  2. Karnataka BJP MLA alleges honey-trap attempt, files complaint

Karnataka BJP MLA alleges honey-trap attempt, files complaint

News Network
November 2, 2022

Chitradurga, Nov 2: Karnataka BJP MLA G H Thippareddy on Wednesday lodged a complaint at police station alleging that an unidentified woman reportedly attempted to honey-trap him.

In the complaint, the Chitradurga MLA stated that he received a video call on WhatsApp in which the woman started showing her private parts. He said that soon after he disconnected the call, he received a porn video on WhatsApp from the same number. 

He demanded the police to initiate action against those involved in it.
Speaking to media persons, he said he has shared the video and the phone number with the Superintendent of Police.

News Network
October 28,2022

Elon Musk posted an obscure tweet on Friday after taking control of Twitter and firing its top executives. "The bird is freed," Mr Musk tweeted after completing the $44 billion deal on the eve of a deadline given by a US court to avoid going to trial. Twitter has a blue bird as its logo.

The Tesla chief terminated Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, the Washington Post and CNBC reported citing unnamed sources. He had accused them of misleading him and Twitter investors over the number of fake accounts on the social media platform.

Before closing the acquisition, Mr Musk walked into Twitter's headquarters on Wednesday with a big grin and carrying a porcelain sink, subsequently tweeting "let that sink in." He changed his description in his Twitter profile to "Chief Twit."

Elon Musk has said he wants to "defeat" spam bots on Twitter, make the algorithms that determine how content is presented to its users publicly available, and prevent the platform from becoming an echo chamber for hate and division, even as he limits censorship. Yet he has not offered details on how he will achieve all this and who will run the company.

He also tried to calm fears among employees that major layoffs are coming and assured advertisers that his past criticism of Twitter's content moderation rules would not harm its appeal.

"Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!" Mr Musk said in an open letter to advertisers on Thursday.

The deal is the culmination of a remarkable saga, full of twists and turns, that sowed doubt over whether Mr Musk would complete the deal. It began on April 4, when he disclosed a 9.2 per cent stake in the company, making him its largest shareholder.

News Network
October 29,2022

Bengaluru, Oct 29: The Congress on Saturday alleged that Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai tried to bribe journalists by sending Rs 1 lakh cash gifts to them on Diwali and demanded the registration of a graft case as well as his resignation.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee demanded a judicial inquiry into what it called "Chief Minister's Office (CMO) 'sweet box bribe' to journalists".

According to sources in the CMO, Bommai has said he was unaware that "cash" was given to journalists.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said, "The Bommai government's bribegate is now out in the open and this time the responsibility lies at the doorstep of the chief minister himself."

"This time, Mr Bommai has surreptitiously, overtly and in a conspiratorial fashion tried to bribe the entire journalistic fraternity by sending 1 lakh cash to every journalist in Karnataka. Hats off to our journalist friends who openly exposed the bribegate," said Surjewala, who has been looking after the party's affairs in the state.

This is not the first time that the 40 per cent "corrupt Bommai government" has attempted to do so, he alleged. 

The BJP government in Karnataka has become infamous for the "PayCM" campaign that the people of Karnataka have launched, Surjewala claimed.

He alleged that under the BJP government in the state, there has been bribery in recruitment, postings and contracts. 

"Latest is the CM trying to bribe journalists. Where has the money come from? Was this Rs. 1 lakh withdrawn from the public exchequer and then put in a packet to be sent to journalists on Diwali or has it come from your personal kitty," Surjewala asked.

If the CM is involved in bribery who will protect the state, he asked.

"CM Bommai has been caught red-handed in the bribery to journalists scam. A case of corruption under prevention of corruption act for offering bribes has to be registered against Mr. Bommai and he has to resign immediately," Surjewala said.

Earlier, in a tweet, Surjewala said, "The 40 Percent Sarkar seeks to bribe the journalists with 1 Lakh cash! Will Mr. Bommai answer- 1. Isn't it "bribe" being offered by CM? 2. What is the source of ?1,00,000? Has it come from Public Exchequer or from CM himself? 3. Will ED/IT take note?"

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee said the people of the state should know how much money was given as bribe, how much was received, how much was returned. 

News Network
November 2,2022

Mangaluru, Nov 2: The National Investigating Agency, which is probing into the murder case of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru has announced a reward for those who will provide information on four more accused in connection with the case.

Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by bike-borne assailants in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada in July this year days after a gang of saffron activists murdered a Muslim youth. The police have already arrested several people in connection with the case. 

The NIA meanwhile has announced Rs 5 lakh reward for information on Mohammed Mustafa alias Mustafa Paijaru, resident of Boodu Mane of Ballare village of Sullia taluk, Rs 5 kah for M H Thufail, resident of backside of Gaddige mosque of Madikeri, Rs 2 lakh for information on M R Ummer Farooque, resident of Kallumutlu Mane of Sullia town and Rs 2 lakh for Aboobacker Siddique alias painter Siddique alias Gujuri Siddique, resident of Bellare village of Sullia.

The NIA said that continuous search is on for the absconding accused. If anyone comes to know about the whereabouts of these accused, they are requested to provide information to the office of NIA police superintendent on eighth floor of Sir M Vishweshwaraiah Kendriya Sadana in Dommalur of Bengaluru. One can also provide information on phone numbers 080-29510900, 8904241100 and email [email protected]

