  Infrastructure development will be affected in 1st year thanks to Cong guarantees, admits minister

Infrastructure development will be affected in 1st year thanks to Cong guarantees, admits minister

News Network
June 25, 2023

Bengaluru, June 25: Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur said on Saturday that infrastructure development would be affected to some extent during the Congress government’s first year in office, due to the guarantee schemes launched by the government.

Speaking at an interaction meeting with industrialists and traders here, he said development works would pick up pace in the second year.  

Pointing out that there will be a financial burden of Rs 40,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore on the exchequer due to these guarantee schemes, he ruled out the possibility of a rollback in the power tariff hike, citing that it is the decision of the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission, an autonomous body.

However, the minister said that a meeting was convened with Energy Minister K J George on June 28. The matter pertaining to reduction of power tariff hike for small scale industries would be discussed with him during the meeting, he added.

News Network
June 25,2023

Cairo, June 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with 'Order of the Nile' award in Cairo by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. ‘Order of the Nile’ is Egypt's highest state honour. PM Modi arrived in Cairo of Egypt on Saturday for a two-day State visit – a first bilateral visit by any Indian prime minister in the past 26 years -- during which the two countries seek to enhance their strategic partnership.

PM Modi is visiting Egypt at the invitation of Egyptian President El-Sisi. PM Modi was received by Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly who welcomed him with a warm embrace.

Upon his arrival, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour. After landing in Cairo, PM Modi tweeted: “I am confident this visit will strengthen India’s ties with Egypt…I thank Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport. May India-Egypt ties flourish and benefit the people of our nations."

An enthusiastic Indian diaspora welcomed the prime minister to the chants of 'Modi, Modi' and 'Vande Mataram' as he arrived at his hotel in Cairo. An Egyptian woman dressed in a saree greeted PM Modi with 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Chhodenge' from the movie 'Sholay', which the prime minister listened to carefully and also appreciated her.

Later on Saturday, PM Modi met the India Unit, a group of Egyptian ministers led by PM Mostafa Madbouly and discussed deepening trade and economic relations with Egypt.

During the meeting, the talks were focussed on range of areas including “trade and investment, renewable energy, green hydrogen, IT, digital payment platforms, pharma and people to people ties."

After the roundtable with his Egyptian counterpart, PM Modi interacted with the members of the Indian community. Later, PM Modi met the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Shawky Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam. With him, PM Modi discussed extremism and radicalisation.

PM Modi has also met some prominent personalities in Egypt. PM Modi met “Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding Company, one of the largest Egyptian companies operating in the Middle East & North African region" who later said he found the prime minister to be an “unbelievable man, wise, humble and with great vision."

On Sunday, PM Modi visited the Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo and spent nearly half an hour there.

PM Modi has also met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to discuss a strategic partnership between the two countries.

Later on Sunday, PM Modi has also visited the Heliopolis War Grave cemetery to honour the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives fighting for Egypt during the First World War. Paying a floral tribute, PM Modi signed the visitor's book at the Cemetery. Prime Minister Modi will engage with the Indian diaspora residing in Egypt.

News Network
June 15,2023



Bengaluru, June 15: The Karnataka Cabinet has decided to repeal the draconian anti-conversion law that was introduced by the previous BJP government.

The Cabinet also decided to remove school textbook lessons on RSS founder K B Hedgewar and others.

It was also decided to make it mandatory to read the Preamble of the Constitution in all schools and colleges - government, aided and private.

More details are awaited. 

News Network
June 14,2023



Raichur, June 14: Three migrant workers from Chhattisgarh were crushed to death after a JCB vehicle ran over them in Karnataka's Raichur district, police said on Wednesday.

The victims were identified as Vishnu (26), Shivaram (28) and Balram (30).

The incident took place late Tuesday night in Neelavanji village.

According to the police, the victims were part of a team that came to the village to drill a borewell at a farm.

After the drilling, they slept on the mud road used to commute into the farm.

Unaware of their presence, the driver of the JCB vehicle mowed them down.

Devadurga police have visited the spot and taken up the investigation.

