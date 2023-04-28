Karnataka Cong chief Shivakumar springs a surprise ahead of polls

Kalaburagi, Apr 15: Congress candidate Baburao Chinchansur, who will be contesting from Gurmitkal seat in the Karnataka Assembly polls, was injured along with his driver and gunman when the car he was travelling in overturned in Kalaburagi district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.
According to the information received, Chinchansur was returning from Yadgir to Kalaburagi in his car when the driver lost control of the vehicle. In an attempt to avoid crashing against a roadside pole, he turned the vehicle on the other side, due to which the vehicle drifted and eventually overturned on the road.
The Congress candidate along with his driver and gunman were rushed to the hospital. Their condition is said to be stable, police said.
Chinchansur, who was a BJP MLC, quit the ruling party and resigned from the legislative council to join the Congress last month. He will be contesting the Assembly election slated for May 10 on a Congress ticket.
Baburao Chinchansur has been elected as MLA for 5 terms, 3 terms from Chittapur Assembly constituency (1989, 1994 and 1999), 2 terms from Gurmitkal Assembly constituency (2008-2013 & 2013-2018).
He was the Minister for Textiles Ports & Inland Transport K. Siddaramaiah led Indian National Congress Karnataka Government. After losing in 2018 Karnataka Legislative Assembly election, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on 29 August 2018.
After joining BJP in 2018, On 30 July 2022, BJP gave a ticket to Chinchansur for MLC by-polls. On 5th August 2022, he unopposed got elected as a Member of Karnataka Legislative Council (The Upper House of the Karnataka Legislature). Later on 20 March 2023, he resigned from his post.
On 22 March 2023, Baburao Chinchansur joined Indian National Congress in the presence of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D. K. Shivakumar (two days after resigning from the MLC post).
