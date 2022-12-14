  1. Home
  Karnataka govt to begin home delivery of medicines from Jan 2023

News Network
December 14, 2022

Hubballi, Dec 14: The Karnataka government has decided to distribute medicines at the doorsteps of diabetes, BP and TB patients, to set up health clinics exclusively for women, and to conduct free eye check up and treatment for citizens above 60 years of age, from the month of January.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Health Minister K Sudhakar made announcements in this regard, in Hubballi on Wednesday, during the launch of 'Namma Clinic' urban health and wellness centres.

"We have decided to open clinics exclusively for women. Eye check-up for people above 60 years of age would be launched in January, while treatment including surgery and aspects would also be provided to the needy. We are also designing a Rs 500 crore programme to provide cochlear implants for the born-deaf," Bommai said.

After inaugurating 114 'Namma Clinics' virtually from Hubballi, he said all 438 clinics across the state would be inaugurated by the end of January. The number of services offered at 'Namma Clinics' would be increased, laboratories would also be upgraded, and the amount required for the upgradation of these clinics would be reserved in the next budget, he added.

Bommai also suggested the Health Department to expand the health check-up programme for all children across the state.

A total of 100 primary health centres (PHCs) in 100 aspirational taluks are being upgraded into community health centres (CHCs) at a cost of Rs 10 crore each, and each CHC would have 30 beds. In Kalyana Karnataka region, 42 new PHCs would be set up. All these centres would have telemedicine facility also, Bommai said, adding that the number of dialysis and chemotherapy cycles are also doubled for the benefit of patients.

"We want to add 1,000 more Janaushadhi centres in the state in one year," he added.

Health Minister K Sudhakar announced that the scheme to deliver medicines at the doorsteps of diabetes, BP and TB patients free of cost would begin in January, while 'Ayushmati clinics' for women would also be inaugurated next month.

Dr Sudhakar also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate in the programme to distribute 1.20 crore AB-ArK cards next month.

News Network
November 30,2022

Bengaluru, Nov 30: Karnataka Minister of School Education and Literacy B C Nagesh reacting to the recent controversy following an assistant professor referring to a Muslim student as “Kasab”, felt that it is “not so serious”.

He also sought to know why names from a particular community became a national issue, but names like “Ravana” or “Shakuni” which are so commonly used for referring, does not become an issue at all.

“It is unfortunate, the incident shouldn’t have taken place, the teacher should not have used that name. But I also feel that it is not such (a) serious thing, because we use the name of Ravana for many students many times, we also use the name of Shakuni many times, but that doesn’t become an issue at all,” Nagesh said.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “Why the name of (a person) who belongs to a particular community becomes an issue, I don’t know. Though the issue has been taken seriously and action has been taken against the teacher. But, why some names become a national issue, I cannot understand.” On Monday, a video showing an assistant professor in Manipal calling a student by the name “Kasab”, and the student countering it, had gone viral.

Later, the professor tendered an apology. The video had gone viral on social media, and the university has debarred the faculty from classes.

News Network
December 10,2022

Bengaluru, Dec 10: Bengaluru is likely to witness light to moderate rains and cloudy skies until Sunday, due to the effect of cyclone Mandous, which crossed the coast in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. The city has been witnessing light to moderate rains since this morning.

"Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain is very likely. Surface winds are likely to be strong at times. Mist is very likely during early morning hours in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 24 and 19 Degrees Celsius respectively," India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for the next 48 hours, issued earlier on Saturday said.

According to the Met department, rainfall occurred at a few places over South Interior Karnataka and at isolated places over Coastal and North Interior Karnataka.

Forecasting light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places over South Interior Karnataka and at a few places over Coastal and North Interior Karnataka during the next 24 hours, a release said, heavy to very heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places over Bengaluru Rural, Chitradurga, Mandya, Ramanagara and Tumkur districts.

Also, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagara, Chikkaballapura, Mysuru, Kolar, Kodagu, Chikamagalur and Hassan districts, it added. 

News Network
December 14,2022

Bengaluru, Dec 14: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra stated that there is no need for a separate law to curb so called 'love jihad' cases in Karnataka. He however added that the government would not ignore the demand for it. 

'Love jihad' is a propaganda term used by Sangh Parivar to target Muslim men in case they marry Hindu girls.  

The minister told media persons here on Wednesday that RSS and other Hindu organisations have sought a separate law in this regard. But the existing anti-religious conversion law is adequate enough to contain such cases. However, the government would look into the demand. 

He said each citizen in the country has the right to practise the religion of his/her choice. But it should be free from force and offers. In case of religious conversion by force, family members must lodge a complaint so that police would initiate action against them. 

On the border row between Karnataka and Maharashtra, he said he is going to Delhi on December 14 to discuss the border issue with Central leaders. There is no need to give any political colour to it, he added.

