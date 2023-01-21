  1. Home
  JDS Sindagi candidate Shivananda Patil, 54, dies of heart attack


January 22, 2023

Bengaluru, Jan 22: Shivananda Patil, who was announced as the JD(S) candidate for the next assembly elections in Karnataka, passed away due to a heart attack late on Friday night. He was 54.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and party leader HD Kumaraswamy shared the news of Shivananda Patil's demise on his official Twitter handle.

HD Kumaraswamy wrote on Twitter, "The untimely death of party candidate Mr Sivananda Patil has left me deeply shocked. Mr. Patil, who retired after selfless service in the army, had an irrepressible desire for social service. Possessing excellent organizational skills and dynamism, he became very dear to me within a short time of our acquaintance." (sic)

"I am personally deeply saddened by the passing away of Mr. Sivananda Patil. I pray that his soul rests in eternal peace and his family gets strength to bear the grief," the former Karnataka CM wrote.

Patil was announced as the JD(S) candidate from Sindagi constituency. On January 18, he participated in JDS pancharatna yatra in Sindagi along with Kumaraswamy. He was a retired army serviceman.

Sivananda is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

The JD(S) also expressed its grief over Patil's demise tweeted, "Deeply saddened to report that Mr Sivananda Patil, JDS candidate for Sindagi Assembly Constituency passed away untimely due to heart attack. On this occasion, we pray that his family gets the strength to bear this grief. Let us pray for the departed soul to rest in peace."

Assembly elections are due in Karnataka in April-May 2023. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that has set a target of winning at least 150 of the 224 assembly seats in Karnataka, has made it explicitly clear that it has no plans to partner or ally with the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) in the state.

Since its formation, the JD(S) has never formed a government on its own, but had been in power twice in coalition with the BJP in 2006 and with Congress for 14 months after the May 2018 Assembly polls- with Kumaraswamy as the chief minister. In the 2018 polls, the JD(S) managed to win 37 seats.

This time the party has set an ambitious target of winning at least 123 out of the total 224 seats going to polls by May, and has been seeking votes repeatedly invoking regional Kannadiga pride and asserting itself to be the only Kannadiga party.


January 21,2023

Lt Cdr Disha Amrith, an observer with the Navy’s Dornier 228 maritime patrol aircraft, will lead the naval contingent of 144 sailors at the Republic Day parade on January 26.

Addressing the media, the woman officer said it is a proud moment for her to be leading the naval contingent and that it was her dream to do so since she was a National Corps Cadet.

“We have worked very hard and are hopeful to win the best marching contingent,” Lt Cdr Amrith, who is a trained computer science engineer from Mangaluru, said.

At present, the officer is posted in Andaman and Nicobar Island.

“I always wanted to join the forces and being part of NCC was an effort to know the forces closely. I got an amazing opportunity in the Navy and my time here has made me stronger,” she said.

While the Army is yet to unveil its marching contingent and tableau details, Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy— a Mi-17 pilot—will be the contingent commander for IAF and the tableau theme is the ‘Indian Air Force: Power Beyond Boundaries’.

There will be 45,000 spectators in the Republic Day event this year, as compared to over a lakh in pre-Covid-19 years.

Navy officers said that the force’s tableau being paraded at the Republic Day parade is in pursuance of the Navy Week theme of Indian Navy-Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future Proof – and will highlight Nari Shakti.

The tableau is designed with an aim to showcase the multi-dimensional capabilities of the Navy as well as highlight key indigenously designed and built inductions under Atmanirbhar Bharat. Lt Cdr Inderjeet Chauhan will be the tableau commander.

The tableau will showcase a woman aircrew of Dornier aircraft (flying overhead) highlighting the all-women crew of a surveillance sortie undertaken last year, the ‘Make in India’ initiatives of Navy and model of the new indigenous Nilgiri class ship with a Dhruv helicopter deploying marine commandos as well as three models of autonomous unmanned systems being developed indigenously under IDEX-Sprint Challenge.

The brass band of the Indian Navy with 80 musicians will be led by M Antony Raj, MCPO Musician Second Class, playing the Navy song ‘Jai Bharti’.

The week-long celebrations will start on January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and culminate on January 30, which is observed as Martyrs’ Day.

The Navy’s vintage IL38 SD will fly overhead Kartavya Path—earlier known as Rajpath—as part of a 50 aircraft-strong flypast on Republic Day.


January 19,2023

New Delhi, Jan 19: The country's top wrestlers on Thursday vowed to intensify their protest, saying the government has given them an assurance but no "satisfactory response" and they will lodge multiple FIRs against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh if the Wrestling Federation of India is not disbanded immediately.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is a prominent leader of BJP and Member of the Parliament from Kaiserganj constituency.  

The wrestlers, who have accused the WFI President of sexual exploitation and intimidation, continued their dharna for the second day as more grapplers joined them in what they called was a fight to give "a new life to Indian wrestling."

Three-time CWG medallist and BJP leader Babita Phogat came to the protest site with a "message" from the government and assured the grapplers that their demands will be met as the athletes took turn to share their bad experiences.

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Dahiya pleaded for more support while young Anshu Malik narrated how WFI President's presence in the players' hotel in Bulgaria during the world junior championship last year made the women wrestlers uncomfortable.

It may be noted that 21-year-old Anshu had not competed in that championship as she was injured.

A team of wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Anshu, Sakshi Malik, and her husband Satyawrat Kadiyan, was then called for a meeting with the government as they discussed their issues with Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi, Director General SAI Sandip Pradhan and Joint Secretary (Sports) Kunal.

During the one-hour meeting, the wrestlers were asked to end their protest and assured that their grievances will be addressed.

However, the wresters wanted a concrete and immediate action and decided to continue their protest unless WFI President is removed and the national federation is disbanded along with all the state wrestling associations in the country.

Later addressing the media, Vinesh did not disclose what transpired at the meeting but said, "Unfortunately we did not get a satisfactory response."

"Yesterday, we had 1-2 victims amongst us but now we have 5-6 wrestlers, who were harassed (sexually). We can't name them now, after all they are daughters and sisters of somebody. But if we are forced to disclose their identity, it will be a black day," said Vinesh, the two-time World Championship medallist.

"It's not just about his (Brij Bhushan) resignation. We will send him to jail. We did not want to take the legal route, because we had hoped for resolution but if a proper solution is not provided, we will lodge FIRs against the President.

"We are World Championship and Olympic medallists, don't suspect us, we are telling the truth, believe us."

WFI Emergency General Council in Ayodhya

It has been learnt that the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has called for an Emergency General Council in Ayodhya on Sunday to discuss the issue.

"Yes, a meeting has been called and future course of action will be discussed. I can't say if WFI President will resign or not. It needs to be discussed," said a WFI official.

It may be noted that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's third term as WFI President is ending soon and he is ineligible to contest again. He was elected WFI President for the third time in February 2019.

According to the National Sports Code, a person may serve as President, and thereby on the Board, of the NOC/NSF for up to three terms or 12 years with or without break, after the completion of which tenure as President, the person shall not be entitled to return as an office bearer or Board member of the NSF.

Trust us, we are not lying

Bajrang said,"The entire wrestling hub (fraternity) is here. We have proofs, we are not lying. We want wrestling to live, start a new life."

The 28-year-old Vinesh claimed that she has got calls of appreciation from Kerala and Maharashtra woman wrestlers for taking up the cause.

"At least 5-6 girls will lodge FIRs tomorrow and it will be a black day if it happens in a country like India where 'Durga' and 'Lakshmi' are worshipped. Then I would say that no woman is safe in this country and no daughter should be born to anyone."

Asked to give details of the meeting they had with the government representative, Vinesh said,"They did not give any time-frame, just gave assurances."

"Everything is at stake now. We have not even taken police protection and (are) sitting here. But where is the WFI President; his office (is) locked. Where are those eyes that used to scare us."

When reminded that London Olympics medallist Yogeshwar Dutt has backed WFI President along with Asian Championship medallist Divya Karan, Vinesh said, Yogeshwar is definitely sitting in the lap of the WFI and that Kakran herself spoke against the President in the past. We have proofs."

"All the videos (in support of WFI President) are being made where he has that "aatank ka adda' (hub of terror), people should come and make videos here at Jantar Mantar while sitting in front of the public.

"We want the government to take control of WFI and we will not compete in any competition under the current President."

Sakshi Malik said all state wrestling associations should be disbanded in the country because the WFI President has all his men in these sports bodies.

Brinda Karat asked to leave protest

Earlier in the day, CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat, who arrived at the protest site in support of the wrestlers and wanted to speak, was asked to leave by the grapplers, saying they don't want anyone to give their campaign a political colour.

"We request you, madam, please don't make this political," Bajrang said.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) said that the wrestlers can approach it with their complaints.


January 9,2023

Bengaluru, Jan 9: Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah announced on Monday that he would contest from the Kolar constituency in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election.

“This is subject to approval of the high command,” he added.

There were speculations on where Siddaramaiah would contest from. He was looking for a “safe” seat. He currently represents Badami in north Karnataka.

