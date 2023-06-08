  1. Home
  Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader calls on Vice President of India

Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader calls on Vice President of India

News Network
June 8, 2023

UTKhader.jpg

New Delhi, June 8: Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly U T Khader called on Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankhar at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas, in New Delhi, on Thursday, June 08, 2023.

The vice president congratulated the Mangaluru MLA on being elevated to the post of speaker at a relatively young age and urged him to uphold the dignity of the post, sources said. 

Dhankhar also told Mr Khader that he immensely respects the culture and traditions of people of Karnataka. 

Meanwhile, Mr Khader also called on Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla. 

News Network
June 5,2023

siddarama.jpg

Bengaluru, June 5: The state's Budget will be tabled on July 7, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday, as all eyes watch how the government will make the necessary funds allocations, given that it has undertaken to start implementing all five of its poll guarantees within the financial year.

The chief minister said the Cabinet has not yet discussed about the Budget but the Assembly session will start from July 3, and after the discussion on the Governor's speech, the Budget will be tabled on July 7.

"We are convening the Budget Session where we will table the Budget on July 7. We will make provisions for the implementation of the promises made in our manifesto," Siddaramaiah said. When asked about the size of the Budget, he said he would be able to speak on the matter only after the Budget preparatory meeting starts.

The chief minister pointed out that the size of the budget tabled by the previous government ahead of the election was Rs 3.08 lakh crore.

Regarding revisiting the anti-cow-slaughter law as stated by Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh, the chief minister said he will discuss it in the Cabinet.

According to him, there already existed a Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964 but it lacked clarity due to which an amendment was brought. However, the Congress government again went back to the 1964 Act.

"They (BJP) had again brought an amendment. We will discuss in the Cabinet. We have not decided anything yet," the CM clarified.

On the issue of hike in electricity tariff by Rs 2.89 per unit, Siddaramaiah said the decision was not taken by the government but the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC).

"We do not decide hike in electricity tariff. There is Karnataka electricity regulatory authority, which has decided. It had decided in the past. We have only implemented it," he explained.

Regarding Indira Canteens, Siddaramaiah said he has directed the officials to make all preparations to start them again.

News Network
May 29,2023

hqdefault.jpg

Chennai, May 29: Wrestlers who have charged Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) former chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment have only made allegations and not furnished evidence and there is a process of law to be followed after complaints are made, TN BJP president K Annamalai said on Monday.

Annamalai, a former IPS officer, said arrests are not made in "99.9 per cent" of FIRs immediately and that even the CBI records arrest only while filing charge sheet and not after the First Information Report.

"No evidence has been furnished. Mere allegation (have been made)...government has registered FIR, formed committee, saying it will do a time-bound investigation. But is it fair to demand arrest without clearing the place (Jantar Mantar)," he asked, addressing a press conference here along with Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

He said if evidence is released, the Delhi police is duty-bound to act.

If a woman makes an allegation against someone and seeks immediate arrest before proceedings, "what happens to the rule of law in the country," he asked.

Anyone can file a complaint and it goes through a process; it has to be probed and if there is evidence arrest can be recorded, Annamalai said.

He said he himself has made corruption allegations against DMK ministers, and asked if it would be alright to right away seek their arrest.

Delhi Police on Sunday detained ace wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia for violation of law and order in the capital city after they breached the security cordon while trying to move towards the new Parliament building for a planned women's 'Mahapanchayat'.

They had had resumed their agitation against Brij Bhushan on April 23, demanding his arrest for the alleged sexual harassment of several women grapplers, including a minor. The police action against the sportspersons drew widespread criticism.

Annamalai made the comments when he and Singh addressed the media here over the ruling NDA's achievements in the past nine years, detailed various aspects related to different sectors over the period.

Singh said world leaders are now looking up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for guidance and advice.

"India's status has gone up in the last 9 years and that is the achievement. The world today is ready to be led by India under PM Modi because they understand the country has the capability," he said.

News Network
May 30,2023

UTK.jpg

Mangaluru, May 30: Speaker of the Karnataka legislative assembly and Mangaluru MLA UT Khader directed officials of various departments in Dakshina Kannada district to be prepared to tackle natural disasters during monsoon.

Chairing a meeting on monsoon preparedness on Monday, Khader said that departments should take measures to reduce loss of life and properties. 

“Based on previous experiences, measures can be taken to prevent loss of properties and protect domestic animals. Officials and people’s representatives should be prepared to respond to the complaints of people. Officials should form teams at the village-level and in urban areas. Excessive rain in catchment areas may result in flooding. Hence, awareness should be created among people to prevent damages,” he said.

Officials should rush to the spot immediately in the event of landslides or incidents like compound wall collapse. While Rs 10,000 should be given as immediate relief, a detailed report on damages to properties should be prepared so that maximum compensation can be distributed within 10 days. The district has an amount of Rs 3.5 crore for disaster management. If required, more funds can be sanctioned to the district, he said at the meeting and directed the officials to inform him of any support required from the government.

While deploying National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, involvement of youths from local organisations also should be ensured to take up rescue operations. Officials should convene meetings in gram panchayats and urban local bodies to discuss plans. Fire and emergency and health departments should be prepared to respond in emergency situations. 

The department of rural development and panchayat raj, public works department, national highways and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) should immediately fill potholes on the roads. The Mescom and forest department should work jointly to cut branches of trees that are likely to fall on electric lines. Junior engineers of the Mescom and rangers of the forest department of the respective areas will be held responsible for any death related to electrocution, the speaker warned.

He also directed the district administration, all urban local bodies and gram panchayats to start a 24x7 helpline.

