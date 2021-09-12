  1. Home
  Inflation | Siddaramaiah, DKS arrive at Vidhana Soudha on bullock carts!

News Network
September 13, 2021

Bengaluru, Sept 13: Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah, State Congress president D K Shivakumar along with other party leaders arrived at Legislative Assembly on bullock carts, in protest against inflation, to participate in the Monsoon Session of the state legislature.

The 10-day-long session will be held from September 13 to 24 at Vidhana Soudha. 

The Congress, which recently held its legislature party meeting, chaired by its leader Siddaramaiah, to discuss the party's strategy during the session, has said it will raise the issues of price rise, deteriorating law and order situation and distressing financial position of the state, among others.

This is the first session of the Karnataka legislature after Basavaraj Bommai took charge as the Chief Minister and his new cabinet assumed office, following the exit of state BJP strong man B S Yediyurappa.

News Network
September 3,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 3: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Arvind Bellad has given clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government holding Afghanistan’s Taliban completely responsible for price rise in India!

Bellad, who is an MLA from Hubli-Dharwad (West), claimed that Taliban takeover of Afghanistan was the actual reason for the rise in fuel prices. 

 “Taliban problem has started. Internationally, prices are up and hence the gas rates are up. All over the world, gas and oil supplies have been hit. That’s why the rates are up in India too,” he claimed. 

“Voters are mature. They will understand the reality and vote for BJP,” he added.

News Network
September 6,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 6: Schools reopened for students of classes 6 to 8 in Karnataka on Monday, by following strict COVID-19 protocols and standard operating procedures (SOP). 

As per government directions, schools have been reopened in taluks where COVID-19 positivity rate is below 2 per cent. 

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said that the government decided to reopen schools after approval from the state's technical advisory committee on COVID-19. 

"The department had an intention of reopening schools for some time now and teachers were also ready for it, but keeping in mind the health of the students along with education and concerns of the parents, we discussed with the technical advisory committee and after taking the opinion of expert paediatricians, we are reopening schools for classes 6,7 and 8," he told reporters. 

The Minister said, many parents and students had urged him during his recent visits to several parts of the state to reopen schools. He said the entire government machinery and district administrations have been working together with the department for the safe conduct of classes. 

It is mandatory for students to submit a consent letter from their parents to attend offline classes and these classes are not compulsory, as there is a provision of online classes also. 

The government has said that offline classes for students of class 6-8 will be held on alternate days, each with 50 per cent attendance, it will be five days a week, and the remaining two days (weekend) will be used for sanitizing and other COVID control measures. In response to a question, the Minister said, looking at how offline classes will go on, the government after consulting the technical advisory committee will take a decision on reopening schools for class 1 to 5, but did not specify any timeline. 

The government had already allowed the reopening of schools for students from classes 9 to 12 since August 23. 

News Network
September 2,2021

Mangaluru, Sept 2: A group allegedly assaulted and later issued threats to two youths for their friendship with a woman belonging to different faith near Puttur bus stand in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday.

The men who were assaulted were identified as Hanumantharaya and Chowdaiah from Manvi taluk in Raichur. According to the complainant Hanumantharaya, he had known Naseema (name changed) from Puttur on social media. Later, the duo was in contact with each other over the phone. 

A week ago, Naseema had contacted Hanumantharaya and had asked him to come down to Puttur. Accordingly, Hanumanthraya along with his friend Chowdaiah had left his native village on August 31 and reached Puttur on Wednesday.

On reaching Puttur, Naseema along with her friend female friend had met the duo at the Puttur bus stand. When they were talking in the bus stand, four to five youth surrounded them and assaulted the victims for allegedly speaking to a girl from Muslim community.

In his complaint, Hanumantharaya said the youth aged between 25 to 28 years were conversing in Beary language.

The Puttur police have booked cases under various sections of the IPC against four to five unidentified people.

