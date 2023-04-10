Karnataka eager to dethrone BJP; Cong will regain coastal belt: MP

Mangaluru, Apr 10: Rajya Sabha MP L Hanumanthaiah said that the results of assembly elections in Karnataka will be an indicator of prospects for political parties in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, he said that the people in Karnataka are waiting for the elections to remove the BJP from power. He exuded confidence Congress would regain coastal belt of Karnataka.

“People are eager to dethrone the BJP government which is mired in 40% commission corruption. The BJP government is responsible for the confusion over the reservation policies in the state. The reservation policy of the government has no clarity. Meanwhile, people are also embarrassed over the inefficiency of the government and other corruptions. The Congress is confident that it will win majority in the state assembly elections,” Hanumanthaiah said.

“The Congress has already released two lists of candidates for polls and is all set to release third list in the next two or three days. However, the BJP could not release even their first list of candidates,” he said.

Calling the BJP a political party that does not believe in clean politics, the Congress MP said that the party chooses to gain majority through backdoor. “People should not give opportunity for horse trading during this election. The BJP has been using the IT and ED agencies to target the opposition and thereby weaken it. The BJP’s conspiracy to win the elections through such methods will not work in Karnataka,” he said.

Alleging that the BJP does not believe in parliamentary debates and discussions, he said, “No major discussions were held in the parliament during the budget session. They are engaged in hate politics.”

On rebel issues in the Congress, Hanumanthaiah said that KPCC President DK Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah have been talking to rebel candidates. “All issues are likely to be resolved shortly,” the MP said.

On controversy regarding the selection of candidate in Sullia constituency, he said the Congress has considered winnability and social justice as yardsticks while announcing candidates.