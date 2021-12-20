  1. Home
  Karnataka Cabinet clears contentious anti-conversion bill

Karnataka Cabinet clears contentious anti-conversion bill

News Network
December 20, 2021

Bengaluru, Dec 20: The Karnataka Cabinet today approved the controversial anti-conversion bill on Monday, paving the way for it to be tabled in the ongoing legislature session.

According to sources, the Cabinet agreed to clear the 'Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021', without any changes. It will be tabled in the Assembly most likely on Tuesday.

The Bill proposes up to 10 years of imprisonment for ‘forced’ religious conversion. Imprisonment ranges from 3 to 5 years with a fine of Rs  25,000. For conversion involving a minor, woman or an SC/ST person, jail term is 3 to 10 years, with a fine of Rs 50,000.

Further, the Bill makes a provision for the court to ask the accused to pay up to Rs 5 lakh as compensation to those who were made to convert.

Mass conversion will attract 3-10 years of jail time with a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

The Bill has come under criticism from Opposition parties, who have accused the BJP government of introducing it to target the Christian community. 

The JD(S) has announced that it wouldn't support the Bill, making it a challenge for the Basavaraj Bommai government to pass it in the Legislative Council, where it depends on the regional party.

coastaldigest.com news network
December 9,2021

IndianCoastGuard.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 9: Coast Guard Region (West) Inspector General Sivamani Paramesh here on Thursday called on Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and apprised them about various developments envisaged for strengthening state's coastal security construct.

The Regional Commander apprised Gehlot and Bommai on several facets of the service including saving 233 lives including fishermen of Karnataka in various SAR operations during cyclone Tauktae and incessant rains that battered the state.

The Flag Officer also called on Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar and apprised him about various developments in Area of Responsibility and the envisaged plans to strengthen the maritime domain towards the security of the Karnataka coastline.

During his meeting with Ravi, various issues relating to Coast Guard facilities, infrastructure, coastal security, fishermen and the progress on proposed setting of Indian Coast Guard Academy Project (ICGAP) in Mangaluru were discussed.

During interaction with DGP Praveen Sood, efforts of CSP in enhancing overall operational efficiency in Coastal Security Construct in the state and embarkation for JCP was discussed.

The DGP acknowledged the efforts and support of the state government in strengthening Coastal Security mechanism.

During the meetings, Sivamani requested the support of the state in ICGs Overall Infrastructure Development that could bolster the charter of duties.

News Network
December 10,2021

Udupi, Dec 10: A teenage girl has ended her life by hanging herself at Garadi Bannanje are in Udupi town last night.

The deceased has been identified as 15-year-old Deepa. She was studying in 9th standard in a local school.

The girl’s family was residing in a rented house in the city. They are said to be natives of Bagalkote district.

It is learnt that she took this extreme step as she was suffering from some illness.

Inspector Pramod Kumar of city police station visited the spot and did the legal process formalities.

Social worker Nityananda Olakadu cooperated in shifting the mortal remains to Ajjarakadu district hospital for post-mortem. 

News Network
December 15,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 15: Amid high drama in Karnataka Legislative Council, 15 Congress MLCs were suspended on charge of 'bad behaviour'. They were protesting in the Well of the House. 

Council chairperson Basavaraj Horatti suspended the following MLCs:

SR Patil
M Narayanaswamy
BK Hariprasad
Pratapchandra Shetty
CM Ibrahim
Nazeer Ahmed
RB Timmapur
Basavaraj Patil Itagi
Aravinda Kumar Arali
UB Venkatesh
MA Gopalaswamy
CM Lingappa
Veena achaiah
PR Ramesh
Harish Kumar 

