  2. Kannada lessons in madrasas to boost communication and cultural harmony

August 6, 2025

Bengaluru: In an effort to strengthen communication and foster harmony, Kannada lessons will soon be introduced in madrasas across Karnataka, announced Dr. Purushottam Bilimale, President of the Kannada Development Authority (KDA).

Speaking at the inauguration of a Kannada language workshop for around 180 madrasa teachers, Dr. Bilimale emphasized,

“No community should face humiliation due to language barriers. Any community that learns the state language gains the confidence and spirit to live harmoniously in the land they inhabit. It is therefore vital for minority communities to learn Kannada.”

Dr. Bilimale also urged Minority Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan to bring the Urdu Academy under the Department of Kannada and Culture, while ensuring that its autonomy remains intact.

He further revealed that the KDA is preparing to publish 100 books under the series ‘Foundations of Kannada Linguistic Harmony’ aimed at student communities, which will be released soon.

U Nisar Ahmed, Chairman of the Karnataka State Minorities Commission, announced that Kannada learning will be rolled out in all 2,000 madrasas across the state, with the syllabus being prepared and printed by the KDA.

Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan assured that the necessary arrangements for this initiative will be made promptly.

August 5,2025

Bengaluru: Employees of Karnataka's state-owned transport corporations began an indefinite strike on Tuesday morning, severely affecting public bus services across the state and leaving passengers in the lurch.

The unions went ahead with the strike despite a court stay against the agitation, underway pressing demands including wage revision.

Buses remained parked at depots and only a few were seen running, as some staff chose not to participate in the strike.

Some buses in rural areas operated as a few drivers opted to work for the convenience of students to ferry them to their schools, said sources in the transport department.

The transport corporations are learned to have roped in trainee bus drivers to manage the situation.

Bus stands in major cities like Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Raichur, Chitradurga, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Hassan, Madikeri, Shivamogga, and Kalaburagi saw heavy passenger rush, with thousands stranded and struggling to find alternate ways to reach their destinations.

Passengers faced difficulty due to the running of a limited number of buses, mostly those that went on the roads before the strike officially began.

Private bus operators and cab aggregators allegedly made a killing as a result of the strike as passengers turned to them to reach their destinations.

Some passengers complained that autorickshaw drivers were charging exorbitant fares in Bengaluru.

The protest comes after talks between the workers' unions and the Karnataka government failed.

The workers are demanding payment of 38 months' salary arrears and a wage revision effective January 1, 2024.

Despite the Karnataka High Court issuing an interim stay on the strike, the unions have decided to go ahead with their protest.

The HC had on Monday said that if the entire public transport operation was stalled, people are likely to be put to hardship, and therefore granted the interim stay till Tuesday, awaiting the outcome of negotiations with the government.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had appealed to the unions to call off the strike.

However, union leaders said they were unhappy with the government's offer to clear only two years of arrears and having got no clear assurance on salary revision.

KSRTC Staff and Workers' Federation president H V Anantha Subbarao said, "We are not satisfied. The strike will begin as planned. We want full 38 months' arrears." During a court hearing, the bench expressed concern over the long-pending wage issues and asked the government about the delay.

August 6,2025

Mangaluru, Aug 6: In a tragic incident, 27‑year‑old veterinarian Dr Keerthana Joshi, daughter of chartered accountant Ganesh Joshi and a native of Bappalagudde, Puttur, was found dead at her residence in Mangaluru on Monday night.

While the exact reason behind her death remains unclear, preliminary reports suggest that she died by suicide. It is reported that she hanged herself late on Monday night.

Her body was later taken to her family home in Puttur, where the last rites were performed.

Dr Joshi had recently completed her MD in Veterinary Science and was practising privately in Puttur, Kollur, and Mangaluru. She is survived by her parents, Ganesh and Veena Joshi, and her sister, Dr Meghana Joshi.

July 30,2025

Mangaluru, July 29: The picturesque region of Bengre, nestled between the river and the sea in Kasaba of Mangaluru taluk, continues to face major transportation challenges. Despite a direct road link to Kuloor connecting it to the national highway, residents largely depend on ferry services to commute to Mangaluru city and beyond.

At present, only one private bus offers limited connectivity between Bengre and Bajpe, with a handful of morning and evening trips. This sparse service has forced the community to demand a robust and reliable public transportation alternative.

Taking matters into their own hands, members of the CPI(M) Bengre area committee submitted a memorandum to Rajesh Shetty, senior divisional controller of the KSRTC, Mangaluru division. The appeal seeks expanded government bus services to address the growing needs of the people.

“The residents of Thota Bengre, Kasaba Bengre, and Tannirbhavi are being underserved. A lone private bus is far from sufficient, especially with increasing footfall from tourists, workers, and fishermen,” noted CPI(M) Mangaluru City South committee member Tayyib Bengre.

He emphasized the urgency for a dedicated government bus route starting from Thota Bengre and passing through Kasaba Bengre, Tannirbhavi, Kuloor, Kottara, Lal Bagh Kottara, MCC, and ending at key locations such as the DC’s office and major railway stations.

The memorandum also called for inclusive policies—requesting free travel for women and female students to promote accessible education and employment opportunities.

With its scenic backdrop and growing population, Bengre is no longer a remote outpost—it’s a community waiting for the wheels of development to finally turn its way.

