  2. Karnataka govt to pay money to people as Centre blocks rice: DBT under ‘Anna Bhagya’ to be launched on July 10

July 8, 2023

Bengaluru, July 8: Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa on Saturday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under the Anna Bhagya scheme on Monday evening.

The minister also said that in 15 days the entire money would be transferred into the account of the beneficiaries.

"On July 10 at 5 pm, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will start the drive," Muniyappa told reporters in Devanahalli on the city outskirts.

Money for the Anna Bhagya scheme would be directly deposited into the accounts of beneficiaries. In 15 days, every beneficiary will get the money, the minister explained.

According to him, there are 1.29 crore (BPL) ration card holding families comprising 4.41 crore beneficiaries in the state.

Offering 10 kg rice under the Anna Bhagya scheme was one of the five pre-poll promises of the Congress government.

Of the 10 kg rice, five kg was given by the Centre to the BPL families but the Congress wanted to give an additional five kg.

However, due to the non-availability of rice, the state government decided to pay money to each beneficiary every month at the rate of Rs 34 per kg up to five kg.

Muniyappa said the state tried to get the rice but the Centre did not give. Karnataka also approached Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other states but the rates were high.

Accordingly, the state decided to pay money in place of rice till the rice is available, the minister said. 

June 24,2023

Moscow, June 26: The attempted insurrection by the chief of the Wagner private military company, Evgeny Prigozhin, amounts to a betrayal of Russia and its people, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an address to the nation on Saturday morning. He also vowed that the country’s law enforcement agencies will take decisive actions to restore order.

In a televised speech, Putin appealed to Russian service members and those “who have been drawn into this criminal gamble by deceit or threats,” without naming Prigozhin in particular.

He noted that Moscow is engaged in a historic struggle to safeguard its future while “repelling aggression from neo-Nazis and their masters” in the West.

“We are fighting for the lives and safety of our people, for our sovereignty and independence. For the right to be and remain Russia,” the president said, urging fellow citizens to join forces and put aside all the divisions that could be exploited by foreign adversaries.

Against this backdrop, Russia’s Armed Forces and other government agencies have received the necessary orders, Putin said, also pointing out that antiterrorist measures have been introduced in Moscow, Moscow Region, and a number of other areas.  

He also noted that “decisive actions will be taken to stabilize the situation in Rostov-on-Don,” in southern Russia. Earlier in the day, several media outlets shared clips of tanks moving around the city, with unidentified soldiers patrolling the streets. 

The Russian president also urged those being drawn into the insurrection to “make the only right choice and stop taking part in criminal actions.”

On Friday, Prigozhin accused the Russian Defense Ministry of launching a deadly missile strike on a Wagner Group camp, vowing retaliation. The ministry, however, dismissed the allegation, describing it as “an information provocation.”

The Russian authorities later said that they had opened a criminal investigation into the Wagner chief for allegedly calling for an armed rebellion.

July 3,2023

Mangaluru, July 3: A 22-year-old youth from Mangaluru was found dead in Talakona waterfall near Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. 

Sumant Amin, a resident of Kulai Honnakatte in Mangaluru, was pursuing his master degree in science at a prestigious college in Tamil Nadu. 

Sumant was at Talakona Waterfall for a picnic with his friends on Friday. 

He reportedly asked his friends to film a video of him diving into the Talakona Waterfall. But, he did not surface after a long time. Worried about him, his friends informed a nearby police station and the forest staff.

A rescue team reached the spot and found out that Sumanth's head was caught between two rocks underwater. His body was recovered from the pond on Saturday.

Mortal remains of Sumant were brough to his residence at Kulai on Sunday. 

Sumant was an intelligent student and of helping nature. Documentary, photography and travel were his hobbies. 

Sumant is survived by his father Suresh Amin, who works as manager at Payyanur branch of Canara Bank and mother Umakshi, who is serving as head teacher at Kenjaru government school.

June 26,2023

Haveri, June 26: Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa has stirred a controversy after he said mosques would be demolished to build temples.

Stating that temples will replace all the mosques, the senior BJP leader said, "Wherever the Mughals have demolished temples and constructed mosques, in all those places we will destroy all the mosques and temples that will come up."

"The court is already providing a survey report about Kashi Vishwanath temple, similar to what we witnessed in Ayodhya. We will also witness the same in Kashi Vishwanath and Mathura Krishna temple,” he added.

Addressing party cadres in Haveri, the former BJP minister on Saturday said that the Congress hates the Hindu religion and the party would have been exterminated if Muslims weren't there.

Eshwarappa said, "Congress hates the Hindu religion, Muslims are like an extended family to them. Congress would have been exterminated if Muslims weren't there. Congress is still in existence in Karnataka because of the Muslims."

Eshwarappa announced his retirement from electoral politics in April this year.

Upon being asked if he wanted his son to contest for his constituency, he said that he wouldn't ask the high command to give a ticket to his son and would stick to the party's decision of giving the Haveri ticket to other BJP cadres.

Earlier in April, Eshwarappa had sparked a controversy during his election speech, when he termed Azan a "headache", while it was being played at a nearby mosque. 

