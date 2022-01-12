  1. Home
Karnataka Congress suspends 'Walk for Water' amid covid surge

News Network
January 13, 2022

Benagluru, Jan 13: The Karnataka Congress on Thursday suspended its Mekedatu foot march amid surging Covid-19 cases in the country.

“We are temporarily stalling our foot march. Once the third wave subsides, we will resume our March from Ramanagara,” says Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah.

The party was holding a 10-day padayatra or 'Walk for Water' demanding a balancing reservoir across Cauvery river at Mekedatu in Ramanagara district.

Several party leaders, including Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, tested positive for Covid-19. 

coastaldigest.com news network
January 2,2022

Udupi, Jan 2: The row over wearing the headscarf at the Government PU College for Girl’s in Udupi is likely to continue as the authorities concerned have decided not to fulfil the demands of Muslim girl students who want to cover their heads inside the classroom.

Principal Rudre Gowda said that a meeting was held on Saturday in the presence of college betterment committee president MLA Raghupathi Bhat and other leaders. 

Deputy director, department of PU education Maruthi, Udupi town police and parents of the students were present. The parents have reportedly agreed to the decision. 

It was decided that the college has no problem with women wearing the headscarf or burkha when they are in the campus premises, but they will have to follow the college rules inside the classroom.

Campus Front of India representatives, along with the students and a few parents, held a press conference and demanded action against the principal, and said that the students must be allowed to wear the headscarf inside the classroom. 

“The meeting held at the college on Saturday was one-sided. They did not pay heed to the request of parents. The issue was raised last year, but due to the lockdown, it was not taken up further. A memorandum on the issue was also handed over to the ADC and DDPU, recently,” they said.

Meanwhile, about six students maintained that they will enter the classroom only if they are allowed to wear the headscarf.

News Network
December 31,2021

The restriction of upper age limit has been cancelled so as to facilitate the elderly intending Pilgrims to make online application for Haj-2022, according to Telangana State Hajj committee Executive Director Janab B. Shafiullah.

Subsequently, the pilgrims above the earlier notified age limit 65 years are eligible to submit online applications for Haj – 2022 including those above the age of 70+ years, Shafiullah said in a statement here.

He also said the applications of 70 plus intending pilgrims will be registered under Reserved Category as per the Orders of Haj Committee of India.

He said only those applicants will be eligible for Reserved Category, who have “Never”performed Haj in their entire lifetime, either through Haj Committee of India or Private Tour Operator or by any other means. An applicant who completes 70 years or more as on May 31,2022 (applicants who were born on or before May 31, 1952) along with One companion will be registered under this category.

Companion is a must and no 70 plus applicant alone will be registered under this category, he said.

The companion should be an immediate relative namely Husband/ Wife/ Brother/ Sister/ Son/ Daughter or Grandson / Granddaughter or Son- in-law / Daughter-in-law or Nephew / Niece. No other relation will be allowed to travel as a companion, he added.

News Network
December 30,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 30: Pro-Kannada organisations have withdrawn the 'Karnataka Bandh' scheduled to be held on 31 December following the state government's assurance to the leaders of Kannada organisations on Thursday.

Holding a meeting with the leaders of Kannada organisations in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was successful in convincing the Kannada organisations to withdraw their bandh call.

Addressing the media after the meeting with the leaders, Bommai said, "We had a long meeting with the leaders of Kannada organisations and discussed various issues. We have reiterated that the state government will always support the Kannada activists to safeguard the interests of the state and requested them to withdraw the bandh as it would severely impact the traders and other industries. Responding to our request, they have withdrawn the Karnataka Bandh. All trade and transport activities will remain as usual on Friday.

Asked whether the government has given any word on the major demand of banning Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) activities in Karnataka, Bommai replied, "I have already made our (state government) stand clear. We also explained to them the legal options that we are exploring currently and they were convinced by it."

Vatal Nagaraj, President of the Kannada Organizations Federations said, "The Chief Minister has appealed to withdraw the bandh and he has assured us of all the help in the interest of the state and language in the coming days. Hence we have withdrawn the Karnataka Bandh scheduled to be held on 31 December."

Meanwhile, the Pro-Kannada activists led by Praveen Kumar Shetty of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike had a tough time in convincing Vatal Nagaraj to withdraw the bandh initially. Nagaraj was reportedly hellbent on continuing with the Bandh regardless of the support. However, with CM Bommai holding talks with the Kannada leaders, the confusion over the bandh was cleared.

