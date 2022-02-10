Karnataka hijab row: Muslim girls vow fight until victory

  1. Home
February 10, 2022

Udupi, Feb 10: With the Karnataka hijab row snowballing into a major controversy, the protesting students, who have filed petitions in the High Court against the hijab ban in colleges, have vowed to fight until victory.

A three-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court is hearing the matter on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Education Minister B C Nagesh on Thursday stated that the hijab row has been created and discussed at the international level only to denigrate the only BJP government in south India.

Shifa, one of the students of Udupi College from where the hijab row erupted, stated that even if the larger bench gives verdict against them on wearing hijab, they will continue to fight for their right. "We will fight until victory. The legal battle on wearing hijab to attend classes will be continued," she said.

Expressing full faith in the judiciary, another student, Aliya, said: "We will fight for our hijab rights which are our constitutional and religious rights in case the court ruling comes against wearing hijab.

Asked about them being trained and provoked by CFI, she explained that it's not the CFI that has come to them. "After seeing their philanthropic and student-friendly activities, we approached them. They are supporting our struggle. They need not tell us about our rights. We are fighting for it. We don't know why the issue is being made so big. They would have taken a simple decision at the school management level and sorted this out," she said.

Nagesh said It is clear that there is a big conspiracy behind the hijab row.."The hijab is banned by Muslim countries. One particular college issue of one of the districts in the state is an international issue today. This is being done to discredit the nation. To create ill-opinion about India and a negative mindset about the country. It is a conspiracy to put blame on the ruling establishment," he said.

However, no conspiracy is going to work in Karnataka and some elements are not tolerant of the fact that everything is being run smoothly in the state by the ruling BJP government, Nagesh said.

He further said, for about a month, there were no protests in other colleges of Udupi, from where the hijab row has started. Among 12 students who have started the agitation, 6 agreed to attend classes without hijab, he added.

Ataulla, the President of Campus Front of India (CFI), said that they are helping students to get their rights. The organisation is not provoking them. He maintained that there is no link of CFI with SDPI or PFI. Along with CFI, Muslim organisations are also supporting the hijab rights for Muslim students. "Hijab row has been blown out of proportion by ruling BJP to come to power in the 2023 Assembly elections. Their aim is to polarise Hindu-Muslim votes," he said.

The controversy began last month when some hijab-clad students of Udupi Government Pre-University College were denied permission to attend classes. The college authorities maintained that the students who used to come without hijabs have suddenly started coming in hijab.

The students later went on a protest, refusing to attend classes without hijab. The issue spread to other districts snowballing into a major crisis in the state.  

January 28,2022

udupigirl.jpg

Zaara Vasim Asadi, a young girl hailing from Belapu of Udupi in Karnataka, was recently appreciated by crown princes of Oman and Bahrain for her performance during the martial arts sport event representing Champ Sports and Arts Club in Oman.

She was also awarded the "Star of the Event" award during the event and was appreciated by the crown princes and audiences alike. The crown princes also honoured her by clicking photographs with her along with her appreciation medal.

Zaara Vasim Assadi is reportedly the youngest kid practicing Capoeira (Brazilian Martial Art) and is also the youngest to hold the belt that she holds currently.

Hailing from Belapu in Udupi, Zaara is the daughter of Mohammad Vasim Assadi and Hasra Sana Banu. She is the granddaughter of Mohammad Zikiriya Asaadi and is practicing martial arts from the age of 4. Apart from Capoeira Zaara is also keenly interested in Karate, Kickboxing and Gymnastics.

 - 
Congratulations. Very happy to see such news. Thank you Coastal Digest.

February 1,2022

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget for the fiscal year beginning 1 April. Infrastructure emerged as the topmost priority for the Narendra Modi government as the finance minister said that the budget for 2022/2023 will lay the foundation for economic growth through public investment as Asia's third-largest economy emerges from a pandemic-induced slump.

As proposed by the finance minister in the Union Budget for 2022-23, a large number of commonly used items, including headphones, earphones, loudspeakers, smart meters, imitation jewellery, solar cells and solar modules will become more expensive due to a hike in customs duties on imported parts.

Custom duty on cut and polished diamonds and gemstones have been reduced to 5%, propose to phase out more than 350 customs duty exemptions over time, says FM Sitharaman.

The finance minister announced an extension of the exemption on implements and tools for the agriculture sector manufactured in India.

Here's is a list of items that will become cheaper and costlier in FY23:

CHEAPER

- Clothes

- Gem stones and diamonds

- Camera lens for cellular mobile phones

- Mobile phones

- Mobile phone chargers

- Frozen mussels

- Frozen squids

- Asafoetida

- Cocoa beans

- Methyl alcohol

- Acetic acid

- Chemicals needed for petroleum products

- Steel scrap

COSTLIER

- Umbrella

- Unblended petrol and diesel

- Imitation Jewellery

- Single or multiple loudspeakers

- Headphones and earphones

- Smart meters

- Solar cells

- Solar modules

- X-ray machines

- Parts of electronic toys
 

 - 
A lacklustre affair.

February 9,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 9: The Karnataka cabinet on Wednesday decided to wait for the High Court's verdict on the 'hijab' row, before taking any further decision on the matter, which has snowballed into a major controversy.

The Karnataka High Court resumed hearing on the petitions filed by five girls studying in a Government Pre-university College in Udupi, questioning hijab restriction in the college.

"We (at the cabinet) discussed the Hijab row, but as the High Court is hearing the matter, we felt it is not appropriate for the cabinet to take any further decisions on the issue today. It was decided to wait for the court's verdict before taking any decision," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said.

Briefing the reporters about the cabinet decisions, he said as the matter is sub-judice, discussing it will not be appropriate, as material and merit of the case will get involved.

As protests for and against the hijab intensified in different parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places, the government had declared a holiday to all high schools and colleges in the state for three days.

Last week, the government had issued an order to make uniforms prescribed by it or management of private institutions mandatory for its students at schools and pre-university colleges across the state.

Among the other decisions, the cabinet has okayed the Karnataka Stamp (Amendment) bill 2022, fixing a maximum of Rs 25 crore as the stamp fee on valuation and shareholding, during the merger or bifurcation of a company, which is on par with Maharashtra. As the stamp duty was high, several big companies during merger and bifurcation were avoiding registration in Karnataka, so it was decided to fix the fee, the Minister said.

The cabinet has also given consent to Bengaluru peripheral ring road project to be implemented at the earliest. Madhuswamy said, "Land acquisition for this was a major issue and the Supreme Court directed the government to resolve it, while also providing an opportunity for negotiation. The road will be 100 meters wide and it will be about 71 km."

The road will be constructed on a 50-year lease basis, so the contractor, who wins the tender, will have to acquire the land, develop the ring road, and can collect the toll, he said, adding that about Rs 5,000 crore will be land acquisition cost, the government will pay its share, he added.

Among the other decisions taken by the cabinet was approval for the revised estimate of Rs 16.28 crore for the constructions of mini Vidhana Soudha (to house government offices) at Kumta in Uttara Kannada district, also administrative approval for an estimate of Rs 560 crore, for the construction of Anubhava Mantapa at Basavakalyana. The government has also given its nod for projects under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in various parts of the state and has mandated that the work should be completed in a time-bound manner.

Noting that under JJM, the government's effort is to provide functional household tap connections (FHTC) to all rural households, Madhuswamy said, "Wherever we have a water source and the water is readily available, we have taken it on a priority basis and have given approval. The approvals have been given under about Rs 9,200 crore programme for the state."

The cabinet has also approved a bill aimed at considering the Karnataka Civil Service, 2011 batch gazetted probationers' list (362 candidates) notified by the Karnataka Public Service Commission, as selected and to give them appointments.

The bill will be tabled in the assembly, the Minister said. The candidates, who made the selection list for Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ gazetted probationers’ posts, have been left in the lurch after the entire recruitment process faced allegations of corruption.

The cabinet also gave its assent to the Governor's address to the joint sitting of the state legislature scheduled for February 14. The Chief Minister will submit it to the Governor.

