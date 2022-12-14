Karnataka govt to begin home delivery of medicines from Jan 2023

Hubballi, Dec 14: The Karnataka government has decided to distribute medicines at the doorsteps of diabetes, BP and TB patients, to set up health clinics exclusively for women, and to conduct free eye check up and treatment for citizens above 60 years of age, from the month of January.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Health Minister K Sudhakar made announcements in this regard, in Hubballi on Wednesday, during the launch of 'Namma Clinic' urban health and wellness centres.

"We have decided to open clinics exclusively for women. Eye check-up for people above 60 years of age would be launched in January, while treatment including surgery and aspects would also be provided to the needy. We are also designing a Rs 500 crore programme to provide cochlear implants for the born-deaf," Bommai said.

After inaugurating 114 'Namma Clinics' virtually from Hubballi, he said all 438 clinics across the state would be inaugurated by the end of January. The number of services offered at 'Namma Clinics' would be increased, laboratories would also be upgraded, and the amount required for the upgradation of these clinics would be reserved in the next budget, he added.

Bommai also suggested the Health Department to expand the health check-up programme for all children across the state.

A total of 100 primary health centres (PHCs) in 100 aspirational taluks are being upgraded into community health centres (CHCs) at a cost of Rs 10 crore each, and each CHC would have 30 beds. In Kalyana Karnataka region, 42 new PHCs would be set up. All these centres would have telemedicine facility also, Bommai said, adding that the number of dialysis and chemotherapy cycles are also doubled for the benefit of patients.

"We want to add 1,000 more Janaushadhi centres in the state in one year," he added.

Health Minister K Sudhakar announced that the scheme to deliver medicines at the doorsteps of diabetes, BP and TB patients free of cost would begin in January, while 'Ayushmati clinics' for women would also be inaugurated next month.

Dr Sudhakar also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate in the programme to distribute 1.20 crore AB-ArK cards next month.