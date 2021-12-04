  1. Home
  2. Karnataka govt's decision to provide eggs to school children sparks row

Karnataka govt's decision to provide eggs to school children sparks row

News Network
December 5, 2021

Bengaluru, Dec 5: The Karnataka government has begun distribution of eggs to school children in seven districts of the state where the malnourishment indicator is alarming from December 1. The decision has angered a section of society who are demanding that eggs shouldn’t be distributed inside schools as it encourages discrimination among school going children.

Another section supporting egg supplements to school children claims that this project should not stop as protein supplement is badly needed by the students. They say children who have easier access to better nutrition have better education outcomes.

The BJP-JD (S) coalition government in 2007, then headed by HD Kumaraswamy, had rolled back its project of distributing eggs to school children, succumbing to pressure from Brahmin groups. However, it is to be seen how the BJP government responds to the issue now.

Education Minister BC Nagesh said that the scheme has been implemented with people opposing and favouring it. "There is no substitution for egg as such. There is soyabean, but children won't eat it. The project has been implemented with an intention to address malnutrition among children," he stated.

From December 1, the Karnataka government has started providing boiled eggs and bananas to children studying in government aided schools, aged between six and 15 years and suffering from malnutrition, anaemia and deficiency of proteins.

As many as 14,44,322 students studying in the first standard to the eighth standard in Bidar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Koppal, Ballary and Vijayapura districts would be the beneficiaries. The programme will end in March 2022.

Yadgir district has 74 per cent of students suffering from malnutrition and anaemia. Kalaburagi (72.4 per cent), Ballary (72.3 per cent), Koppal (70.7 per cent), Raichur (70.6 per cent), Bidar (69.1 per cent) and 68 per cent of students in Vijayapura were found to be malnourished.

However, the move by the government is facing stiff opposition. Channa Basavananda Swamiji, National President of Lingayat Dharma Mahasabha, has demanded a rollback of the decision. "There is uniformity among school-going children in terms of dress code, syllabus. There shouldn't be discrimination in terms of food. The government should provide food which is acceptable to all," he said.

"We are discussing a future course of action considering the prevailing Covid situation in the state, and a decision will be taken. Fifteen seers are gathered to discuss the issue," he stated.

Niranjan Aradhya, a development educationist and a former faculty of National Law School of India University, described the opposition to providing eggs to students as a ploy to divide the country based on food. "The government shouldn't succumb to religious threats. The scheme has to be extended to the whole of Karnataka. Eggs have to be given to small children going to anganwadis and students from class one to 10 have to get eggs," he said.

"I don't know why religious seers are getting into it. According to the National Family Health Survey 5th round (2019), in Karnataka, most children are not reaching their ideal height and weight, with stunting (less height for age) of 35.4 per cent, underweight (less weight for age) of 32.9 per cent even before starting their school life at 6 years, and this is more so in children from vulnerable communities," he explained.

When asked how important it is to provide eggs to students in the region, Yadgir District Commissioner Dr Ragapriya R said, "We have seen over the course of three to four months of continuous monitoring, that the children who are being given the nutritional supplement and eggs tend to improve their height, weight and circumference of upper hand, all these parameters do improve."

"In my district (Yadgir) I have not received a single objection so far. No one has come to our office with such a demand."

Providing eggs to students will help. Indian children have the least height in the whole world. One of the biggest reasons is high malnourishment rates. If you give protein automatically the height and weight of the children is going to increase. Even if the children who are getting good nutrition at home are given a supplement of one egg per day definitely their nutritional status improves. Usually better nutritional levels are associated with better learning outcomes, she said.

Basavaraj Dhanur, National President of Basava Dal, stated that they are not opposing eggs for students. "We are only requesting not to distribute them in schools. Let them deliver it to the homes of students or make other arrangements," he said.

Mahaling Swamy Chatnalli of Rastreeya Basava Dal said that Jain, Brahmin and Lingayat community leaders had staged a protest before then Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy's residence opposing distribution of eggs at school in 2007. The decision was reversed. "It hurts religious sentiments. It has to be revoked," he added."

Neighbouring Tamil Nadu introduced eggs with midday meals 50 years ago during the tenure of then Chief Minister MG Ramachandran. The Women and Child Welfare department has been providing eggs to malnourished children for many years. The supply of protein in the form of eggs and pulses is seen as crucial during the Covid pandemic as the virus affects those with less immunity. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 29,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 29: The government of Karnataka has clarified that there would be no lockdown in the state in the wake of renewed concerns over a fresh covid wave. Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Monday said that contact tracing is underway for all travellers coming from South Africa, where the Omicron variant was first detected, and the travellers are being surveyed and contacts are also being tracked.

“There is no such proposal to impose a lockdown. Fake news is being spread on social media. There will be a meeting held with the Technical Advisory Committee, doctors and future guidelines on COVID-19 precautions will be discussed. We should not do anything that creates tension, false information should not be spread on social media. Many have already suffered during the pandemic and now panic should not be spread. People should follow precautions and follow appropriate COVID-19 norms to protect themselves from the virus,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government issued new guidelines for international travellers coming into the state. As per the circular released by the Department of Health, travellers coming from 12 at-risk countries will have to undergo RT-PCR tests on arrival. Home isolation is being made mandatory for seven days, and the travellers will also have to undergo re-testing on the eighth day.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday stated that international passengers can step out from airports only with a negative COVID-19 test report. The World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines will be followed in connection with the new coronavirus variant Omicron, which was recently discovered in South Africa. The Prime Minister and Union Health Minister have also recommended precautionary measures to be followed.

According to the guidelines, international travellers, if tested positive, the sample will be sent for genomic sequencing and they will be admitted to a separate isolation facility. They will be discharged at the discretion of the treating physician if the genomic sequencing is negative for B.1.1.529, the Omicron variant.

For travellers coming from countries excluding those enlisted as at-risk countries, a random sample of 5% of travellers with negative results will undergo RT-PCR testing on arrival. If tested positive, their samples will be sent for genomic sequencing.

Countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival include all countries in Europe including the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 4,2021

New Delhi, Dec 4: The Bengaluru based anesthesiologist doctor, one among the first two persons to be detected with the new Covid-19 variant 'Omicron' in the country is doing fine now. His primary contacts - his wife, an ophthalmologist; daughter and another doctor who is also an ophthalmologist, are also recovering well, according to sources in the health department.

The doctor is now under isolation and observation at the designated hospital. His wife and daughter are also being treated there. An entire floor of the designated hospital has been reserved for the treatment of Omicron variant infected as well as suspected cases. Presently, six persons are being treated and kept under observation here.

Sources in the hospital explained that as many as 60 beds are reserved to deal with any eventuality. The staff who are attending them have been advised not to visit other wards or roam around in the premises of the hospital.

"We are all friends. The doctor affected by Omicron says he is absolutely fine. We speak to each other and talk among ourselves that the virus is just like earlier Covid infection. The primary contacts are also doing fine without any complications. They do not have any breathing issues or serious complications and we are following the same treatment as earlier given to Covid patients," a senior doctor who is monitoring the treatment, explained.

"It is just another Covid strain. Normal Covid protocols known to us are being followed. We are prepared. The infrastructure has been updated in the hospital. Pediatric training has been given to doctors and all doctors are also capable of ICU management. We are better prepared to face Covid third wave than the first and second," he explained.

The doctor found that the Omicron variant first showed symptoms of severe body ache, chills and mild fever. He didn't have any breathing issues till date and saturation levels remained normal. He was admitted to hospital following dizziness. After being treated with monoclonal antibodies, he bounced back to normalcy without any symptoms, sources said.

The doctor who was discharged earlier on November 29 following RT-PCR negative report was readmitted following latest test results showing positive result for Omicron variant. His daughter,aged five, and his wife are also in the same hospital. The daughter has brought her books and bag to the hospital. She is asymptomatic and tested negative for Covid, sources explained.

BBMP authorities have conducted tests on the doctor's parents and brother's family. The doctors say the Omicron variant may not be so serious and life threatening going by the recent experience of the patient and his primary contacts. The doctor's house is being sealed off in Bengaluru. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 23,2021

Shivamogga, Nov 23: KPCC Spokesperson Kimmane Ratnakar predicted that former chief minister B S Yediyurappa will quit BJP and build KJP again. The Bommai-led government in Karnataka may collapse.

Speaking to media persons, here on Monday, he said, the Central leaders of BJP are ignoring Yediyurapppa. So, the former chief minister will focus on strengthening KJP in the state by quitting BJP. 

Criticising Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra, he said, BJP leader has become home minister for Thirthahalli assembly constituency and not for the state. Besides, Jnanendra is busy in registering cases against his political rivals in the constituency.

He also alleged that the home minister is contributing to the increase in criminal cases by supporting his supporters. Illegal sand mining and other activities are rampant in the constituency. BJP workers take pride in saying that the home minister is their leader. But in reality, people of the constituency are feeling embarrassed to say that the home minister is from Thirthahalli. 

Referring to legislative council polls, he said, Congress candidate R Prasanna Kumar will emerge victorious in the polls again. In the previous polls, JD(S)was in the second spot. Now, Madhu Bangarappa has embraced Congress from JD(S) and this is likely to prove beneficial for Congress.

He also demanded the Centre to provide compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the kin of farmers who died during the agitation against farm laws.

Congress leaders N Ramesh, S P Dinesh, Veda Vijay Kumar, Kalagodu Ratnakar, Yamuna Range Gowda, District Social Media President Praveen Kumar and others were present in a press conference.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.