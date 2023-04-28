  1. Home
  Karnataka Cong chief Shivakumar springs a surprise ahead of polls

Karnataka Cong chief Shivakumar springs a surprise ahead of polls

News Network
April 28, 2023

DKS.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 28: DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress head who is facing a tough struggle from the BJP in his Kanakapura seat, has managed to get Narayana Gowda, a prominent JD(S) politician, to join the party.

Gowda ran against Shivakumar in the 2018 elections and received 47,643 votes. The BJP has fielded R. Ashoka, the current Minister of Revenue and the party's Vokkaliga face. This time, the JD(S) has fielded BR Ramachandra.

Shivakumar, who aspires to be the CM candidate if Congress is elected, wants to win elections by a landslide. However, the contest would be difficult for Shivakumar because Ashoka is completely sponsored by the BJP and the JD(S) candidate has a traditional vote bank in this constituency.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 24,2023

gundlupet.jpg

Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s key strategist Amit Shah began his campaign in the Old Mysuru region, on Monday, April 24.

Amit Shah offered prayers to idol of Chamundeshwari atop Chamundi Hill, on Monday morning. 

He then held roadshow in Gundlupet of Chamarajanagar district. Thousands of people had gathered in Gundlupet, swaying the BJP flags to welcome their leader.

The roadshow began from the new bus stand in Gundlupet. The 1.5-km long roadshow took more than 45 minutes to cover the stretch.

The vehicle used during the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra was used for the roadshow also. Shah was accompanied by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and BJP Gundlupet candidate C S Niranjan Kumar.

Addressing the crowd, Amit Shah said, BJP will win all the four assembly seats in Chamarajanagar and will come to power in the state again.

Earlier, he was welcomed at Mysuru airport by MLA S A Ramadass, MP Pratap Simha and other leaders of the BJP. 

He proceeded to Chamundi Hill and offered prayers accompanied by the leaders. 

Amit Shah's poll campaign from Old Mysuru Region is to strengthen the party, which is said to be a strong fort of JD(S), followed by Congress. 

He will begin the roadshow from Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district and campaigns for the party candidate C S Niranjan Kumar.

It may be mentioned that Congress too began its 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Gundlupet taluk.

From Gundlupet, he will leave for Sakleshpur and hold a roadshow campaigning for the party candidate Cement Manjunatha. He will later proceed to Hubballi. 

News Network
April 21,2023

ananya.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 21: Ananya K A, who secured first rank in commerce stream in II PU exams - 2023 by scoring an impressive 600 out of 600 marks, generously gives credit of her achievement to her teachers. 

 “It is not my effort alone. The teachers at Alva’s PU College and Chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation Dr Mohan Alva have been supportive throughout. I was attentive during class hours and was consistent in my marks in the exams conducted at the college,” she said.

“I have utilised my study hours from 4.45 am to 6 am in the hostel effectively. After my CS coaching in the evening, I used to read till 10.30 pm. I used to study regularly,” she said.

Hailing from Kushalnagar in Kodagu district, she is the daughter of Ashok K E, an ex-serviceman and Nalini, a government school teacher. 

“I am happy for my daughter’s achievement,” said the elated mother. Even when the results were announced, she was in the college attending coaching classes.

News Network
April 15,2023

chinch.jpg

Kalaburagi, Apr 15: Congress candidate Baburao Chinchansur, who will be contesting from Gurmitkal seat in the Karnataka Assembly polls, was injured along with his driver and gunman when the car he was travelling in overturned in Kalaburagi district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

According to the information received, Chinchansur was returning from Yadgir to Kalaburagi in his car when the driver lost control of the vehicle. In an attempt to avoid crashing against a roadside pole, he turned the vehicle on the other side, due to which the vehicle drifted and eventually overturned on the road.

The Congress candidate along with his driver and gunman were rushed to the hospital. Their condition is said to be stable, police said.

Chinchansur, who was a BJP MLC, quit the ruling party and resigned from the legislative council to join the Congress last month. He will be contesting the Assembly election slated for May 10 on a Congress ticket.

Baburao Chinchansur has been elected as MLA for 5 terms, 3 terms from Chittapur Assembly constituency (1989, 1994 and 1999), 2 terms from Gurmitkal Assembly constituency (2008-2013 & 2013-2018).

 He was the Minister for Textiles Ports & Inland Transport K. Siddaramaiah led Indian National Congress Karnataka Government.  After losing in 2018 Karnataka Legislative Assembly election, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on 29 August 2018.

After joining BJP in 2018, On 30 July 2022, BJP gave a ticket to Chinchansur for MLC by-polls. On 5th August 2022, he unopposed got elected as a Member of Karnataka Legislative Council (The Upper House of the Karnataka Legislature). Later on 20 March 2023, he resigned from his post.

On 22 March 2023, Baburao Chinchansur joined Indian National Congress in the presence of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D. K. Shivakumar (two days after resigning from the MLC post).

