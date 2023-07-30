  1. Home
  Karnataka: 4 women drown as speeding car falls into canal; driver rescues himself

Karnataka: 4 women drown as speeding car falls into canal; driver rescues himself

News Network
July 30, 2023

Mandya, July 30: Four women drowned after the car they were travelling in fell into Visvesvaraya Canal in Mandya district of Karnataka, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday night near Gamanahalli in Srirangapatna taluk of the district. The deceased have been identified as Mahadevamma, 55, her relatives Mahadevi,45, Rekha, 36, and Sanjana, 17.

Manoj, who drove the car, survived as he managed to swim to the bank of the canal. He has been admitted to hospital for treatment.

Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy and Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa met the family members of the deceased and tried to console them.

Mahadevappa said Rs 2 lakh compensation will be given as ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased.

According to police, prima facie it looks like the car was on its way to Doddamulgoodu from Gamanahalli when the driver might have lost control of the vehicle at a turning, and accidentally rammed the car into a temporary ironclad wall of the canal, following which it fell into the canal.

They said the bodies have been fished out from the canal. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.

News Network
July 27,2023

Udupi, July 27: The Udupi district administration has banned movement of heavy vehicles on National Highway-169A, connecting Udupi with Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district, from Thursday, July 27 to September 15.

This order follows after roads on the Agumbe Ghat hair-pin bends 6, 7 and 11 have started showing signs of cracks, and as a retaining wall has collapsed.

The ghat stretch connects Shivamogga to the coastal cities of Mangaluru, Udupi, Karkala, Moodbidri and Manipal.

According to the district administration, the heavy vehicles can take two alternative routes to Thirthahalli from Udupi. They are, Thirthahalli, Agumbe, Sringeri, Mala Ghat, Karkala, Udupi or Thirthahalli, Mastikatte, Siddapura, Kundapura, Udupi.

News Network
July 19,2023

Bengaluru, July 19: Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader suspended 10 BJP MLAs for indecent and rude behaviour on Wednesday. 

The Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday plunged into chaos with unruly scenes after angry BJP lawmakers tore copies of bills and threw them at Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani’s face. 

When the day’s session started earlier on, BJP lawmakers raised the issue of the Congress government deploying IAS officers for the ‘United We Stand’ meeting held on Monday and Tuesday. They said it was misuse of government machinery. 

Amid disruption, Speaker UT Khader allowed Home Minister G Parameshwara and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to make separate statements. Khader also allowed five Bills to be passed.

List of suspended MLAs

1 Ashwathnaryan
2 Vedavyas Kamath
3 Dheeraj Muniraju
4 Yashpal Suvarna
5 Arvind Bellad
6 Sunil Kumar
7 R Ashoka
8 Umakanth Kotian
9 Araga Jnanendra
10 Bharat Shetty
 

News Network
July 24,2023

Banks in India wrote off bad loans totaling more than ₹2.09 lakh crore during the FY23, according to information obtained through Right to Information (RTI) queries. 

This brings the total loan write-offs by the banking sector to a significant ₹10.57 lakh crore in the past five years, as per data provided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Loan write-offs by banks increased to ₹209,144 crore during FY23, compared to ₹174,966 crore in FY22 and ₹202,781 crore in FY21, as per the RTI data. Banks have been utilising loan write-offs as a strategy to reduce the burden of non-performing assets on their books. 

However, the recoveries from these written-off loans have been quite dismal, with only ₹30,104 crore recovered in FY21, ₹33,534 crore in FY22 and ₹45,548 crore in FY23.
 
The RBI's RTI response reveals that out of the ₹586,891 crore loans written off in the last three years, banks were able to recover only ₹109,186 crore, indicating a meagre recovery rate of 18.60% during this period.

The loan write-offs have helped banks in reducing their Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) to a 10-year low of 3.9% of advances by March 2023. Over the years, gross NPAs of banks have decreased from ₹10.21 lakh crore in FY18 to ₹5.55 lakh crore by March 2023, mainly due to the impact of loan write-offs.

Taking this into account, the total defaulted loans (including write-offs but excluding recovered loans) amount to approximately ₹10.32 lakh crore. If the write-offs are included, the total Non-Performing Asset (NPA) ratio would have been 7.47% of advances, higher than the 3.9 percent reported by the banks.

What happens when a loan is written off?

When a bank writes off a loan, it removes it from the bank's asset book. This action is taken when the borrower has failed to repay the loan, and the chances of recovering the outstanding amount are very low. 

The defaulted loan, also known as NPA, is then transferred from the assets side and recorded as a loss. A loan is classified as an NPA when the borrower fails to make the principal or interest payment for a period of 90 days or more.

Even after the write-off, the bank is required to continue its efforts to recover the loan using various options. Provisioning must also be made for the written-off amount. As a result of the write-off, the bank's tax liability is reduced as the written-off amount is deducted from the profit.

