Karnataka CET results out; Document verification process to begin on Aug 5

July 30, 2022

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) today released the result for the Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022. Karnataka’s Minister of Higher Education CN Ashwath Narayan announced the results via press conference at 10 am. 

Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check their results at kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in.

This year, the exam was conducted on June 16, 17 and 18 and the provisional answer key was released on June 22. A total of 2,16,559 candidates had applied out of which 2,10,829 candidates appeared for the test. A total of 1,71,656 students are eligible for engineering, 1,74,568 students for B Pharma and 1,39,968 for BSC (Agriculture).

A total of 1,08,698 seats have been allotted for engineering out which 60,000 are government college seats, 28,000 are Comedk quota seats, 31,634 are management quota seats and 57,000 are supernumerary quota seats. 

KCET is an entrance exam conducted by the state of Karnataka for admission to various colleges in the state for several engineering, architecture and technology courses such as BVSc and AH, B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, Business Management, B.Sc. (Hons) Sericulture, B. Pharma, B.Sc (Hons) Forestry, B.Tech (Bio-Technology), Bachelor of Yoga.

Document verification 

The document verification process of KCET qualified candidates will begin on August 5. 

Students need these documents for counselling:
>> Final print out of the CET-2022 Online Application Form
>> ‘CET 2022’ Admission Ticket
>> SSLC / 10th Standard Marks Card
>> 2nd PUC / 12th Standard Marks Card
>> Seven Years Study Certificate counter signed by the concerned BEO / DDPI

What's next?

As the KCET result is declared, qualified candidates will now be called in for counselling rounds. Details for these counselling rounds will soon be notified to candidates on the portal or through the individual’s registered contact details. Candidates who pass the KCET 2022 exam and counselling rounds will qualify for getting admission in the state’s participating institutions for several engineering, architecture and technology courses

Top 10 Engineering colleges in Karnataka

These are the top engineering colleges in Karnataka as per NIRF rankings: 

National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal (NIRF rank: 10)

Visvesvaraya Technological University (49)

Manipal Institute of Technology (55)

M. S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology (67)

International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (81)

B.M.S. College of Engineering (83)

R.V. College of Engineering (89)

Siddaganga Institute of Technology (97)

PES University (100)

Jain University, Bangalore (115) 

coastaldigest.com news network
July 22,2022

boy.jpg

Mangaluru, July 22: The Social Democratic Party of India and Mangaluru Congress MLA U T Khader have demanded compensation to the family of Muhammad Mashhood, who died in a hospital after a brutal assault by miscreants of Bajrang Dal in Sullia taluk earlier this week. 

The death of 19-year-old boy has triggered tension in the coastal district as it is being alleged that it was a "pre-planned" murder.

Abhilash, Sunil, Sudhir, Shiva, Ranjith, Sadashiva, Jim Ranjith and Bhaskar who had allegedly attacked Mashhood were arrested by Bellare police and remanded to judicial custody on Thursday, July 21. 

On on July 19, the accused had picked up a quarrel with Mashhood, hailing from Kasaragod, who was residing at his grandmother's house in Kalanja village near Bellare in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. They had allegedly assaulted him and smashed a bottle on his head. He was rushed to a hospital where he breathed his last on July 21.

He was buried in the wee hours of Friday, July 22, in the graveyard of Zakariya Juma Masjid, Bellare. Hundreds of people had gathered for last rites. 

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said a case under sections 143, 147, 323, 324, 307 and 149 of IPC were registered against the accused youth.

Congress leader and Mangaluru City MLA U T Khader condemned the murder and urged the Chief Minister to release a high compensation to the family of Mashhood.

SDPI has demanded the deputy commissioner to announce a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Mashhood. SDPI State President Abdul Majeed alleged it to be a "pre-planned murder" by Bajarang Dal activists. He sought an explanation from BJP leaders on why they were not demanding NIA probe into the murder of Mashhood.

SDPI district Secretary Anwar Sadath Bajathooru said the murder of Mashhood was a "conspiracy" of right-wing groups to trigger communal violence across the district. 

News Network
July 23,2022

monkeypox.jpg

Geneva, July 23: The World Health Organisation said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an “extraordinary” situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the decision to issue the declaration despite a lack of consensus among members of WHO's emergency committee. It was the first time the chief of the UN health agency has taken such an action.

 “In short, we have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly through new modes of transmission about which we understand too little and which meets the criteria in the international health regulations,” Tedros said.

“I know this has not been an easy or straightforward process and that there are divergent views among the members" of the committee, he added.

Although monkeypox has been established in parts of central and west Africa for decades, it was not known to spark large outbreaks beyond the continent or to spread widely among people until May, when authorities detected dozens of epidemics in Europe, North America and elsewhere.

Declaring a global emergency means the monkeypox outbreak is an “extraordinary event” that could spill over into more countries and requires a coordinated global response.

WHO previously declared emergencies for public health crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2014 West African Ebola outbreak, the Zika virus in Latin America in 2016 and the ongoing effort to eradicate polio.

The emergency declaration mostly serves as a plea to draw more global resources and attention to an outbreak. Past announcements had mixed impact, given that the UN health agency is largely powerless in getting countries to act.

Last month, WHO's expert committee said the worldwide monkeypox outbreak did not yet amount to an international emergency, but the panel convened this week to reevaluate the situation.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 74 countries since about May.

To date, monkeypox deaths have only been reported in Africa, where a more dangerous version of the virus is spreading, mainly in Nigeria and Congo.

In Africa, monkeypox mainly spreads to people from infected wild animals like rodents, in limited outbreaks that typically have not crossed borders.

In Europe, North America and elsewhere, however, monkeypox is spreading among people with no links to animals or recent travel to Africa.

WHO's top monkeypox expert, Dr. Rosamund Lewis, said this week that 99 per cent of all the monkeypox cases beyond Africa were in men and that of those, 98 per cent involved men who have sex with men. Experts suspect the monkeypox outbreaks in Europe and North America were spread via sex at two raves in Belgium and Spain.

Michael Head, a senior research fellow in global health at Southampton University, said it was surprising WHO hadn't already declared monkeypox a global emergency, explaining that the conditions were arguably met weeks ago.

Some experts have questioned whether such a declaration would help, arguing the disease isn't severe enough to warrant the attention and that rich countries battling monkeypox already have the funds to do so; most people recover without needing medical attention, although the lesions may be painful.

“I think it would be better to be proactive and overreact to the problem instead of waiting to react when it's too late," Head said.

He added that WHO's emergency declaration could help donors like the World Bank make funds available to stop the outbreaks both in the West and in Africa, where animals are the likely natural reservoir of monkeypox.

In the US, some experts have speculated whether monkeypox might be on the verge of becoming an entrenched sexually transmitted disease in the country, like gonorrhea, herpes and HIV.

“The bottom line is we've seen a shift in the epidemiology of monkeypox where there's now widespread, unexpected transmission,” said Dr. Albert Ko, a professor of public health and epidemiology at Yale University.

“There are some genetic mutations in the virus that suggest why that may be happening, but we do need a globally-coordinated response to get it under control,” he said.

Ko called for testing to be immediately scaled up rapidly, saying that similar to the early days of Covid-19, that there were significant gaps in surveillance.

“The cases we are seeing are just the tip of the iceberg,” he said. “The window has probably closed for us to quickly stop the outbreaks in Europe and the US, but it's not too late to stop monkeypox from causing huge damage to poorer countries without the resources to handle it.”

In the US, some experts have speculated that monkeypox might become entrenched there as the newest sexually transmitted disease, with officials estimating that 1.5 million men are at high risk of being infected.

Dr. Placide Mbala, a virologist who directs the global health department at Congo's Institute of National Biomedical Research, said he hoped any global efforts to stop monkeypox would be equitable.

Although countries including Britain, Canada, Germany and the US have ordered millions of vaccine doses, none have gone to Africa.

“The solution needs to be global,” Mbala said, adding that any vaccines sent to Africa would be used to target those at highest risk, like hunters in rural areas.

“Vaccination in the West might help stop the outbreak there, but there will still be cases in Africa,” he said.

“Unless the problem is solved here, the risk to the rest of the world will remain.” 

News Network
July 29,2022

Bengaluru, July 29: Strongly defending his government’s way of handling situation in coastal Karnataka, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai today said that special measures will be taken to clamp down on anti-social forces in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

Mr Bommai, who decided not to visit families of Muslim victims during his Dakshina Kannada trip yesterday, told reporters today that the government has taken all three murder cases -- Mohammed Masood, Praveen Nettaru, and Mohammed Fazil -- seriously. 

“The life of every citizen is important,” claimed the CM, who had wept after visiting Praveen’s family yesterday and refrained from visiting the families of Masood and Fazil.

The three murders have not only exposed communal fault lines in Dakshina Kannada, but also have exposed the communal mindset of the government. 

“I am meeting the director-general and other senior police officers to take stock of what we can do in the coastal areas of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi,” he said. “We will take some decisions for the two districts based on suggestions given by officials,” he added.
Bommai said miscreants are entering Karnataka from Kerala. “There are 55 roads from the Kerala border. We will take discuss how they need to be managed,” he said.

Hitting back at Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah for criticising the government, Bommai said, “When Siddaramaiah was there (as CM), there were 32 killings. What was he doing? It’s not right to do politics in everything.”

Ruling out the resignation of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Bommai said his government knows how to handle the situation.

“In the first murder case (Masood), we’ve arrested the accused. In other cases also, action will be taken,” he said.

Blaming the SDPI and PFI, Bommai said the previous Congress government allowed the two outfits to grow by withdrawing more than 200 cases against their workers. “They even attacked Congress MLA Tanveer Sait,” Bommai said. “Now, they’re doing their thing again.”

According to Bommai, there’s more to these murders. “This is an organised crime. These things shouldn’t happen. But, the anti-social forces are being given some encouragement, even political. They’re coming from across the Kerala border,” he said. “Wait for a few days and you’ll see the action.”

