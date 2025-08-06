Kannada lessons in madrasas to boost communication and cultural harmony

Bengaluru: In an effort to strengthen communication and foster harmony, Kannada lessons will soon be introduced in madrasas across Karnataka, announced Dr. Purushottam Bilimale, President of the Kannada Development Authority (KDA).
Speaking at the inauguration of a Kannada language workshop for around 180 madrasa teachers, Dr. Bilimale emphasized,
“No community should face humiliation due to language barriers. Any community that learns the state language gains the confidence and spirit to live harmoniously in the land they inhabit. It is therefore vital for minority communities to learn Kannada.”
Dr. Bilimale also urged Minority Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan to bring the Urdu Academy under the Department of Kannada and Culture, while ensuring that its autonomy remains intact.
He further revealed that the KDA is preparing to publish 100 books under the series ‘Foundations of Kannada Linguistic Harmony’ aimed at student communities, which will be released soon.
U Nisar Ahmed, Chairman of the Karnataka State Minorities Commission, announced that Kannada learning will be rolled out in all 2,000 madrasas across the state, with the syllabus being prepared and printed by the KDA.
Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan assured that the necessary arrangements for this initiative will be made promptly.
Comments
Add new comment