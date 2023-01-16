  1. Home
Karnataka: Contractors Association alleges harassment by ministers, BJP MLAs for bribe

News Network
January 17, 2023

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Contractors’ Association has alleged that they are being pestered by the Ministers and ruling BJP MLAs to pay them bribe.

The Association members released before reporters here a purported conversation on WhatsApp and the audio of the conversation with the MLAs seeking money.

According to them, at least 14 MLAs and three or four Ministers were involved in the alleged extortion.

The Association working president Manjunath accused an MLA with arm-twisting an assistant executive engineer to collect bribe from the contractors.

He claimed that he paid money to the MLA directly and also through engineers. “I’ve been giving the bribe to the BJP MLA in installments since 2019,” Manjunath alleged.

The contractor claimed that he had paid Rs 20 lakh for a hospital construction work, Rs 12.5 lakh for PWD work, Rs 10 lakh during the COVID first wave and Rs 12 lakh during the second.

This apart, he paid Rs 22 lakh for the formation of a residential layout and for its approval from a competent authority in Chitradurga.

Manjunath charged the said MLA with demanding Rs 30 lakh as ‘advance commission.’ The Association’s charges come at a time when the Congress mounted an attack on the BJP accusing it of running an alleged 40 per cent commission government.

The Congress has been referring to an incident wherein a contractor committed suicide accusing the then Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per commission.

The BJP, however, dismissed the allegations by saying there were no credible evidences to act on its partymen. 

News Network
January 2,2023

New Delhi, Jan 2: The father with money in the bank but none to pay vendors for his daughter’s wedding, the retailer scrounging for funds to keep business going, the house help who didn’t get a salary for two months.

On Monday, these and many other similar tales of hardship became alive again, when the Supreme Court upheld the government's November 8, 2016 decision to demonetise Rs 1000 and Rs 500 denomination notes.

The decision, touted by the government to be a 'surgical attack' on black money, missed its mark by a great margin and became the bane of the daily-wage labourers and poor Indians, a section which relies almost exclusively on cash.

To 38-year-old house help Parvesh, even the mere mention of the word 'notebandi' sends a shiver down her spine.

The single mother of a 20-year-old son said she was forced to work without a salary for almost two months and went empty stomach for days at a stretch.

"It was the worst time of my life. Worse than even Covid-19, because during the Covid there was at least some help from the government and society at large. But during demonetisation, we are left alone to suffer," said Parvesh.

"I mean how can I expect my employer to help me when he himself was struggling with money?" she said, having little to no idea about Monday's Supreme Court verdict.

The SC in its verdict said the decision-making process behind the 2016 demonetisation was "not flawed."

In a five-judge bench, four judges voted in favour of upholding the note-ban decision-making whereas one judge dissented.

The pain was not limited to the poor, and the middle class too struggled to understand the withdrawal rules that cascaded with everyday regularity in the wake of demonetisation. Nor was it any more inured to the agony of standing in the unending queues before the ATMs, which too often ran out of cash, and too early.

Many small-scale businesses are still reeling from demonetisation.

"Our business relies on cash and this makes it impossible for us to function properly and run our business. A limited time was given by the government to exchange the cash left with us, we were in continuous confusion about whether we should do business or stand in long queues for hours to get our cash exchanged," Manish Shah, a Surat-based retailer, recounted.

"The whole business cycle was disrupted in the entire country," he added.

For Jammu-based Rajendra Gupta, the cash crunch due had turned the once-in-a-lifetime occasion of his only daughter's wedding into a nightmare.

He recalled how he was made to beg for his own hard-earned money to pay the vendors so that preparations could go on without a hitch.

"I didn't have enough money to pay the vendors. There was a limitation on how much money you could withdraw from banks. And then the government's continuous flip-flop on rules and regulations and whatnot," he said.

An unprecedented rush at her workplace with hundreds scrambling to get inside was the last thing Taniya Sharma, then a trainee at a leading bank in New Delhi, thought she would witness in the initial days of her career.

"There were scuffles, sights of people crying, some even collapsing -- I saw it all. Those scenes continue to haunt me till today," Sharma recalled. "The verdict does little to victims of those times."

According to reports, several people died in different parts of the country while standing in queues for money withdrawal and exchange of the scrapped notes.

In March 2017, months before the status quo would return, the Union government said it had "no official report" on how many people died in queues.

"No such official report has been received," Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal had then said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha. 

News Network
January 9,2023

Bengaluru, Jan 9: Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah announced on Monday that he would contest from the Kolar constituency in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election.

“This is subject to approval of the high command,” he added.

There were speculations on where Siddaramaiah would contest from. He was looking for a “safe” seat. He currently represents Badami in north Karnataka.

News Network
January 7,2023

Bengaluru, Jan 7: Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on an elderly woman passenger in a flight on November 26, 2022 was arrested in Bengaluru by a joint team of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police, Bengaluru and Delhi police.

According to sources, Mishra was detained from his office late on Friday in Sanjay Nagar area in North Bengaluru.

The team under the supervision of S D Sharanappa, joint commissioner of police (Crime) and Delhi police detained Mishra.

Sources said that the Delhi police had contacted the city police two days ago after getting tip off that Mishra is in Bengaluru to evade his arrest. Initially, his location was traced near Whitefield area, but he was changing his locations. The team finally nabbed him in Sanjay Nagar.

A senior officer said, "we have only assisted the Delhi police in catching him. But, the interrogation will be done by Delhi police as the case was registered IGI Airport police station, Delhi. We will not interfere in their interrogation."

The FIR was registered against Mishra on January 4, based on the complaint filed by the woman. 

