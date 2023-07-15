Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader honoured as 'The Great Son of India'

New Delhi, July 16: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader was today conferred with the 'The Great Son of India' award by the Indian Conference of Intellectuals.

Mr Khader honoured with the award during a ceremony at the India International Centre in Delhi.

Justice V. Gopala Gowda, former Chief Justice of Odisha High Court and Supreme Court, and national President of Indian Conference of Intellectuals presided over the award ceremony.

Chhattisgarh Governor Biswa Bhushan Haricharan participated in the program and the English translation of his autobiography 'Battle Not Over' was also released on the occasion.

Supreme Court Judge, Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra was the Chief Guest.

Indian Conference of Intellectuals comprises senior judges and officials who hold positions as office-bearers, members, and patrons. The organization has previously conferred distinguished individuals, including senior judges, artists, business tycoons, scientists, and other accomplished intellectuals, with this prestigious award.