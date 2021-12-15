Karnataka detects 5 more cases of Omicron variant; tally reaches 8

Bengaluru, Dec 16: As many as five more cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus were reported in Karnataka on Thursday, said state health minister K Sudhakar.

"Five more cases of Omicron have been detected in Karnataka today: 19 yr male returning from UK, 36 yr male returning from Delhi, 70 yr female returning from Delhi, 52 yr male returning from Nigeria, 33 yr male returning from South Africa," Sudhakar tweeted.

All the patients were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with the Covishield vaccine, according to the state health department.

The country's first two Omicron cases – a South African national who has left the country and a local doctor with no travel history – were detected in Karnataka on 2 December.

A 34-year-old Bengaluru native who returned to the city following a business trip in South Africa had become the third case on 12 December.