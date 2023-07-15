  1. Home
  2. Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader honoured as 'The Great Son of India'

News Network
July 16, 2023

New Delhi, July 16: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader was today conferred with the 'The Great Son of India' award by the Indian Conference of Intellectuals. 

Mr Khader honoured with the award during a ceremony at the India International Centre in Delhi.

Justice V. Gopala Gowda, former Chief Justice of Odisha High Court and Supreme Court, and national President of Indian Conference of Intellectuals presided over the award ceremony. 

Chhattisgarh Governor Biswa Bhushan Haricharan participated in the program and the English translation of his autobiography 'Battle Not Over' was also released on the occasion.

Supreme Court Judge, Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra was the Chief Guest.

Indian Conference of Intellectuals comprises senior judges and officials who hold positions as office-bearers, members, and patrons. The organization has previously conferred distinguished individuals, including senior judges, artists, business tycoons, scientists, and other accomplished intellectuals, with this prestigious award.

News Network
July 3,2023

Bengaluru, July 3: Shivamogga Rural MLA Sharada Puryanaik has been elected by Janata Dal (Secular) as its deputy leader in the Legislative Assembly.

Sharada will be deputy to JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy. 

Considering suggestions by several senior leaders, the JD(S) has elected a woman as its deputy leader for the first time. Sharada is a two-time MLA. 

The regional party had earlier decided to elect Chikkanayakanahalli  MLA Suresh Babu as deputy leader. However, in the legislature party meeting held on Monday, Sharada was picked.

News Network
July 13,2023

Bengaluru, July 13: The Aam Aadmi Party has announced the appointment of H N Chandrashekar, popularly known as ‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru, as its Karnataka unit president.

Prithvi Reddy, who held the post till now, has been made the national joint secretary, the party said in a statement.

”Karnataka’s renowned theatre-film artist, former MLA and senior politician ‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru has been appointed as the state president of Aam Aadmi Party’s Karnataka state unit,” it said.

National General Secretary of the party organisation, Sandeep Pathak, made the announcement in Delhi, the statement said. B T Naganna and Arjun Parappa Halagigoudar have been appointed as the state organising secretaries.

Chandrashekar gained popularity as ‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru after playing lead role in a play titled ‘Mukhyamantri’ (Chief Minister).

News Network
July 6,2023

Pune, July 6: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said the world has so far failed to find answers to several questions and now thinks India can provide their solutions.

Asserting that the work of national awakening was going on in the country, Bhagwat on Wednesday said India needed "intellectual Kshatriya" (warriors).

He was speaking here at the release of eight volumes of the original Valmiki Ramayana, written by Saint Ramdas, and edited by Shri Samarth Vagdevata Mandir based in Dhule of north Maharashtra.

"In order to show direction to the society, it is necessary to establish the embodiment of the ideal king. Samarth Ramdas considered Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as the ideal king after Lord Rama," he said.

The time of Samarth Ramdas's existence was marked by invasions, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj responded to these invasions, the RSS chief said.

"To fight is just one aspect of protecting religion. But protecting religion does not mean only fighting. Counteracting, enlightening, researching and practising are also ways to protect religion," he said.

Although time has now changed, we are still facing similar issues, Bhagwat said.

"One thing is we are not slaves now. We are independent. But has our slave mentality gone? Aren't their invasions today? Though there are no direct invasions, they are there - one is on the western border and the other is on the northern border. What is the meaning of a work infiltration?" he added.

Several experiments took place in the last 2000 years, but the world is now tired of not getting answers over several issues. Hence, it now thinks that India can provide answers to these questions, he said.

"But is India ready to give the answers? Are we (Indians) aware that we need to create a country that can give answers (to these issues)?" he asked.

The work of national awakening is going on in India and the country needs intellectual Kshatriyas, he said. 

