor claimed that he had paid Rs 20 lakh for a hospital construction work, Rs 12.5 lakh for PWD work, Rs 10 lakh during the COVID first wave and Rs 12 lakh during the second.

This apart, he paid Rs 22 lakh for the formation of a residential layout and for its approval from a competent authority in Chitradurga.

Manjunath charged the said MLA with demanding Rs 30 lakh as ‘advance commission.’ The Association’s charges come at a time when the Congress mounted an attack on the BJP accusing it of running an alleged 40 per cent commission government.

The Congress has been referring to an incident wherein a contractor committed suicide accusing the then Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per commission.

The BJP, however, dismissed the allegations by saying there were no credible evidences to act on its partymen. 

News Network
January 25,2023

VHP.jpg

Bengaluru, Jan 25: Supporters of Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Karnataka protested against the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s newly-released movie Pathaan. Several supporters came out on streets with banners and posters demanding a boycott of the film. This comes hours after the VHP spokesperson earlier in the day said they will not oppose the film “for the time being”. 

“Keeping our earlier objections in mind, changes made in the film are correct. After watching the film, if we find anything objectionable, then we'll reconsider opposing the film,” VHP spokesperson Shriraj Nair said. 

On Tuesday, the VHP’s Gujarat unit had also withdrawn its protest against the film expressing satisfaction over removal of “objectionable” contents from the film. 

The film came under fire by the right wing groups for featuring actor Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini in the song ‘Besharam Rang’. Several leaders, including from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, had sought a ban on the film, which is scheduled to release on Wednesday.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has revised the "obscene song" and "lewd words" in the film and hence the right-wing groups will no longer protest against its release, the Gujarat VHP's secretary Ashok Raval said in a statement.

Talking to news agency PTI, Raval claimed that in its recent circular, the censor board has made 40 to 45 corrections regarding songs, colour and clothes, which resolve the issues and hence, they no longer need to protest.

The right-wing groups had earlier threatened to stop the release of the film in Gujarat, while the state government had assured police protection to theatres following a representation made by multiplex owners.

