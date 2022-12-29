  1. Home
  2. Karnataka: 3 Christians booked under new anti-conversion law after Hindus file complain

Karnataka: 3 Christians booked under new anti-conversion law after Hindus file complaint

News Network
December 30, 2022

Bengaluru, Dec 30: Three members of the Christian community, who had reportedly extended financial help to a few poor families, have now been booked by the police in western Bengaluru under the new law on religious conversion. 

The trio is now facing the charge of distributing handbills and "offering" financial support to those who change their religion near Doddamma Temple in JJ Nagar on Wednesday night. 

Some residents, backed by workers of a Hindutva organisation, claimed they were being "wooed" to change their religion. 

Members of the Hindutva organisation got into a heated argument with them and called the police. 

Krishna Murthy, a resident of Venkataswamy Garden, later filed a police complaint over the matter. 

J Nagar police registered a case under the Karnataka Protection to Freedom of Religious Act, 2022, against Nelsan, Yanappa Vijay and Shruti. Nelsan is from Bengaluru while Vijay and Shruti are from Andhra Pradesh. 

Murthy's complaint stated that the trio asked people to start praying to their god and celebrate their festivals to get their problems solved. 

Police questioned the trio but let them go after telling them to appear for questioning whenever summoned. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 30,2022

modi.jpg

Ahmedabad, Dec 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraben, died in the early hours of Friday. She was 99. 

"A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values," the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tribute informing about his mother's death.

PM Modi, who was scheduled to visit West Bengal to launch a series of projects, arrived in Gandhinagar. The Prime Minister's Office or PMO tweeted that he will join today's scheduled programmes in Bengal via video conferencing.

"PM @narendramodi will join today's scheduled programmes in West Bengal via video conferencing. These programmes include the launch of key connectivity related projects and the meeting of the National Ganga Council," tweeted the PMO.

The Prime Minister, 72, was seen shouldering his mother's bier. The body was then put in an ambulance and the Prime Minister climbed in.

"We thank everyone for their prayers in these tough times. It is our humble request to everyone to keep the departed soul in their thoughts and continue with their pre decided schedule and commitments. That would be a befitting tribute to Hiraba," a family source said.

Heeraben used to live with PM Modi's younger brother, Pankaj Modi, at Raysan village near Gandhinagar. The Prime Minister would regularly visit Raysan and spend time with his mother during his Gujarat visits.

In June this year, PM Modi wrote a blog on her 99th birthday. In the blog, the Prime Minister wrote about various aspects of his mother's life which "shaped his mind, personality and self-confidence."

"This is going to be her birth centenary year. If my father had been alive, he too would have celebrated his 100th birthday last week. 2022 is a special year as my mother's centenary year is starting, and my father would have completed his," he had written in the blog post.

The Prime Minister, in the blog, says compared to him his mother's childhood was extremely difficult, adding that she lost her mother early in her life and that continued to pain her.

"Mother used to wash utensils at a few houses to help meet the household expenses. She would also take out time to spin the charkha to supplement our meagre income," the Prime Minister wrote recounting the early days of family hardship.

"Whenever I go to Gandhinagar to visit her, she offers me sweets with her own hands. And just like a young child's doting mother, she takes out a napkin and wipes my face once I finish eating. She always has a napkin or small towel tucked into her saree," the Prime Minister wrote underscoring his mother's focus on cleanliness, adding that "she was extremely particular that the bed should be clean and properly laid out".

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 29,2022

amitsha.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 29: Accusing the BJP government in Karnataka of curtailing the legislature session by a day for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Thursday said, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai lacks guts to ask him not to come during the session.

He said the move to curtail the session is "against the state", and demanded that it be extended for another week to discuss public issues. "The stance of the BJP government in Karnataka to cancel the proceedings of the House tomorrow in order to attend the Union Home Minister Amit Shah' programme is against the state. I demand that the session be extended for one more week and to provide an opportunity to discuss public issues," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Stating that even 15 days won't be enough to discuss many issues, he said, "Keeping all that aside curtailing the session for bending the knee before Amit Shah, shows the indifference of the Karnataka BJP government towards the people." 

The 10-day long winter session of Karnataka legislature which began in this border district on December 19 was to end on 30 December. However, Assembly Speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri on Wednesday said that Thursday will be the last day. Amit Shah will be arriving in Bengaluru tonight to attend various events and party meetings on December 30 and 31 in Mandya, Devanahalli and Bengaluru. Earlier, speaking to reporters, the Congress leader said, the time was not sufficient to raise several issues of public importance in the House, and the government is curtailing the session, instead of extending.

"Amit Shah will come and go, just because Amit Shah is coming can the session be adjourned? Let whoever wants to go (for Amit Shah event) go and let the assembly continue its functioning on its part, the Speaker won't go any way. He (Bommai) should have told Amit Shah that I'm Chief Minister, don't come during the session, come later. He doesn't have that guts," he said.

When pointed out that Congress too is holding a convention "Krishna Yojana Samavesha" in Vijayapura on Friday, which he and other party leaders will be attending, Siddaramaiah said, "We have scheduled it at 4 PM, as the session will be half-a-day on Friday, we had planned to take a chopper to attend it after the assembly proceedings." 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 20,2022

ashfaq.jpg

Kasaragod, Dec 20: A teenage student lost his life in a fatal road mishap at Pallikere near Bekal in Kasaragod district today morning. 

The deceased is identified as Ashfaq (18), a resident of Mavval in Bekala. He was a plus one student from Chandragiri school in the district. 

It is learnt that Ashfaq was on his way to school in the morning when his scooter collided with a speeding truck that was carrying cooking gas cylinders.

Though Ashfaq was rushed to hospital, he breathed his last. A case has been registered and investigations are on. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.