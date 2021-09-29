  1. Home
Karnataka docs remove 8kg plus tumour on 31-yr-old man's face

News Network
September 30, 2021

Bengaluru, Sept 30: In yet another medical feat, a team of doctors at Aster CMI Hospital in Karnataka’s capital successfully removed a humongous tumor from a 31-year-old Manbodh Bagh from Odisha.

He had been suffering from a rare condition, plexiform neurofibroma, a benign tumor of peripheral nerves since childhood. As a result of this condition, he developed a tumor on his face, and it grew as he aged.

The tumor was massive, weighing more than 8 kg and was a bulky mass drooping from the right side of his face.

He faced humiliation from several people due to his looks and had visited multiple hospitals earlier for partial resection of the tumor.

However, he was denied surgery as his chance of survival was bleak if they had gone ahead with his surgery due to the risk of torrential bleeding.

At a major hospital in Odisha, his case was reviewed, surgery was attempted and was later abandoned due to uncontrolled bleeding.

"In the hope of getting the tumor removed, I had consulted various doctors and visited multiple hospitals but all in vain. I was hesitant and shy to go outdoors due to the tumor. My life had become miserable," Manbodh said.

Manbodh’s condition became his source of misery and he desperately wanted to get rid of it. His hope soon arrived in the form of few well-wishers, the Newslions Media Network Pvt Ltd facilitated the treatment along with Milaap through a crowdfunding effort to provide him this life-changing surgery of multiple sittings.

Post this, he visited Aster CMI Hospital in Bengaluru for treatment where his condition was evaluated carefully, and his case subsequently accepted.

"Finally, I came to know about Aster CMI Hospital and consulted the doctors here. They assured me of the best treatment and removal of this tumor.

Newslions Media Network Pvt Ltd & Milaap crowdfunding platform also came forward to support me. I am elated and no words are enough to express my joy. I am thankful to all the doctors at the hospital who have given me a second chance to live again," Manbodh said.

Manbodh had to undergo 16 different surgical procedures over a period of six months to get rid of the tumor by a team of doctors at Aster CMI.

The huge tumor was on the right side of face, head and neck, and infiltrated into the right orbit and completely engulfed the right eye. This made the surgical removal difficult and risky.

Dr Ravi Gopal Varma, who conducted surgery on Manbodh, said dealing with such highly complex cases often requires different modalities of treatment and a multi-disciplinary approach.

The team however was able to remove the tumor and restore the facial bone which was made possible due to the highly skilled doctors, backed by state-of-the-art infrastructure and world-class medical equipment required for safe and secure surgery, he said.

Aster CMI Hospital's Dr Madhusudan said after removing the tumor, Manbodh was taken for reconstruction surgery after 48 hours.

Most of his facial skin had to be removed as the tumor was densely adherent, resulting in a large composite skin and soft tissue defect over the entire right half of the face, he said.

The entire reconstruction surgery was done in two stages by using three flaps skin and muscles of both his thighs as well as the right forearm, Dr Madhusudan said.

Milaap Co-founder and President Anoj Vishwanathan said over 8700 donors across the globe helped Manbodh to get the long-awaited treatment.

News Network
September 23,2021

CEOs.jpg

Washington, Sept 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he would highlight economic opportunities in India during his meetings with CEOs in Washington.

On Thursday, the prime minister is scheduled to hold one-on-one meetings with the top five American CEOs.

Two of them are Indian Americans -- Shantanu Narayen from Adobe and Vivek Lall from General Atomics. The three others being Cristiano E Amon from Qualcomm, Mark Widmar from First Solar, and Stephen A Schwarzman from Blackstone.

“Landed in Washington DC. Over the next two days, will be meeting President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Prime Ministers Scott Morrison from Australia and Yoshihide Suga from Japan," he tweeted.

“Will attend the Quad meeting and would also interact with leading CEOs to highlight economic opportunities in India,” he said.

The prime minister's meeting with American CEOs from five different key areas is reflective of the priorities of his government.

While Narayen reflects the IT and digital priority that the Indian government is pushing for, Modi’s meeting with Lall is significant as General Atomics is not only the pioneer in military drone technologies but also the world’s top manufacturer of state-of-the-art military drones, which the US shares only with its key allies and partners.

India is in the process of procuring a significant number of drones for the three branches of its armed forces. It has also leased a few drones from General Atomics.

Jakarta-born Vivek Lall, now based out of California, for over a decade has been instrumental in major bilateral defence deals worth around $18 billion, as India and the US take steps to forge a new relationship in which defence trade is a key pillar.

The meeting with chip giant Cristiano Amon assumes significance, given India’s push for the 5G technology to be safe and secure.

The San Diego-based company creates semiconductors, software, and services related to wireless technology.

A world leader in 3G, 4G, and next-generation wireless technology innovations for more than 30 years, Qualcomm is now pioneering its way to 5G with a new era of intelligent products that are revolutionising industries, including automotive, computing, and IoT.

India is looking for a major investment from Qualcomm.

As India is taking gigantic steps in the use of solar power to meet its energy needs, the meeting with Mark Widmar is important as First Solar is a leading global provider of comprehensive photovoltaic (“PV”) solar solutions, which use its advanced module and system technology.

Early this summer, the Arizona-based company announced to add 3.3 GW of capacity in a new facility in India at an estimated cost of USD684 million.

Stephen A. Schwarzman is Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of Blackstone, one of the world’s leading investment firms investing capital on behalf of pension funds, large institutions and individuals.

In March this year, Blackstone announced that funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate have acquired Embassy Industrial Parks from Warburg Pincus and Embassy Group, in one of India’s largest logistics transactions.  
 

News Network
September 23,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 23: The number of ‘illegal’ foreigners living in Karnataka is two times more than those whose visa has expired, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has told the Legislative Assembly. 

According to written replies tabled by Jnanendra in the Assembly, Karnataka has 683 ‘illegal’ foreigners. However, foreigners with an expired visa living in Karnataka are just 260.  This either suggests India’s porous borders or poor data-keeping on the part of the state government. 

Number wise, Bengaluru tops with most of 622 foreigners who continue to stay even after the expiry of their Visa period, followed by Hubballi- Dharwad-18, Mysuru-16 and Ramanagar-11. While KGF has 7 illegal foreigners, Mangaluru (city police) - 3 and 1 in each of Bagalkot, Bidar, Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada (rural police), Uttara Kannada and Vijayapura.

Of the 683 ‘illegal’ foreigners or immigrants, only 53 have been identified as Bangladeshi nationals, Jnanendra said. A majority of these 683 foreigners are in Bengaluru (619). A total of 112 cases for various offences have been lodged against them. 

Jnanendra said the government had filed 88 cases against foreigners whose visa has expired since 2019. Also, 103 such foreigners have been deported. Some are kept in a detention centre as directed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. 

“To curb the illegal stay of immigrants, a Special Task Force has been constituted in every city and district. Personnel belonging to the special team and the police are constantly working to identify illegal immigrants,” Jnanendra said, adding that lookout circulars are issued against immigrants who are on the run. 

The presence of foreigners is also linked with the drugs business, Jnanendra’s written replies suggest. In this connection, police stations have been asked to track information on foreigners and “special operations are conducted to take strict action against those who are indulging in (drugs).” 

News Network
September 18,2021

The US military has admitted killing 10 Afghan civilians, including seven children, in a drone strike last month. Washington has previously claimed that those who killed were terrorists.

The Pentagon had maintained the August 29 strike targeted a Daesh-K terrorist who posed an imminent threat to American troops at the Kabul airport, with Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley calling it a "righteous strike.”  

But on Friday, General Frank McKenzie, the top general of US Central Command, announced at the Pentagon that the military investigation has found it killed 10 civilians and the driver and that the vehicle targeted was not a threat associated with Daesh-K, a shadowy terrorist group that emerged following the last month bomb blast at the Kabul airport.  The attack killed scores of Afghans and over a dozen Americans.

McKenzie told reporters that the US military drone strike was a "mistake" and offered an apology.

"This strike was taken in the earnest belief that it would prevent an imminent threat to our forces and the evacuees at the airport, but it was a mistake and I offer my sincere apology," he said.

McKenzie added that he is "fully responsible for this strike and this tragic outcome."

Some media outlets had reported that the US drone strike apparently targeted the wrong man, killing an innocent Afghan aid worker along with members of his family, but the top US general described the attack as "righteous".

"At the time of the strike, I was confident that the strike had averted an imminent threat to our forces at the airport," McKenzie told reporters. "Our investigation now concludes that the strike was a tragic mistake."

