  1. Home
  2. Karnataka govt warns employees of strict action if aired criticism on social media

Karnataka govt warns employees of strict action if aired criticism on social media

News Network
December 18, 2021

Bengaluru, Dec 18: The government of Karnataka, which issued an order recently restricting social media appearance of the government employees, has now directed the officers at the local level to implement the order effectively.

In the latest circular, the government has come down hard and warned the employees that any criticism of the government or any particular political party will attract action. The department of personnel and administrative reforms has directed the officers at the local level to initiate disciplinary action against such employees.

The circular issued reads: “It has come to the notice of the government that some employees have taken to websites and social media platforms to air their opinions and share their views against other employees and humiliate them by violating the Karnataka Civil Services (Behaviour) Norms 2021.

Some employees are even found posting the articles, videos and opinions on particular political parties despite clear instructions under Karnataka Civil Services (behaviour) Norms 2021.”

However, the government has exempted those who use social media to express their opinion to uphold the conditions, status of the employees, and to improve the working atmosphere.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 6,2021

dk-shivakumar.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 6: Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar said on Monday that he was sent to Tihar jail for not joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Reacting to BJP minister KS Eshwarappa's statement as to why he went to Tihar jail, Shivakumar said, "I was lodged in prison for not supporting you (BJP). I was jailed because you people were upset that I didn't join the BJP."

The Congress leader further said that there are records of what he is saying.

Shivakumar was arrested on charges of money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and was lodged in Tihar jail for 50 days in 2019.

Shivakumar questioned the ruling BJP as to why it is hesitant on implementing the Mahadayi project.

"The BJP is in power in the state as well as at the Centre, then why is the delay," he asked.

"Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai knows everything. He has handled the water resources portfolio. But his Cabinet minister Eshawarappa is talking about change of Chief Minister in the state. He also said that Karnataka is on top of the list in terms of corruption," Shivakumar said.

He also ridiculed former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa for stating that he would finish the Congress in the state.

"Yediyurappa's close aides have been raided, and he is tortured in the party every day. That is why he is venting all his frustration on the Congress. He can't do that against anyone in the BJP," Shivakumar said.

He added that BJP leaders in Karnataka are themselves creating instability in the state government.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 6,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 6: A sudden spike in the number of Covid-19 clusters in various parts of the state especially at schools and colleges has left both the education and health department officials worried. While adopting a wait-and-watch approach, Primary and Secondary Education minister B C Nagesh on Monday said that government is ready to shut down schools if the numbers continue to increase.

Dropping a hint about the likely decision by the state government in a few days, the minister told media persons that the safety of kids is the utmost priority. “Our top priority would be well being of the kids. If the situation turns worse, we are ready to shut down schools,” the minister clarified.

However, the minister further explained that the department is already considering alternative modes of classes for kids in such emergency scenarios. “As of now there is no such fear and even parents need not panic. In fact, during examinations, we adopt stringent Covid protocols as it is known that we allow only one student per desk.” 

The minister also said that he would personally visit a few of the schools and has sought a report already. “We are even thinking of issuing a separate advisory to residential schools,” he revealed.

In the meantime, the number of infected kids has shot up to 107 at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya cluster in Koppa taluk of Chikkamagalur. Out of the 38 confirmed Covid positive cases, there are 35 students and three staffers of the school.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 5,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 5: The Karnataka health department has increased vigilance on prevailing Covid situation in four districts of the state as the Union government in a letter has warned of rising cases in these districts and urged the state government to initiate action.

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan in his letter to the state, said that Tumakuru district has seen 152 per cent spike in Covid cases which have witnessed a jump from 46 on November 19 to 116 on December 2.

Dharwad saw a rise of 21 per cent, Bengaluru Urban 19 per cent and Mysuru 16.5 per cent. The letter says steps have to be taken to contain the infection and reduce the fatality. It also emphasised to adopt test, track, treat and vaccinate method and follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

The letter has also directed the state health department to send all positive samples for genomic sequencing quickly. It also talks about enhanced surveillance of international arrivals, monitoring of emerging hotspots, prompt contact tracing and monitoring for 15 days.

The state health department is worried as Covid cases exploded in colleges and educational institutions of these districts. However, swift actions by district authorities have prevented Covid infections from spreading further. Sources say, though in small proportion, increasing cases of Covid-19 in the state has become a cause of worry for the health authorities.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.