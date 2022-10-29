  1. Home
  2. Judicial probe demanded into 'Diwali cash gifts' to journalists in Karnataka

Judicial probe demanded into 'Diwali cash gifts' to journalists in Karnataka

News Network
October 29, 2022

sweets.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 29: The Congress on Saturday alleged that Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai tried to bribe journalists by sending Rs 1 lakh cash gifts to them on Diwali and demanded the registration of a graft case as well as his resignation.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee demanded a judicial inquiry into what it called "Chief Minister's Office (CMO) 'sweet box bribe' to journalists".

According to sources in the CMO, Bommai has said he was unaware that "cash" was given to journalists.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said, "The Bommai government's bribegate is now out in the open and this time the responsibility lies at the doorstep of the chief minister himself."

"This time, Mr Bommai has surreptitiously, overtly and in a conspiratorial fashion tried to bribe the entire journalistic fraternity by sending 1 lakh cash to every journalist in Karnataka. Hats off to our journalist friends who openly exposed the bribegate," said Surjewala, who has been looking after the party's affairs in the state.

This is not the first time that the 40 per cent "corrupt Bommai government" has attempted to do so, he alleged. 

The BJP government in Karnataka has become infamous for the "PayCM" campaign that the people of Karnataka have launched, Surjewala claimed.

He alleged that under the BJP government in the state, there has been bribery in recruitment, postings and contracts. 

"Latest is the CM trying to bribe journalists. Where has the money come from? Was this Rs. 1 lakh withdrawn from the public exchequer and then put in a packet to be sent to journalists on Diwali or has it come from your personal kitty," Surjewala asked.

If the CM is involved in bribery who will protect the state, he asked.

"CM Bommai has been caught red-handed in the bribery to journalists scam. A case of corruption under prevention of corruption act for offering bribes has to be registered against Mr. Bommai and he has to resign immediately," Surjewala said.

Earlier, in a tweet, Surjewala said, "The 40 Percent Sarkar seeks to bribe the journalists with 1 Lakh cash! Will Mr. Bommai answer- 1. Isn't it "bribe" being offered by CM? 2. What is the source of ?1,00,000? Has it come from Public Exchequer or from CM himself? 3. Will ED/IT take note?"

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee said the people of the state should know how much money was given as bribe, how much was received, how much was returned. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 22,2022

karnataka.jpg

The BJP government of Karnataka had to face backlash over a circular issued by the Department of School Education & Literacy to collect a donation from the parents of each student studying in government schools.

The order dated October 19 allows the school development and monitoring committee (SDMC) to collect a minimum donation of Rs 100 every month from parents to develop the infrastructure of schools and also to address the shortcomings of payments to guest teachers.

According to an education official, although government schools receive donations from donors, this initiative is in line with the ‘My School Our Contributions’ campaign wherein all kinds of people, including parents, should participate in developing the school. 

“This is completely a voluntary service and parents who wish to donate can do so to the respective SDMCs. The money goes to the account of the school’s SDMCs which will then be used for development purposes,” said the official.

The order also states a list of primary purposes for which these donations would be used. Some of them include, drinking water facilities, toilet and sanitation, electricity bill, midday meals, honorarium to guest teachers, e-learning centres, libraries, school playgrounds and decorations among others.

“The BJP government has now targeted poor students of government schools. After looting 40% commission from government coffers, they now want to loot from the parents, too,” Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said, demanding withdrawal of the circular.

“Our government gave milk, cooked meals, uniforms, shoes, Vidyasiri & hostel facilities to the students. This BJP government took all these back one by one & now wants to take (parents’) money also,” he said. 

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party also slammed the BJP government. “Since the treasury has dried up because of the 40% commission racket, the education department has reached the stage of collecting Rs 100 per month from the parents of school children,” AAP Bengaluru president Mohan Dasari said. “The government had earlier issued a circular asking schools to collect donations from donors to buy shoes and socks. With the latest move, it is clear that the government has gone bankrupt due to rampant corruption,” he added.

Academician V P Niranjanaradhya said the circular violated fundamental rights. “The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child talks about the right of the child to education, and with a view to achieving this right progressively and on the basis of equal opportunity, the states shall make primary education compulsory and available free to all,” he said.The Karnataka School Development and Monitoring Committees Coordination Committee meanwhile has written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai demanding withdrawal of the circular.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 27,2022

khanmodi.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 27: The launch of a Kannada book based on the life of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was called off following protests by some Hindutva outfits in Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru.

The book titled Imran Khan Ondu Jeevanta Danta Kathe (Imran Khan a living legend), authored by Sudhakar S B, was supposed to be launched on Thursday evening by the retired High Court Judge Justice H N Nagamohan Das.

However, members of the Hindutva outfits lodged a complaint with Minister for Kannada and Culture, V Sunil Kumar and the police requesting them to halt the book launch, which glorified the former prime minister of an enemy nation.

Subsequently, the organisers of the event were asked to cancel it. “Yes, the book launch has been canceled. The director asked us to cancel it,” Sudhakar said.

Addressing reporters, Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi spokesperson Mohan Gowda recalled that the Pulwama attack that left 43 Indian soldiers dead, took place during the tenure of Imran Khan. As the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Khan was also involved in promoting terrorism in Kashmir and carrying out anti-India campaign, he alleged.

“Glorifying the prime minister of an enemy nation is an anti-national act. We also demand action against those who organised the event and the book should be banned," Gowda said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 26,2022

yediyurappa.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 26: Karnataka BJP leaders celebrated Balipadyami, the fourth day of Diwali festival at their respective residences on Wednesday by performing cow worship.

Former Chief Minister and BJP Central Parliamentary Committee Member B S Yediyurappa and state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra performed the Gau (cow) Puja.

Yediyurappa has been rearing two cows of Gir breed at his residence in Bengaluru. The cows had been gifted to him when he was the CM, and since then, he has developed the habit of spending time with the calf everyday. Like every year, Yediyurappa fed grains to the cows and worshiped them.

State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra at his residence in Guddekoppa village in Shivamogga district also performed cow worship. He did 'aarti' of cows and fed them grains.

According to Hindu scriptures, Balipadyami commemorates the annual return of Mahabali to earth and the victory of Vamana, one of many incarnations of Lord Vishnu. It marks the victory of Vishnu over Mahabali and all demon kings, through his metamorphosis into Trivikrama. 

At the time of his defeat, Bali was already a Vishnu devotee and a benevolent ruler of a peaceful, prosperous Kingdom. Vishnu's victory over Mahabali ended the war.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.