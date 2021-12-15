Karnataka detects 5 more cases of Omicron variant; tally reaches 8

  1. Home
December 16, 2021

Bengaluru, Dec 16: As many as five more cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus were reported in Karnataka on Thursday, said state health minister K Sudhakar.

"Five more cases of Omicron have been detected in Karnataka today: 19 yr male returning from UK, 36 yr male returning from Delhi, 70 yr female returning from Delhi, 52 yr male returning from Nigeria, 33 yr male returning from South Africa," Sudhakar tweeted.

All the patients were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with the Covishield vaccine, according to the state health department. 

The country's first two Omicron cases – a South African national who has left the country and a local doctor with no travel history – were detected in Karnataka on 2 December.

A 34-year-old Bengaluru native who returned to the city following a business trip in South Africa had become the third case on 12 December.

December 15,2021

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday, December 15, strongly defended the lathi-charge against by the police on Tuesday in Uppinangady wherein dozens of activists of Popular Front of India suffered injuries.  

He assured the Legislative Assembly that the government would hand out "merciless" treatment towards people disturbing peace and harmony, especially in coastal areas where communal incidents are reportedly on the rise.  

"Police have a free hand to take action as per law. Our police are responding seriously to such incidents irrespective of the religion of the perpetrators of communal incidents," Jnanendra said, requesting people to cooperate with the government in the maintenance of peace. 

Jnanendra said the police themselves were attacked in Uppinangady by a crowd involving 300-400 people to retaliate arrests that were made in a case. "We will have to take strict action in such cases," he said. 

December 15,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 15: Amid high drama in Karnataka Legislative Council, 15 Congress MLCs were suspended on charge of 'bad behaviour'. They were protesting in the Well of the House. 

Council chairperson Basavaraj Horatti suspended the following MLCs:

SR Patil
M Narayanaswamy
BK Hariprasad
Pratapchandra Shetty
CM Ibrahim
Nazeer Ahmed
RB Timmapur
Basavaraj Patil Itagi
Aravinda Kumar Arali
UB Venkatesh
MA Gopalaswamy
CM Lingappa
Veena achaiah
PR Ramesh
Harish Kumar 

December 5,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 5: The Karnataka health department has increased vigilance on prevailing Covid situation in four districts of the state as the Union government in a letter has warned of rising cases in these districts and urged the state government to initiate action.

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan in his letter to the state, said that Tumakuru district has seen 152 per cent spike in Covid cases which have witnessed a jump from 46 on November 19 to 116 on December 2.

Dharwad saw a rise of 21 per cent, Bengaluru Urban 19 per cent and Mysuru 16.5 per cent. The letter says steps have to be taken to contain the infection and reduce the fatality. It also emphasised to adopt test, track, treat and vaccinate method and follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

The letter has also directed the state health department to send all positive samples for genomic sequencing quickly. It also talks about enhanced surveillance of international arrivals, monitoring of emerging hotspots, prompt contact tracing and monitoring for 15 days.

The state health department is worried as Covid cases exploded in colleges and educational institutions of these districts. However, swift actions by district authorities have prevented Covid infections from spreading further. Sources say, though in small proportion, increasing cases of Covid-19 in the state has become a cause of worry for the health authorities.

