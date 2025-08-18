  1. Home
  Karnataka: 4-year-old girl dies of rabies after stray dog attack

August 18, 2025

Bengaluru, Aug 18: A four-year-old girl, who was bitten by a stray dog and had been battling for life in the hospital for four months, breathed her last in a private hospital in Bengaluru last night.  

The deceased has been identified as Khadira Banu (4) of Shastri lay-out in the city of Davanagere. The girl died after developing rabies due to a dog bite.

A stray dog had attacked the girl when she was playing in front of her house. It had bitten and injured several parts of her body, including her face.

Agencies
August 8,2025

New Delhi: Major US retailers, including Walmart, Amazon, Target, and Gap, have halted orders from India after US President Donald Trump imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, according to sources. 

Exporters have received letters and emails from US buyers requesting that they pause apparel and textile shipments until further notice.

The buyers are unwilling to share the cost burden and want exporters to absorb costs, sources said.

Higher tariffs are expected to increase costs by 30 per cent to 35 per cent. It could also lead to a 40 per cent to 50 per cent drop in US-bound orders, causing about $4-5 billion loss.

Major exporters like Welspun Living, Gokaldas Exports, Indo Count and Trident make about 40 per cent to 70 per cent of sales in the US.

Exporters now fear losing orders to Bangladesh and Vietnam, which face a 20 per cent tariff.

The United States is the largest export destination for Indian textiles and apparel. The country accounted for 28 per cent of total textiles and apparel exports valued at $36.61 billion in the fiscal year that ended March 2025.

Trump's Tariffs On India

Donald Trump has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on India, including 25 per cent that kicked in on Thursday and another 25 per cent due to come into effect on August 28 as a penalty for buying Russian oil.

"I determine that it is necessary and appropriate to impose an additional ad valorem duty on imports of articles of India, which is directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil," he wrote in an executive order signed on Wednesday.

India said the US tariffs were "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".

"The United States has in recent days targeted India's oil imports from Russia. We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

It said it was "extremely unfortunate" that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest.

"India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests," it added.

Agencies
August 6,2025

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday slapped an additional 25 per cent tariff on goods coming from India as penalty for New Delhi's continued buying of Russian oil.

Trump signed an executive order imposing the additional tariff less than 14 hours before his initial tariffs were to come into effect.

After the order, the total tariff on Indian goods, barring a small exemption list, will be 50 per cent.

While the initial duty becomes effective on August 7, the additional levy will come into effect after 21 days.

August 13,2025
August 13,2025

flexes.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 13: With the festive season around the corner, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has set its sights on a bold goal — a ‘flex-free’ city. The move aims to curb visual clutter, protect the environment, and reduce solid waste generated by discarded banners and hoardings.

In a public notice issued on August 5, the MCC appealed to political parties, religious bodies, social organisations, and citizens to avoid using unauthorised flex boards, hoardings, and buntings during upcoming festivals, including Sri Krishna Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi.

MCC Commissioner Ravichandra Naik said continuous drives are already underway to remove illegal cutouts, posters, and banners from public spaces. “Our motto is simple: Flex-free festival — clean environment for our safety. We need full cooperation from the public to make it happen,” he said.

The commissioner noted that unauthorised displays by event organisers, film advertisers, and even political and religious groups not only mar the city’s aesthetics but also add to environmental pollution through accumulated solid waste.

Citing the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act and a government order dated March 11, 2016, Naik warned that violators face penalties and even criminal cases. “There is no legal provision to put up flex or similar materials in public spaces. The law will be enforced strictly this festival season,” he emphasised.

Whether Mangaluru can truly remain flex-free will now depend on the willingness of political, religious, and social stakeholders to put the city’s cleanliness above banners and publicity.

