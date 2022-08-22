  1. Home
‘It neither hurts sentiments nor violates rights’: Karnataka HC refuses to ban loudspeakers for azaan

News Network
August 23, 2022

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has declined to entertain a plea that sought a direction to stop mosques in the state from using the "contents of azaan" through loudspeakers.

The public interest litigation (PIL) said azaan/adhan (call for prayers in Islam) through loudspeakers five times a day between 6 am and 10 pm throughout the year hurt the sentiments of believers of other faiths.

The plea was filed by Chandrashekar R, a resident of Bhairaveshwaranagar in Bengaluru.

A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe observed that the contention that the contents of azaan violate the fundamental rights guaranteed to the petitioner and people of other faiths cannot be accepted.

“Undoubtedly, the petitioner as well as believers of other faiths have the right to practise their religion. However, azaan is a call to Muslims to pray. The petitioner himself pleaded in the petition that azaan is an essential religious practice in Islam. However, the contention that its contents violate the fundamental right guaranteed to the petitioner as well as persons of other faith cannot be accepted," the bench said.

It also said that Article 25 and 26 of the Constitution embody the principle of tolerance which is the characteristic of Indian civilisation. Article 25 (1) confers the fundamental right to freely profess, practise and propagate one's religion.

“However, it is worth mentioning that the aforesaid right is not absolute but is subject to restrictions on the ground of public order, morality and heath as well as other rights guaranteed under part III of the Constitution,” it added.

The bench, however, directed the authorities to submit a report within eight weeks regarding violation of rules under the Noise Pollution (regulation and control) Rules, 2000.

News Network
August 12,2022

Udupi, Aug 12: A 32-year-old woman lost her life when the motorbike on which she was riding pillion skidded and fell when a cow suddenly came across the road at Vandse village in Kundapura taluk of Udupi district. 

The victim has been identified as Ambika, an assistant teacher at Hemmadi government model higher primary school. She was riding pillion with her husband Srikanth, who is also a teacher at Navundra government higher primary school when the incident occurred on August 11 morning. 

It is learnt that Srikanth used to drop his wife to her school before heading to his school on his motorbike. The couple has a one-and-half-year-old child.

On August 11, when their two-wheeler reached Vandse, a cow suddenly ran across the road. 

In his bid to avoid crashing into the cow Srikanth lost control over his vehicle and it skilled and fell. Even though he suffered minor injuries his wife suffered severe head injuries.  She was rushed to a private hospital in Udupi where she breathed her last by night.

News Network
August 11,2022

Mangaluru, Aug 11: Three key accused in the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru murder case have been arrested, a senior police officer said.

With this, the number of arrested has gone up to 10.

"Yes they have been arrested. We will share details later...," Rishikesh Bhagwan Sonwane, the superintendent of police of Dakshina Kannada rural district said.

Police sources said the trio, who had allegedly hacked Nettaru to death three weeks ago in Nettaru village near Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district, were arrested from neighbouring Kerala.

Those arrested persons hail from Sullya and Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district, they added.

The assailants had allegedly used a motorbike which had a Kerala registration.

The murder three weeks ago had led to communal tension in this communally-sensitive district. The hardline Hindutva activists had alleged that Muslim fundamentalists were behind the murder. 

News Network
August 20,2022

siddu.jpg

Madikeri, Aug 20: A man who hurled eggs at Leader of opposition in the Karnataka assembly, Siddaramaiah’s car during his visit to Kodagu district to inspect rain related damages, was a Congress worker, a BJP MLA claimed on Saturday. Sampath was among the number of BJP activists who were arrested for staging a protest against Siddaramaiah on August 18.

A video of the incident in which Sampath is purportedly seen throwing eggs on Siddaramaiah’s car has gone viral. However maintaining distance from Sampath, BJP legislator M P Appachu Ranjan claimed that he was not a BJP activist but a Congress worker.

There are photos of Sampath holding the Congress flag, shawl and banner. If it is proved that he is our party member, then we will expel him.., Ranjan told reporters. According to the Ranjan, Sampath is in the construction industry and works as a bar bender.

Sampath’s father Sundaramurthy was in the BJP. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah and his loyalists are mulling taking out a Madikeri Chalo’, a march to Madikeri, the district headquarter town of the district.

