  1. Home
  2. Karnataka govt issues covid advisory, to stay vigilant in Dakshina Kannada, other border districts

Karnataka govt issues covid advisory, to stay vigilant in Dakshina Kannada, other border districts

News Network
December 19, 2023

covid.jpg

Karnataka government on Tuesday formally issued an advisory asking people above 60 years, those with comorbidities, pregnant women and lactating mothers, to wear face masks when outdoor, and to strictly avoid visiting closed, poorly ventilated spaces and crowded areas, in the wake of the current Covid-19 situation in the country and detection of JN.1 sub variant in neighbouring Kerala.

It also issued a circular instructing authorities in districts bordering Kerala and Tamil Nadu including Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, and Chamarajanagar to be vigilant, and ensure adequate testing and timely reporting of Covid cases. 

In the context of the current scenario of Covid-19 in the country and the emergence of JN.1 sub variant, the ongoing winter, and the expected crowding particularly in closed spaces during the year-end and New Year festivities, the general public are advised to comply with the precautionary measures, which are also advised by Covid-19 State Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), it said.

"All elderly (60 years and above), comorbid (particularly with kidney, heart, liver ailments, etc.), pregnant women and lactating mothers, when outdoor, shall wear face masks, and strictly avoid visiting closed, poorly ventilated spaces and crowded areas," the advisory issued by Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Services, Randeep D said.

All those with respiratory symptoms like fever, cough, cold, and running nose shall seek medical consultation early, it said, adding, they should wear face masks (covering nose and mouth) and avoid visiting closed, poorly ventilated spaces, and crowded areas.

Good personal hygiene maintenance including frequent hand washing, is necessary, the circular further said. " When unwell, stay at home, and minimise contact with other people, especially seniors and those who are vulnerable. At crowded places, particularly, if not well-ventilated, wearing a mask is advised." When travelling overseas, stay vigilant and adopt relevant travel precautions, such as wearing mask at the airport and inside aircraft and avoiding crowded areas with poor ventilation, the advisory said.

According to the circular, in view of Covid 19 cases reported in Kerala, it is essential to comply with certain preventive and proactive measures in Karnataka. At present there is no need to panic or immediately ramp up the cross border (i.e. Kerala and Tamil Nadu states) surveillance by imposing restrictions.

"However, all bordering districts of the State to Kerala and Tamil Nadu have to be vigilant and ensure adequate testing and timely reporting of Covid cases. Testing of all severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases and at least 1 in 20 influenza-like illness (ILI) cases for COVID 19 at all private and Govt. tertiary centres including those in medical colleges, should be taken up," the circular said.

It also listed the type of cases where whole genome sequencing are to be done.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 18,2023

DKS.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 18: Ruling Congress in Karnataka appears set to finalise the list of party legislators and workers to be appointed to key positions in various state-run boards and corporations, during the visit of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to New Delhi from Monday.

Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President, said a list has already been sent to Congress high command for its approval.

"We will definitely finalise it and come, we have already sent the list and proposal, as there were elections (in five states) and as there was Assembly (session) there was a delay. Both the Chief Minister and I are going, we will finalise and come," he told reporters here ahead of leaving for the national capital.

Responding to a question on the Chief Minister reportedly getting an appointment to meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he merely said, "okay, we will meet."

According to the Chief Minister's tour plan shared with the media, he will be travelling to Delhi this evening and meeting Union Ministers there on Tuesday, while his return journey has been kept open. There is no official word on his meeting with the Prime Minister yet.

In case Siddaramaiah meets the PM, he is likely to take up several key issues concerning the state including delay in release of drought relief by the Centre, party sources said.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who is travelling to Delhi ahead of the Chief Minister, will be meeting some Union Minister this evening and also on Tuesday. His return journey too has been kept open.

Congress in Karnataka had prepared a list of party legislators and workers to be appointed to key positions in various state-run boards and corporations last month, in the presence of party General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, even as there seems to be some differences among leaders over the process, with Home Minister G Parameshwara openly saying he was not consulted on the exercise.

There has been some disgruntlement and growing impatience within a section of the Congress party, with legislators, who could not make it to the Ministry and were keenly aspiring for the key posts in boards and corporations, unhappy about the delay in appointments.

Also many party men are upset over the delay in rewarding loyal workers, noting that the Congress has been in power for more than six months now.

Shivakumar had recently said that both Congress legislators and party workers would be appointed to these positions, and indicated that about 15 to 20 party MLAs and MLCs would be accommodated, and the rest would be distributed among loyal party workers.

Appointments to boards and corporations are said to be among the issues on which Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had certain differences of opinion, according to party sources.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 7,2023

CMDCM.jpg

Hyderabad, Dec 7: Anumula Revanth Reddy, chief of Telangana Congress who played a key role in the party's thumping victory in the November 30 Assembly polls, was today sworn in as the state's second Chief Minister.

Mr Reddy was administered the oath of office by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at a ceremony at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad.

Besides Mr Reddy, 11 members of his cabinet took the oath of office. This included Mallu Bhatti Vikaramarka, who was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister, and former Telangana Congress chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, among those who opposed Revanth Reddy's choice as Chief Minister. 

The eight others to join the cabinet are Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Damodar Rajanarasimha, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Dana Anasuya, Tummala Nageswar Rao, Konda Surekha and Jupally Krishna Rao.

The ceremony was attended by the Gandhi family - Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra -, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Before he took the oath of office, Mr Reddy and Mrs Gandhi held a victory lap inside the stadium in an open vehicle.

Telangana is one of the newest states of India. It was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014 with Hyderabad as its capital. Bharat Rashtra Samithi    leader K Chandrashekhar Rao served as the chief minister of the state for over nine years. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 12,2023

khargeDKS.jpg

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has taken strong exception to Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar’s opposition to releasing the report of the State caste survey conducted during Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's first term in office.

Intervening in a debate on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Bill in the parliament on Monday, Kharge, when cornered by the treasury benches on the pending caste survey report, said that “all upper-castes are united on this.”

Kharge’s response was triggered by BJP MP and former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi’s assertion that Shivakumar, while holding office, has made his opposition to the report public.

“Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has signed a memorandum that the report of the caste census should not be made public;” Modi said.

The Congress president was quick on his feet to clarify the party’s position on the issue.

“He said that our deputy CM is opposing caste census. He is doing it and they (BJP) are also doing it,” Kharge responded.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi joined the sharp exchange to underscore the differences in the Karnataka government.

“They have also warned the government that if the caste census report is made public, they will oppose it. They have said it clearly Kharge ji. You also come from Karnataka,” Joshi said.

Kharge responded to Joshi’s assertion alleging “all upper caste people are united internally on this. You are also there, and he is also there.”

After this brief exchange, Sushil Modi resumed the debate but not before challenging the Congress to make the report public.

“Kharge ji is sitting here. If he has courage, I request him to announce in this house that the caste survey report will be made public within a month,” Modi said.

I.N.D.I.A allies, especially those from UP, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu have sought to make holding a nationwide caste census a major political issue for 2024. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also backed the demand, which he reiterated during the campaign for the recently held elections to the 5 state assemblies.

After Bihar government released its caste census data, Siddaramaiah has been facing increasing pressure to disclose the findings of a parallel study called the Socio-Economic Survey.

However, the results have not been made public after leaked information suggested a shift in the perceived dominance of Vokkaligas and Lingayats.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.