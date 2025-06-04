  1. Home
  Investment scam alert: Mangaluru man loses ₹21.7 lakh to fraudulent app

Investment scam alert: Mangaluru man loses ₹21.7 lakh to fraudulent app

coastaldigest.com news network
June 4, 2025

Mangaluru, June 4: A Mangaluru resident was allegedly duped of ₹21.7 lakh in an online investment scam that began through a social media connection. The victim filed a complaint with the Cyber, Economic, and Narcotics (CEN) Crime Police, who have launched an investigation.

According to the complaint, the victim came across a Facebook profile in September 2024 under the name Raveena Roy, who claimed to be an MBA graduate and investment consultant. She promoted seemingly lucrative investment opportunities in gold trading and deposit schemes.

Gaining the victim’s trust, the accused later shared two WhatsApp contact numbers and directed him to download and register on an app via a link. Believing it to be a legitimate platform, the complainant shared personal information including his mobile number, email ID, and Aadhaar details.

Through the app’s customer support, the victim was provided with multiple bank account numbers and IFSC codes for making deposits. Between October 3, 2024, and April 25, 2025, he transferred a total of ₹21.7 lakh via NEFT and IMPS to various accounts linked to the scam.

Initially, the complainant was allowed to withdraw a small sum, reinforcing his trust. However, when he attempted to withdraw the remaining amount, he was asked to pay an additional tax. This demand aroused suspicion, and upon further scrutiny, he realised he had been scammed.

The CEN Crime Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Public Alert:

Authorities urge citizens to exercise extreme caution while engaging in online investment offers. Avoid sharing personal or financial details through unverified apps or unknown contacts on social media. Always verify the legitimacy of platforms through official channels before making any monetary transactions.

coastaldigest.com news network
May 30,2025

floodings2.jpg

Mangaluru, May 30: Relentless monsoon rains battering Mangaluru and surrounding areas over the past week have triggered a series of tragic landslides and widespread flooding, leaving a trail of destruction, loss, and despair. At least four people, including three children, have lost their lives in separate rain-related incidents. Several others are critically injured. Authorities and rescue teams are racing against time amid ongoing rainfall and unstable terrain.

Montepadavu Landslide: A Mother's Desperate Fight Ends in Tragedy

In one of the most heart-wrenching incidents of the week, a pre-dawn landslide in Montepadavu, under Ullal limits, flattened a house and claimed the lives of three family members, including two young children and their grandmother.

The incident occurred around 4:00 am on Friday, May 30, as the family lay asleep in their modest hillside home. The victims were identified as:

•    Prema Poojary (grandmother)

•    Aryan (3 years)

•    Aarush (2 years)

Inside the house at the time were six members of the family: grandparents Kanthappa and Prema Poojary, their son Seetharam, his wife Ashwini, and their two children. The intense rainfall triggered a sudden landslide that sent a large chunk of hillside crashing down, instantly collapsing a wall of the house onto the sleeping family.

Ashwini, in a desperate and heroic act, tried to shield her children from the falling debris using her own body. Despite sustaining serious injuries, she attempted to pull them to safety. According to neighbors who rushed to the scene, one child was playing in Ashwini’s lap moments before the collapse.

Tragically, both children were buried under the rubble and later found dead, while Ashwini lay unconscious, clutching their lifeless bodies. A video shot by a local showed Aarush, the younger child, briefly attempting to move under the debris, a chilling testament to the final moments before his death.

Rescue efforts were first attempted by local residents, who had to retreat multiple times due to the unstable hillside and continued downpour. Ashwini was heard pleading, "Save my children, don’t worry about me," before being pulled from the wreckage nearly 11 hours later by personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Ashwini is now battling for her life in the ICU, unaware that her children are no more. Her husband Seetharam and father-in-law Kanthappa also suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment. The incident has left the entire Ullal region in mourning.

Separate Landslide Claims Child’s Life in Ullal Taluk

In another rain-triggered tragedy, a 5-year-old girl named Nayeema, daughter of Naushad, died late Thursday night in Kanakare near Bella village (Ullal Taluk) after a retaining wall gave way. The mud and debris from the slide crashed through a window and fell directly onto the bed where the child slept. She died on the spot.

Local officials, including Ullal Tahsildar Puttaraju, Revenue Inspector Pramod, and other municipal staff, visited the affected area and are currently overseeing emergency relief efforts.

Urban Flooding Brings Mangaluru to a Standstill

Mangaluru city recorded its highest single-day rainfall this season on Thursday night, submerging several low-lying neighborhoods in knee-deep water. Inundated areas include:

•    Mission Street

•    Rao and Rao Circle

•    Koppar Hitlu

•    Padil

•    Bajal

•    PVS

•    Jeppinamogaru

Flooded streets brought traffic to a standstill. Overflowing sewage lines and clogged manholes worsened the chaos, with residents voicing strong criticism of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) for not executing timely pre-monsoon preventive measures.

At Balmata near Ambedkar Circle, stagnant water flooded bus stops and disrupted interstate bus services, affecting college students and officegoers alike.

Infrastructure Damage Across the City

•    A massive tree was uprooted on the Bejai–Kapikad Road, blocking movement near the KSRTC bus stand.

•    Another tree fell onto the railway line between Mangaluru Central and Junction near Jeppu, damaging electric wires and forcing railway authorities to operate trains in a one-way pattern.

•    In Jokatte, a landslip destabilized a hill, prompting fears among residents living downhill. Officials are assessing whether further evacuations are needed.

•    At Kumpala, floodwaters lifted a Mahindra Thar and Maruti Swift, leaving the vehicles stranded mid-road. Dramatic videos of the incident circulated widely, drawing large crowds.
________________________________________

Relief Measures Underway

Rescue and relief teams, including the NDRF, SDRF, and local emergency services, are on high alert. Shelters are being set up for displaced residents, and restoration work is ongoing in affected areas.

The district administration has issued a red alert, urging people in vulnerable zones to evacuate immediately and avoid hilly or low-lying areas.

floodings1.jpg

coastaldigest.com news network
May 31,2025

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has officially amended its tobacco control law, raising the minimum legal age for purchasing tobacco products from 18 to 21, and increasing the fine for violations under COTPA from ₹200 to ₹1,000.

The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2024, received the President’s assent on May 23 and was published in the Karnataka Gazette Extraordinary on May 30, bringing it into immediate effect.

The amendment aligns Karnataka with other progressive states such as Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, which have already implemented similar restrictions.

Key Changes in the Law:

•    Age Limit Raised:

Under the amended Section 6, the sale of cigarettes or other tobacco products is now prohibited to anyone below the age of 21. The provision also bans the sale:
o    Within 100 meters of any educational institution
o    Of loose cigarettes or single sticks

•    Fine Increased:

Penalties under Sections 21, 24, and 28—including smoking in public places and sale of tobacco to underage individuals—have been increased from ₹200 to ₹1,000.

•    Complete Ban on Hookah Bars:

A new Section 4A prohibits the opening or running of hookah bars, including in eating houses, pubs, bars, and restaurants.
Offenders face imprisonment of 1 to 3 years and fines ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh under new Section 21A.

•    Expanded Public Usage Ban:

Section 4 has been expanded to cover both smoking and spitting of tobacco in public places.

The state government had initially announced its intent to make these changes in September 2023, aiming to strengthen its tobacco control framework and discourage youth addiction.

News Network
May 29,2025

sidduhari.jpg

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday reviewed the law and order situation in Mangaluru post the murder of a muslim youth and said efforts were being taken to bring communal harmony there.

The coastal district is on the boil following the murder of a youth on May 27 in Bantwal. Prohibitory orders have been clamped there till May 30.

The Chief Minister on Thursday visited Congress MLC B K Hariprasad’s residence where he had a discussion on the prevailing situation in Dakshina Kannada district.

“We had a general discussion on the prevailing situation in Mangaluru. There should be communal harmony in that region. There should not be any hatred among Hindus and Muslims. We have to bring harmony there, for which we had a discussion,” Siddaramaiah told reporters after visiting Hariprasad’s house.

He said he has asked Hariprasad to visit Mangaluru.

Regarding the revengeful killings in Dakshina Kannada, Siddaramaiah said, “We will take action as per law against anyone involved in it irrespective of how influential that person is. No one is above the law. Law alone is above all.” When asked whether anti-communal task force will be constituted, Siddaramaiah said he will discuss about it.

Police have detained three people including prime suspects Deepak and Sumith in connection with Rahiman murder case.

The killing comes close on the heels of notorious rowdy sheeter cum Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty’s murder on May 1.

