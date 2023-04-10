Karnataka eager to dethrone BJP; Cong will regain coastal belt: MP

  1. Home
News Network
April 10, 2023

Mangaluru, Apr 10: Rajya Sabha MP L Hanumanthaiah said that the results of assembly elections in Karnataka will be an indicator of prospects for political parties in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, he said that the people in Karnataka are waiting for the elections to remove the BJP from power. He exuded confidence Congress would regain coastal belt of Karnataka.  

“People are eager to dethrone the BJP government which is mired in 40% commission corruption. The BJP government is responsible for the confusion over the reservation policies in the state. The reservation policy of the government has no clarity. Meanwhile, people are also embarrassed over the inefficiency of the government and other corruptions. The Congress is confident that it will win majority in the state assembly elections,” Hanumanthaiah said.

“The Congress has already released two lists of candidates for polls and is all set to release third list in the next two or three days. However, the BJP could not release even their first list of candidates,” he said.

Calling the BJP a political party that does not believe in clean politics, the Congress MP said that the party chooses to gain majority through backdoor. “People should not give opportunity for horse trading during this election. The BJP has been using the IT and ED agencies to target the opposition and thereby weaken it. The BJP’s conspiracy to win the elections through such methods will not work in Karnataka,” he said.

Alleging that the BJP does not believe in parliamentary debates and discussions, he said, “No major discussions were held in the parliament during the budget session. They are engaged in hate politics.”

On rebel issues in the Congress, Hanumanthaiah said that KPCC President DK Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah have been talking to rebel candidates. “All issues are likely to be resolved shortly,” the MP said.

On controversy regarding the selection of candidate in Sullia constituency, he said the Congress has considered winnability and social justice as yardsticks while announcing candidates.

News Network
March 28,2023

Bengaluru, Mar 28: Withdrawal of 4 per cent reservation for Muslim community by the ruling BJP government is likely to snowball into a crisis-situation in the poll-bound Karnataka.

As the major political parties engage in a war of words over the issue, members of the Muslim community came out in the open on Tuesday to protest against the BJP government's decision.

The ruling BJP had withdrawn reservation of Muslims under 2B category and sent a proposal to the Centre. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced that the 4 per cent quota for Muslim will be given to Lingayats and Vokkaligas.

Chief Minister Bommai maintained that the reservation quota for Muslims will be intact as they will be moved to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota.

Muslim groups and political parties have come to the streets lately demanding that their quota should remain untouched. The protests have been staged in Belagavi, Chitradurga and Mandya cities of Karnataka.

The Minority Unit of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and Muslim community members had taken out a protest march in Belagavi. The agitators raised slogans against the ruling BJP party. They had also submitted a memorandum to the District Commissioner's office.

Members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) staged a protest on the road in Chitradurga raising slogans against the government. SDPI had built a platform near DC Circle for the protest. As the police denied permission, the protest was staged on the road.

Various Muslim organisations and SDPI staged a protest against withdrawal of reservation. The protest was staged near the Vishveshvaraya statue in Mandya.

Former CM and JD (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy raised a concern that what if Muslim community takes to the streets like the Banjara community? Who will be responsible for the consequences?

"I appreciate the conduct of Muslim community at this hour. The BJP government had taken decisions as per whims and fancies. If Muslim community members had come to streets angered by withdrawal of their 4 per cent reservation, innocent people would have lost their lives," he reiterated.

Kumaraswamy further stated that the national parties should not indulge in creating conflicting situations between castes. Both parties are indulging in this, he added.

The protest by Banjara community members over a new reservation decision by the BJP government turned violent in Shikaripura of Shivamogga district. The agitators had pelted stones on former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa's residence and even attacked police.

News Network
March 28,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 28: The state government’s decision to scrap four per cent reservation for Muslims and add it to the quota for the economically weaker sections (EWS) will ensure that Muslims have scope for a bigger share in the reservation, claimed BJP Dakshina Kannada district president Sudarshan Moodbidri.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, he said that Muslims will get justice through the decision taken by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

“Reservation was never based on religion. However, the Congress and others who were in power in the state gave reservation on the basis of religion only to appease a community. The 4% reservation for Muslims introduced in 1995 was anti-constitutional,” Sudarshan said.

Further, he lauded the state government for hiking reservation for SC/ST and also internal quota for the SC. He said Lambanis have been given a bigger share in the reservation. “The state cabinet has recommended a 6% internal quota for SC (Left), 5.5% for SC (Right), 4.5% for Banjara, Bhovi, Korcha, Kuruma, and 1% for others. Many of these communities were deprived of the benefits of reservation all these years. The government’s decision will benefit them in a big way,” he said.

“The BJP is well prepared for the election in Dakshina Kannada that the party workers have already completed one round of campaign in each booth. Besides, booth-level campaigns, meetings of all committees from booth committees to page pramukhs, also have been held,” he said, adding that the Vijayasankalpa rallies have boosted the morale of party workers in the district. “Party workers are active in their respective areas to ensure victory of BJP candidates,” he said.

To a query on contest by Social Democratic Party of India(SDPI), Sudarshan said that the BJP’s focus will be the victory of party candidates and nothing else.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 31,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 31: In what appears to be a case of murder-cum-suicide, four members of a family including two children was found dead in a lodge room on KS Rao Road in Mangaluru on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Devendra (46), his wife Nirmala (38), and their 9-year-old twin daughters Chaithra and Chaithanya.

The family, hailing from Vijayanagar in Mysuru had taken the room on rent on March 27 and were supposed to vacate on March 30. 

While the husband was found hanging, the wife and two children were found dead in sleeping position.

A death note found in the room stated that financial problems forced them to end their lives, according to Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain.

Sleuths of Mangaluru north police station rushed to the spot. Further investigation is under way. 

