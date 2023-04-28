Karnataka Cong chief Shivakumar springs a surprise ahead of polls

Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s key strategist Amit Shah began his campaign in the Old Mysuru region, on Monday, April 24.

Amit Shah offered prayers to idol of Chamundeshwari atop Chamundi Hill, on Monday morning.

He then held roadshow in Gundlupet of Chamarajanagar district. Thousands of people had gathered in Gundlupet, swaying the BJP flags to welcome their leader.

The roadshow began from the new bus stand in Gundlupet. The 1.5-km long roadshow took more than 45 minutes to cover the stretch.

The vehicle used during the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra was used for the roadshow also. Shah was accompanied by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and BJP Gundlupet candidate C S Niranjan Kumar.

Addressing the crowd, Amit Shah said, BJP will win all the four assembly seats in Chamarajanagar and will come to power in the state again.

Earlier, he was welcomed at Mysuru airport by MLA S A Ramadass, MP Pratap Simha and other leaders of the BJP.

He proceeded to Chamundi Hill and offered prayers accompanied by the leaders.

Amit Shah's poll campaign from Old Mysuru Region is to strengthen the party, which is said to be a strong fort of JD(S), followed by Congress.

He will begin the roadshow from Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district and campaigns for the party candidate C S Niranjan Kumar.

It may be mentioned that Congress too began its 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Gundlupet taluk.

From Gundlupet, he will leave for Sakleshpur and hold a roadshow campaigning for the party candidate Cement Manjunatha. He will later proceed to Hubballi.